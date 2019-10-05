Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 6

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) 11/14 12/6 1 1.1 10.00% 1.21% 8

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday October 7 (Ex-Div 10/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Banner Corp. (BANR) 10/18 0.41 No Change 53.7 3.05% 7 Gentex Corp. (GNTX) 10/23 0.115 No Change 26.33 1.75% 9 Mastercard Inc. (MA) 11/8 0.33 No Change 274.06 0.48% 8

Tuesday October 8 (Ex-Div 10/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Kadant Inc. (KAI) 11/7 0.23 No Change 86.12 1.07% 7 Legg Mason Inc. (LM) 10/28 0.4 No Change 36.63 4.37% 9 Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) 11/1 0.37 No Change 56.53 2.62% 9 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) 10/15 0.12 No Change 6.49 7.40% 6 UDR Inc. (UDR) 10/31 0.3425 No Change 49.03 2.79% 9

Wednesday October 9 (Ex-Div 10/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 10/25 0.17 Increase 58.44 1.16% 7 Masco Corp. (MAS) 11/12 0.135 No Change 42.51 1.27% 6 Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) 10/25 0.16 No Change 21.76 2.94% 6 SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) 10/25 0.375 No Change 111.79 1.34% 6

Thursday October 10 (Ex-Div 10/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) 10/25 0.045 No Change 7.33 2.46% 5

Friday October 11 (Ex-Div 10/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 11/15 1.07 No Change 74.66 5.73% 7 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 11/15 0.32 No Change 81.99 1.56% 6 Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 10/28 0.12 No Change 117.16 0.41% 5 City Holding Co. (CHCO) 10/31 0.57 Increase 74.92 3.04% 8 Life Storage Inc. (LSI) 10/28 1 No Change 106.42 3.76% 6 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 10/31 0.96 No Change 132.44 2.90% 9 Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 11/4 0.22 No Change 61.01 1.44% 6 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 10/31 0.17 No Change 16.87 4.03% 9 Watsco Inc. (WSO) 10/31 1.6 No Change 164.07 3.90% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 10/11 0.57 3.05% Amphenol Corp. (APH) 10/9 0.25 1.04% CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 10/11 0.5 2.59% First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 10/8 0.14 2.94% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 10/14 0.34 2.42% Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 10/10 0.315 4.25% Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 10/14 0.12 1.49% Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 10/11 0.44 2.44% Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 10/14 0.285 2.04% Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 10/8 0.14 3.67% Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 10/10 0.26 5.34% One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) 10/10 0.45 6.77% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 10/11 0.78 3.02% Steelcase Inc. (SCS) 10/14 0.145 3.20% ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 10/11 0.15 1.85% Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 10/11 0.13 7.95% Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 10/11 0.24 3.35% TowneBank (TOWN) 10/10 0.18 2.66% Ventas Inc. (VTR) 10/11 0.7925 4.25% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 10/11 0.51 4.31% Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 10/11 0.1 0.75%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.