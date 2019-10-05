Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 6

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Calavo Growers Inc.
|
(CVGW)
|
11/14
|
12/6
|
1
|
1.1
|
10.00%
|
1.21%
|
8
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday October 7 (Ex-Div 10/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Banner Corp.
|
(BANR)
|
10/18
|
0.41
|
No Change
|
53.7
|
3.05%
|
7
|
Gentex Corp.
|
(GNTX)
|
10/23
|
0.115
|
No Change
|
26.33
|
1.75%
|
9
|
Mastercard Inc.
|
(MA)
|
11/8
|
0.33
|
No Change
|
274.06
|
0.48%
|
8
Tuesday October 8 (Ex-Div 10/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
11/7
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
86.12
|
1.07%
|
7
|
Legg Mason Inc.
|
(LM)
|
10/28
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
36.63
|
4.37%
|
9
|
Lincoln National Corp.
|
(LNC)
|
11/1
|
0.37
|
No Change
|
56.53
|
2.62%
|
9
|
Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|
(LOAN)
|
10/15
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
6.49
|
7.40%
|
6
|
UDR Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
10/31
|
0.3425
|
No Change
|
49.03
|
2.79%
|
9
Wednesday October 9 (Ex-Div 10/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
10/25
|
0.17
|
Increase
|
58.44
|
1.16%
|
7
|
Masco Corp.
|
(MAS)
|
11/12
|
0.135
|
No Change
|
42.51
|
1.27%
|
6
|
Parke Bancorp Inc.
|
(PKBK)
|
10/25
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
21.76
|
2.94%
|
6
|
SYNNEX Corp.
|
(SNX)
|
10/25
|
0.375
|
No Change
|
111.79
|
1.34%
|
6
Thursday October 10 (Ex-Div 10/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Riverview Bancorp Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
10/25
|
0.045
|
No Change
|
7.33
|
2.46%
|
5
Friday October 11 (Ex-Div 10/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
11/15
|
1.07
|
No Change
|
74.66
|
5.73%
|
7
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
11/15
|
0.32
|
No Change
|
81.99
|
1.56%
|
6
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
10/28
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
117.16
|
0.41%
|
5
|
City Holding Co.
|
(CHCO)
|
10/31
|
0.57
|
Increase
|
74.92
|
3.04%
|
8
|
Life Storage Inc.
|
(LSI)
|
10/28
|
1
|
No Change
|
106.42
|
3.76%
|
6
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
10/31
|
0.96
|
No Change
|
132.44
|
2.90%
|
9
|
Owens Corning Inc.
|
(OC)
|
11/4
|
0.22
|
No Change
|
61.01
|
1.44%
|
6
|
Trinity Industries Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
10/31
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
16.87
|
4.03%
|
9
|
Watsco Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
10/31
|
1.6
|
No Change
|
164.07
|
3.90%
|
6
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corp.
|
(ADC)
|
10/11
|
0.57
|
3.05%
|
Amphenol Corp.
|
(APH)
|
10/9
|
0.25
|
1.04%
|
CyrusOne Inc.
|
(CONE)
|
10/11
|
0.5
|
2.59%
|
First Midwest Bancorp
|
(FMBI)
|
10/8
|
0.14
|
2.94%
|
Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
10/14
|
0.34
|
2.42%
|
Healthcare Trust of America Inc.
|
(HTA)
|
10/10
|
0.315
|
4.25%
|
Hurco Companies Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
10/14
|
0.12
|
1.49%
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
10/11
|
0.44
|
2.44%
|
Mondelez International Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
10/14
|
0.285
|
2.04%
|
Mackinac Financial Corp.
|
(MFNC)
|
10/8
|
0.14
|
3.67%
|
Medical Properties Trust Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
10/10
|
0.26
|
5.34%
|
One Liberty Properties Inc.
|
(OLP)
|
10/10
|
0.45
|
6.77%
|
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
|
(RCL)
|
10/11
|
0.78
|
3.02%
|
Steelcase Inc.
|
(SCS)
|
10/14
|
0.145
|
3.20%
|
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
10/11
|
0.15
|
1.85%
|
Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|
(SOHO)
|
10/11
|
0.13
|
7.95%
|
Steel Dynamics Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
10/11
|
0.24
|
3.35%
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
10/10
|
0.18
|
2.66%
|
Ventas Inc.
|
(VTR)
|
10/11
|
0.7925
|
4.25%
|
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
10/11
|
0.51
|
4.31%
|
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
10/11
|
0.1
|
0.75%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.