Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 6

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Calavo Growers Inc.

(CVGW)

11/14

12/6

1

1.1

10.00%

1.21%

8

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday October 7 (Ex-Div 10/8)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Banner Corp.

(BANR)

10/18

0.41

No Change

53.7

3.05%

7

Gentex Corp.

(GNTX)

10/23

0.115

No Change

26.33

1.75%

9

Mastercard Inc.

(MA)

11/8

0.33

No Change

274.06

0.48%

8

Tuesday October 8 (Ex-Div 10/9)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Kadant Inc.

(KAI)

11/7

0.23

No Change

86.12

1.07%

7

Legg Mason Inc.

(LM)

10/28

0.4

No Change

36.63

4.37%

9

Lincoln National Corp.

(LNC)

11/1

0.37

No Change

56.53

2.62%

9

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

(LOAN)

10/15

0.12

No Change

6.49

7.40%

6

UDR Inc.

(UDR)

10/31

0.3425

No Change

49.03

2.79%

9

Wednesday October 9 (Ex-Div 10/10)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

(JOUT)

10/25

0.17

Increase

58.44

1.16%

7

Masco Corp.

(MAS)

11/12

0.135

No Change

42.51

1.27%

6

Parke Bancorp Inc.

(PKBK)

10/25

0.16

No Change

21.76

2.94%

6

SYNNEX Corp.

(SNX)

10/25

0.375

No Change

111.79

1.34%

6

Thursday October 10 (Ex-Div 10/11)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Riverview Bancorp Inc.

(RVSB)

10/25

0.045

No Change

7.33

2.46%

5

Friday October 11 (Ex-Div 10/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

AbbVie Inc.

(ABBV)

11/15

1.07

No Change

74.66

5.73%

7

Abbott Laboratories

(ABT)

11/15

0.32

No Change

81.99

1.56%

6

Alamo Group Inc.

(ALG)

10/28

0.12

No Change

117.16

0.41%

5

City Holding Co.

(CHCO)

10/31

0.57

Increase

74.92

3.04%

8

Life Storage Inc.

(LSI)

10/28

1

No Change

106.42

3.76%

6

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

(MAA)

10/31

0.96

No Change

132.44

2.90%

9

Owens Corning Inc.

(OC)

11/4

0.22

No Change

61.01

1.44%

6

Trinity Industries Inc.

(TRN)

10/31

0.17

No Change

16.87

4.03%

9

Watsco Inc.

(WSO)

10/31

1.6

No Change

164.07

3.90%

6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Agree Realty Corp.

(ADC)

10/11

0.57

3.05%

Amphenol Corp.

(APH)

10/9

0.25

1.04%

CyrusOne Inc.

(CONE)

10/11

0.5

2.59%

First Midwest Bancorp

(FMBI)

10/8

0.14

2.94%

Great Southern Bancorp Inc.

(GSBC)

10/14

0.34

2.42%

Healthcare Trust of America Inc.

(HTA)

10/10

0.315

4.25%

Hurco Companies Inc.

(HURC)

10/14

0.12

1.49%

Independent Bank Corp.

(INDB)

10/11

0.44

2.44%

Mondelez International Inc.

(MDLZ)

10/14

0.285

2.04%

Mackinac Financial Corp.

(MFNC)

10/8

0.14

3.67%

Medical Properties Trust Inc.

(MPW)

10/10

0.26

5.34%

One Liberty Properties Inc.

(OLP)

10/10

0.45

6.77%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

(RCL)

10/11

0.78

3.02%

Steelcase Inc.

(SCS)

10/14

0.145

3.20%

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.

(SFBS)

10/11

0.15

1.85%

Sotherly Hotels Inc.

(SOHO)

10/11

0.13

7.95%

Steel Dynamics Inc.

(STLD)

10/11

0.24

3.35%

TowneBank

(TOWN)

10/10

0.18

2.66%

Ventas Inc.

(VTR)

10/11

0.7925

4.25%

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

(WASH)

10/11

0.51

4.31%

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

(XRAY)

10/11

0.1

0.75%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.