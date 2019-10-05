PepsiCo Is Getting Ahead Of Itself

PepsiCo has 4% revenue growth but sales by volume are down in several divisions. Operating profit also is down in North American Beverages and Quaker Foods.

North American Beverages, Quaker Foods are a Drag

PepsiCo (PEP) just reported 3Q earnings. The company is touting its 4.3% organic revenue growth but volumes only grew 1% in food and 3% in beverages. Operating profit was essentially unchanged, weighed down by the company’s largest division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. While PBNA revenues are up 3.5%, volumes are down 1% and core operating profit is down 7%. Frito Lay North America continues to be the standout division with 5.5% revenue growth. Frito Lay volumes grew by 1.5% and Core Operating Profit increased 5%. The three International segments showed decent growth in both sales and core operating profit, offsetting the declines in PBNA and Quaker Foods.

Higher SG&A (shown on the chart as corporate unallocated expenses) also impacted operating profit. This was driven largely by higher advertising and marketing costs. GAAP net income was lower as the tax rate returned to a more normal 21% this year from an unusually low 7% in 3Q 2018.

Valuation is Stretched Based on Earnings and Free Cash Flow

Income guidance for 2019 was unimpressive as forecasted non-GAAP EPS remained at $5.50, a decrease of 3% from 2018 results of $5.66. With PepsiCo currently trading around $139, that's a 25.3 forward P/E. The company also forecast capex of $4.5 billion and free cash flow of $5 billion. The capex represents a 36% increase from 2018 levels of $3.3 billion and the free cash flow is an 18% decrease from 2018’s $6.1 billion. The company forecasted 2019 dividend payout of $5 billion, or 100% of free cash flow. At a market cap of $195.3 billion, the company is trading at a 2.75% dividend yield and 39 times free cash flow. PepsiCo also projected buybacks of $3 billion, which would have to come from net cash or new debt.

The chart below shows that free cash flow has been in decline since 2015 with both lower operating cash flow and higher capex affecting the result. Dividends as a percentage of free cash flow had been relatively stable until 2016, then began growing and now are forecasted to hit 100%.

Strategy Has Yet to Pay Off

This higher spending would be appropriate if it was generating profitable growth. While Frito Lay North America and the international divisions saw bottom line improvements, that is not yet the case in Beverages or Quaker Foods in North America. Revenues have increased but profits and cash flow have not followed. CEO Ramon Laguarta attributes this to “necessary investments in our capabilities, brands, manufacturing, and go-to-market capacity to propel our future growth.” CFO Hugh Johnston stated a similar message in a television interview, mentioning that advertising and marketing were up 12%, and indicated this higher spend level would continue. Johnston asserted that this increased spending was profitable. I believe some skepticism is warranted as operating profits are down in PBNA and Quaker Foods despite the revenue growth.

The food and beverage industry is changing at a rapid pace. Customers value healthier, locally sourced, clean, and authentic products. Brand loyalty is fast becoming a thing of the past with younger and more frugal consumers. PepsiCo is one of the best large food and beverage companies at responding to these trends with its “good for you” and “better for you” products. Nevertheless, many of PepsiCo’s billion-dollar brands like Pepsi, Lay’s, Frito’s, and Cheetos run counter to current trends. PepsiCo is like a supertanker that will be hard to turn around compared to smaller, nimbler companies who can focus more fully on healthy and sustainable products. PepsiCo’s investments will take some time to translate to the bottom line, making the company too richly valued on a short to medium term basis.

Conclusion

PepsiCo has increased its advertising and marketing expense as well as capex to better keep up with the rapid changes sweeping the food and beverage industry. While this has resulted in some healthier products and sales increases, it has yet to fully translate to the bottom line. Beverages North America, which is the largest segment by sales, has been particularly challenging. Management is confident in their plan and have proven responsible stewards in the past, earning many awards for sustainability and employee relations. Nevertheless, the industry is changing so quickly that investors should wait for some assurance that the company can deliver improved earnings and cash flow.

At current multiples to earnings and cash flow, the company is just too richly valued at this time. While the company has been a “Dividend Aristocrat,” it's concerning to see a dividend payout approach 100% of free cash flow. I sold PepsiCo from my portfolio earlier this year. I have been wrong so far, and I know I am “fighting the tape” a bit, as the Consumer Staples sector is exactly where investors flock to when they anticipate an economic downturn. However, this behavior provides a false sense of security as in the last recession PepsiCo stock still lost about 36% from its peak in late 2007 to the bottom in 2009.

I would consider PepsiCo again under 20 P/E or over 3.5% dividend yield provided the dividend is covered by free cash flow. In addition to the valuation requirements, I would need to see more assurance that recent investments will result in earnings and not just sales growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.