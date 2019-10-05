Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of October 6

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 10/14 10/25 0.4 0.45 12.50% 1.73% 14 Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) 10/30 11/15 0.475 0.4775 0.53% 2.73% 64 Bank OZK (OZK) 10/10 10/18 0.24 0.25 4.17% 3.80% 23 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 10/14 10/31 0.35 0.36 2.86% 2.10% 46

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday October 7 (Ex-Div 10/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 10/18 0.18 Increase 22.54 3.19% 24 Raytheon Company (RTN) 11/7 0.9425 No Change 194.45 1.94% 15

Tuesday October 8 (Ex-Div 10/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Brady Corp. (BRC) 10/31 0.2175 Increase 51.69 1.68% 34 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/30 0.3875 Increase 44.9 3.45% 13 Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 10/24 0.24 No Change 55.14 1.74% 11 AT&T Inc. (T) 11/1 0.51 No Change 37.51 5.44% 35 Verizon Communications (VZ) 11/1 0.615 Increase 59.9 4.11% 15

Wednesday October 9 (Ex-Div 10/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years General Dynamics (GD) 11/15 1.02 No Change 176.64 2.31% 28 Bank OZK (OZK) 10/18 0.25 Increase 26.33 3.80% 23

Thursday October 10 (Ex-Div 10/11)

None

Friday October 11 (Ex-Div 10/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 10/25 0.45 Increase 104.27 1.73% 14 Norwood Financial (NWFL) 11/1 0.24 No Change 31.24 3.07% 21 RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 11/1 0.165 No Change 29.32 2.25% 16

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Best Buy Co. (BBY) 10/10 0.5 2.99% Franklin Resources (BEN) 10/11 0.26 3.80% Chubb Limited (CB) 10/11 0.75 1.85% Community Bank System (CBU) 10/10 0.41 2.68% Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 10/11 0.6125 1.80% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 10/9 1.07 2.83% Altria Group Inc. (MO) 10/10 0.84 8.07% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 10/10 0.65 3.38% Philip Morris International (PM) 10/11 1.17 5.98% Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 10/11 0.3 1.69% Tiffany & Company (TIF) 10/10 0.58 2.63% Toro Company (TTC) 10/11 0.225 1.23%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

