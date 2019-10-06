S&P 500 Weekly Update: Q4 Is Here, And Investors Remain Bewildered

Market participants weigh the list of "Pros" and "Cons" of investing in equities and are confused as ever.

Stocks have risen for 10 years with the same investor mindset in place today. Is this time different?

Investors are trying to determine if the present backdrop is a replay of 2016, or are there "real" recession concerns.

"There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult." - Warren Buffett

On Friday, September 27th, the quiet trading on Wall Street was interrupted when a Bloomberg reporter sent investors scurrying for the exits with a headline that made it from one end of the globe to the other in a few seconds.

Soon after, that was summarily debunked, on both ends of the globe.

The offending news outlet then submitted another headline on this topic for investors to ingest. Why is this so important to investors?

It wasn't too long ago that I mentioned the potential for market participants to get bombarded with agenda-ridden stories. From an investing standpoint, the message is loud and clear. Making a rash decision based on a headline is foolhardy. Leave all of that nonsense to the algos, the traders that need a "fix" from making their next trade, and the fear-mongering media outlets that need to push their agenda. Make no mistake about it, the political environment that is present today will continue to affect investors with violent knee-jerk reactions to agenda-oriented headlines. How an investor reacts to these situations will be crucial to their success.

With that news behind investors, stocks pushed higher to start the trading week, closing the book on September and the third quarter. Turn around Tuesday ushered in October and the fourth quarter with the sellers in charge dropping the S&P 1.15%. The Dow fell 1.28%, and the Russell 2000 fell even more with a 1.97% decline.

Ironically, that day started out on a positive note, but when the September ISM Manufacturing report came in well below expectations, it had the skeptics proclaiming the handwriting was on the wall regarding a recession (more on that later). Emotions took over as the crowd started to entertain the notion that a replay of the fourth-quarter stock market rout of 2018 may once again play out this year.

Selling picked up on Wednesday as a carryover from the "recession" fears met the unfortunate news on Bernie Sanders health. That headline crossed and was seen to bolster the view that many research analysts are running with lately. Elizabeth Warren is now being viewed as a serious contender to be elected President.

With rising tensions in Hong Kong adding to the weakness around the globe, the "sell" button was the choice for traders. The S&P shed another 1.8% on the day, with all 11 sectors in the red. The indices entered what was left of the trading week in oversold territory. After another leg down in reaction to the ISM Services report, the oversold bounce was in full swing.

On Monday the markets officially closed the books on the third quarter, and based on where things stood at the end of August, equities finished the quarter in considerably better shape than most people would have expected. At the end of August, we had just seen a month of major volatility heading into what has historically been the worst month of the year for equities, but 30 days later, the S&P rose 1.72%, the Dow added 2.06%, The Nasdaq gained 0.46%. For the quarter, the S&P rose 1.19%, the Dow added 1.2%, and the Nasdaq shed 0.09%.

The September debacle that was forecast for stocks will have to wait until 2020. For some it is no big deal, they simply move the debacle they predicted to the present. October has been known for some spectacular market crashes, but the past 10 to 20 years it has been a decent month for the bulls. The month is also known to produce market bottoms and some of the best buying opportunities for anyone that doesn't panic.

For the first time since 1997, the first nine months of the year produced a gain on the S&P of 19%. Besides the S&P 500, every major index ETF had a gain in September. For the quarter, only three ETFs that are focused on mid- and small caps were down, while two other ETFs (Nasdaq 100 and the Russell 1000) have logged gains of 20%+ for 2019.

By mid week, the bears were pounding their chests (S&P down 2.8%), and by the end of the week, they were wondering what went wrong. For the week, the S&P was flat, losing 10 points. The index shows a gain of 17+% for the year, and along with the DJIA is around 3% off the all-time highs. Investors are confused; does strength beget strength or is another fourth-quarter debacle looming? With the volatile action this week, not many have that answer.

On the global scene, Hong Kong was the only country ETF that was down in September. The unrest here has taken its toll, making it the worst-performing sector in the third quarter with a 12% decline. Contrary to the U.S. scene, where equities were broadly positive in Q3, international markets were mixed. Eleven of the fourteen country ETFs were down on the quarter. Year to date, though, international returns have also been up across the board, but the majority have underperformed the S&P 500.

Economy

Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast was revised slightly lower to a 1.78% growth rate after this week's data, down from the prior 2.10% estimate. The Fed said "nowcasts of Q3 real personal consumption expenditures growth and Q3 real private fixed-investment growth decreased from 2.6% and 2.8%, respectively, to 2.5% and 1.1%, respectively."

Scott Grannis updates investors on an all important metric to measure the health of the economy, Truck Tonnage.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 51.1 in September, broadly in line with the earlier flash reading of 51.0 and up from 50.3 in August to signal a slightly stronger end to the third quarter for the U.S. manufacturing sector. That said, the quarterly average indicated the worst performance across the sector since the same period in 2009. Moreover, the latest data signaled only a slight improvement in operating conditions across the sector.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said:

"News of the PMI hitting a five month high brings a sigh of relief, but manufacturing is not out of the woods yet. The September improvement fails to prevent US goods producers from having endured their worst quarter for a decade. Given these PMI numbers, the manufacturing recession appears to have extended into its third quarter." "It's also far from clear that the trend will improve in the fourth quarter. Inflows of new work remain worryingly subdued, to the extent that current production growth is having to be supported by firms increasingly eating into order book backlogs. Business sentiment about the year ahead is also stuck at gloomy levels." "The current situation contrasts markedly with earlier in the year, when companies were struggling to keep up with demand. Now, spare capacity appears to be developing, which is causing firms to curb their hiring compared to earlier in 2019 and become more cautious about costs and spending."

U.S. ISM Manufacturing survey fell sharply to a 47.8 new expansion-low in September from a three-year low of 49.1 in August, leaving a second consecutive reading in the sub-50 contraction zone. The prior expansion-low was 48.0 in January of 2016. The jobs index fell to 46.3 from 47.4 in August, leaving the lowest reading since the 44.6 expansion-low in January of 2016. The weakness may reflect a late-September hit from the UAW-GM strike of 49k workers starting on September 16.

This report sparked a major sell-off in the market during the week. History tells us that the ISM Manufacturing Index has dropped into contraction territory (below 50) but stayed above 45 twice without the economy ever going into a full-blown recession. In both 1985 and 1986, then the same thing happened multiple times in the mid-1990s, and then again in 2003, 2012, 2013, and 2016. While we shouldn't dismiss the report, all data needs to be put in context.

Final IHS Markit U.S. Services Business Activity Index registered 50.9 in September, in line with the earlier "flash" figure and up slightly from 50.7 in August, but nonetheless signaled one of the slowest increases in output for over three years.

Commenting on the PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"A disappointing service sector PMI follows news of lackluster manufacturing and means the past two months have seen one of the weakest back to back expansions of business activity since 2009, sending a signal of slower GDP growth in the third quarter. The surveys are consistent with the economy growing at a 1.5% annualized rate in the third quarter, with forward-looking indicators suggesting further momentum could be lost in the fourth quarter. In particular, inflows of new business have almost stalled, with September seeing the smallest increase since 2009, and business expectations about the year ahead remain stuck at one of the gloomiest levels since at least 2012." "In this environment, companies are taking an increasingly cost-conscious approach to payrolls, with September consequently seeing surveyed firms report a net drop in headcounts for the first time since 2010. This translates into non-farm payroll growth trending below 100,000. "Price pressures have also abated in line with the weak demand picture, suggesting official inflation gauges could likewise moderate in coming months."

U.S. construction spending report undershot estimates with a tiny 0.1% August rise after downward revisions concentrated in the nonresidential construction component that left a sharp Q3 contraction rate for that sector. New home construction actually beat estimates, however, hence at least partly closing the gap to the much stronger home sales measures for 2019.

September Chicago PMI declined 3.3 points to 47.1, weaker than expected, following the 6.0 bounce to 50.4 in August. This is the third time this year that the monthly index has dropped below 50; previously it was in June (49.7) and July (44.4).

Dallas Fed's manufacturing index dipped 1.2 points to 1.5 in September after rebounding 9.0 points to 2.7 in August following three straight months of declines. It's above the -2.9 six-month average, but it was at 27.5 a year ago.

Non-farm payrolls increased 136k in September after the 168k gain in August (revised from 130k) and the 166k gain in July (revised from 159k), for a net 45k upward bump to the prior two months.. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, the lowest since 1969 when it was 3.7%.

Household employment increased another 391k after the prior 590k climb, with the labor force up 117k from 571k. Average hourly earnings were unchanged following the 0.4% gain previously, and at a 2.9% y/y clip versus 3.2% y/y. The workweek was steady at 34.4. The labor force participation rate was unchanged at 62.2%.

The tight labor market labor that we have today beats any of the "social programs" that are either in place or being proposed. This situation continues to bode well for the overall economy.

Global Economy

The global manufacturing sector deteriorated further in September, but edged closer to stabilization. This was signaled by the J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI, a composite index produced by J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, rising for the second month running to 49.7. Although still below the neutral mark of 50.0 that separates improvement from deterioration, it was the highest reading since May.

Olya Borichevska from Global Economic Research at J.P. Morgan:

"The global manufacturing PMI sent a message of stability in September. The output index near 50.0 is broadly unchanged from its level in May and consistent with very modest growth in IP. Away from the output PMI, other components also stabilized, though at depressed levels. For now, the PMI is consistent with our rest-of-the-year outlook in which we expect modest growth in global manufacturing output. Conditions will need to revive if manufacturing is to show a substantial recovery in the coming months."

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam invoked emergency laws in order to ban face masks used by protesters. The near-term consequence is limited, but the longer-term consequence is that the city has invoked more sweeping powers.

The problem for Hong Kong is that the actions of the protesters are near-term negatives economically. Steps to curtail the impact of protests mean that rule of law suffers, as the most recent emergency powers step demonstrates.

Goldman Sachs estimates that the protests have led to $3bn-$4bn in bank deposit flows from Hong Kong to Singapore through August, a response to escalating unrest. We should also note that the emergency powers are an escalation from Lam in response to protester escalations.

IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell to 45.7, down from 47.0 in August and its lowest reading since October 2012. Latest data indicated the eighth successive month that the PMI has posted below the 50.0 no-change mark.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The health of the eurozone manufacturing sector went from bad to worse in September, with the PMI survey indicating the steepest downturn for nearly seven years and sending increasingly grim signals for the fourth quarter. The September PMI points to manufacturing output falling at a quarterly rate in excess of 1%, representing a severe drag on GDP in the third quarter. Germany is leading the downturn, with the PMI down to levels not seen since 2009, but Italy and Spain are also in deepening downturns, whilst France's manufacturing sector has stalled." "There's likely worse to come, with forward-looking indicators (such as the orders to-inventory ratio) deteriorating further during the month. Businesses also remain downbeat about the year ahead, with optimism around a seven-year low amid trade war worries, signs of slowing global economic growth and geopolitical concerns, including heightened anxiety over a disruptive Brexit."

The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index fell in September to a level only slightly above the crucial 50.0 no-change mark. After accounting for seasonal factors, the index recorded 50.1, down from 51.9 (and lower than the earlier flash reading of 50.4). September's figure was the lowest since June 2013 and signaled a broad stagnation of the private sector economy at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The eurozone economy ground to a halt in September, the PMI surveys painting the darkest picture since the current period of expansion began in mid-2013. GDP looks set to rise by 0.1% at best in the third quarter, with signs of further momentum being lost as we head into the fourth quarter, meaning the risk of recession is now very real. Inflows of new business are falling at the fastest rate for over six years and employment growth has hit the lowest since early 2016. Companies are increasingly looking to reduce overheads and tighten belts in the face of falling demand and an uncertain outlook." "The downturn also shows further signs of spreading from manufacturing to services. While the goods-producing sector is stuck in its deepest downturn since 2012, the service sector has also seen its growth rate slow sharply to one of the weakest for six years. "The deteriorating picture is being led by a downturn in Germany, but France and Italy are also close to stalling and Spain has seen growth slow to the joint-lowest in around six years."

Up from 49.1 in August, at 50.5 in September, the IHS Markit Eurozone Construction PMI signaled a slight rebound in building activity. The result was driven by further growth in France and stable trends in Germany and Italy.

Germany Construction Purchasing Managers' Index, a measure of month-on-month changes in total industry activity, registered 50.1, up sharply from August's 62-month low of 46.3.

The headline seasonally adjusted Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite indicator designed to provide a single figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy, posted 51.4 in September, up from 50.4 in August, to signal an improvement in the health of the sector for the second month running. Though modest overall, the pace of improvement was the quickest seen since February 2018.

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group:

"Both the sub indexes for new orders and output increased from the previous month. New orders grew at the fastest pace since March 2018. The measure for new export orders improved from the previous month, but it remained in contraction territory. Growth in manufacturing demand was mainly driven by the domestic market as China-U.S. trade conflicts still restrained overseas demand." "The employment sub index remained the same as the previous month, coming in a bit lower than the line dividing expansion from contraction. Despite growth in new orders, employment did not grow. The gauge for backlogs of work increased to the highest since January 2018. As the labor market remains subdued, it's likely that there are structural issues in the labor market." "The recovery in China's manufacturing industry in September benefited mainly from the potential growth of domestic demand. The trade conflicts between China and the U.S. had a notable impact on exports, production costs and confidence of enterprises. Compared with growth in new orders, the employment situation recovered only a bit, indicating that structural issues may exist in the labor market. Central policymakers have recently been emphasizing the strong growth in the domestic market. Faster construction of infrastructure projects, better implementation of upgrading the industrial sector, and tax and fee cuts are likely to offset the influence of the subdued overseas demand and soften the downward pressure on China's economic growth."

The headline Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance fell to 48.9 in September, down from 49.3 in August, its lowest mark since February. Overall, the PMI signaled a modest, but sharper deterioration in the health of Japan's manufacturing sector.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

"PMI data suggest that the Japanese manufacturing sector ended the third quarter on a negative footing, with the headline index at its lowest mark since February. Crucially, the stronger deterioration comes ahead of the consumption tax hike, and suggests that manufacturing and exports are both likely to have been drags on third quarter GDP." "Japan continues to suffer from the trade led global growth slowdown. While new product launches, particularly in the tech and capital goods space, provide some mild reason for optimism, concern of trade frictions being drawn out further are underpinning a cautious approach." "Strength in the trade weighted yen so far this year has also meant that the currency has not been able to mitigate the impact of the global trade slowdown. To that end, the service sector's ability to weather the sales tax hike in the fourth quarter will be crucial to keeping the economy afloat into the year end."

The seasonally adjusted Japan Services Business Activity Index recorded 52.8 in September. This was down from August's 22-month peak of 53.3, but was above the average across the current three-year stretch of services output growth. According to anecdotal evidence, demand conditions were sufficiently supportive to drive activity higher, while some firms reported new client wins.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

"The service sector continued to be the driving force behind any economic expansion in Japan as we approach the year end. It's looking like a decent quarter of growth is going to be recorded in advance of the sales tax hike, with the PMI for the third quarter pointing to annual GDP growth of around 1%." "That said, forward-looking indicators from the services survey suggest that some cracks are beginning to appear. New order growth was weaker than the average in the year-to-date, which comes as a surprise given there has been no real surge of advance purchasing ahead of the scheduled tax rise next month. Furthermore, employment growth was muted amid reports of retirements." "The alarming divergence between manufacturing and services, something which is apparent across many advanced economies, remains at large in Japan. However, underwhelming new business growth suggests that downside risks in the service sector are appearing."

Japan retail sales rose 2% in August, rebounding from the poor July report.

IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI was at 51.4 in September, unchanged from August and thereby posting its joint-lowest reading since May 2018. The figure still showed an improvement in the health of the sector, although one that was historically subdued.

Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"We've seen the gradual slowdown in manufacturing sector conditions continue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019/20, with the PMI average for the quarter at its joint-lowest since the same period in 2017. In September alone, forward-looking indicators such as business confidence and quantities of purchases were down, suggesting that companies are bracing themselves for difficult times ahead." "That said, public policy stimulus could potentially help the sector gain growth momentum, such as another reduction in the benchmark interest rate in August and the recent announcement of cuts to corporate taxes. In light of the weak results for economic growth and muted inflationary pressures signaled by the PMI data, we expect to see further monetary easing in the months ahead."

At 48.7 in September, the IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index posted inside contraction territory for the first time in three months. The headline figure was down from 52.4 in August and fell to its lowest mark since February 2018. Panelists indicated that the downturn stemmed from weak demand, competitive pressures and challenging market conditions.

Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"The bad news of a cooling manufacturing sector was compounded by an outright services downturn in September. As a result, private sector output in India contracted for the first time since February 2018. This reflected a decline in sales, albeit fractional, which restricted employment growth. Worryingly, business sentiment sank to a 31-month low." "Policymakers will hope that monetary and fiscal stimulus can boost domestic demand as well as business investment, thereby restoring economic growth in the months to come. A drop in aggregate input cost inflation to its lowest in around three years raises the possibility of a further cut in the benchmark interest rate."

The headline IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index rose from 48.9 in August to 49.1 in September, signaling a marginal deterioration in the health of the ASEAN manufacturing sector. Although the contraction eased from August, the latest headline PMI figure was the second-lowest since November 2015. Weighing on the index was the fastest decline in production since July 2017, and a back-to-back reduction in new orders.

Lewis Cooper, Economist at IHS Markit:

"September PMI data highlighted further issues facing the ASEAN manufacturing sector, as operating conditions declined for the fourth successive month. Companies signaled a back-to-back fall in new business, with output also decreasing. Consequently, employment contracted at the sharpest rate for nearly four years, and expectations towards future output became less optimistic." "Although, the overall deterioration in the health of the sector was only marginal, the PMI fell to its second-lowest level since November 2015. Subdued demand appears to be a key factor weighing on growth, while inflationary pressures were muted in the context of historical data. Data broken down by country showed that the sharpest deterioration was seen in Singapore, alongside downturns in Indonesia and Malaysia."

The ongoing Brexit saga now under the guide of Boris Johnson continues. The prime minister will send a letter to the EU asking for a Brexit delay if no deal is agreed by 19 October.

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index in the UK rose slightly to 48.3 in September, up from August's six-and-a-half year low of 47.4. The headline index has now remained below the neutral 50.0 mark for five successive months, its longest sequence below that mark since mid-2009.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit:

"The UK manufacturing downturn continued in September, adding to signs that the sector may be sliding into recession. Output, new orders and employment all fell further as rising political, trade and economic uncertainties exacerbated concerns about Brexit." "Some manufacturers noted increased inventory building activity in preparation for the forthcoming exit date, but the impact of such Brexit-related stock building was dwarfed by weakening demand for other customers, due in part to clients routing supply chains away from the UK." "The rate of job losses accelerated to a six-and-a-half-year high, highlighting how manufacturers are increasingly seeking to cut costs. Similarly, the investment goods sector was especially hard hit in September, seeing the sharpest drops in production and new business, as clients reined in capital spending while conditions remained volatile."

IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 49.5 in September from 50.6 in August, signaling a decline in service sector output. Though indicative of only a marginal rate of reduction, it was only the fifth time in over a decade that the headline index has fallen below the no-change threshold of 50.0.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"A trio of grim reports on the economy means that the vast service sector has now joined manufacturing and construction in decline. Only the collapse in confidence immediately following the 2016 referendum has seen a steeper overall deterioration in the economy during the past decade, but September's decline is all the more ominous, being the result of an insidious weakening of demand over the past year rather than a sudden shock." "At current levels the surveys point to GDP falling by 0.1% in the third quarter which, coming on the heels of a decline in the second quarter, would mean the UK is facing a heightened risk of recession. Brexit-related concerns dominated the September survey responses, linked by companies to falling sales, cancelled and postponed projects, a lack of investment and job losses." "While the early summer had seen resilient jobs growth, the surveys indicate that employment is now falling at the fastest rate since December 2009. The increasingly dire readings push the surveys further into territory that would normally be associated with policy stimulus from the Bank of England, suggesting a greater likelihood that the next move in interest rates will be a cut."

IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Total Activity Index posted 43.3 in September, down from 45.0 recorded in August and thereby signaling a more severe downturn in building activity across the UK. Moreover, the deterioration was the second-strongest since April 2009 and broad-based across all three broad categories of construction work.

Duncan Brock, Group Director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply:

"The construction sector offered another devastating result in September with the second fastest fall in new orders since March 2009 and the financial crisis. After a relentless six-month decline in order books driven by Brexit uncertainty and political indecision, this is hardly surprising." "Residential building continued to be hit hard with a fourth successive month of deterioration but the commercial sector took the biggest brunt of this downturn spiral as clients turned their back on spending and committing to larger projects. This in turn had significant knock-on effects on construction employment with the biggest fall in staffing levels since December 2010. Such disappointing news as the sector is still recovering from a lack of skills and capacity created by the last recession." "Looking ahead the signs do not look positive. Even a moderation in input prices since March 2019 and some moderate improvement in supply chain pressures will not be enough to keep the wolf from the door as no-deal looms and businesses remain Brexit unsteady."

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose back above the 50.0 no-change mark in September, posting 51.0 from 49.1 in August. The rate of improvement in the health of the sector this signaled was modest, but the most marked in seven months.

Andrew Harker, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit:

"The latest PMI figures for Canada provide some cause for optimism at the end of the third quarter. Tentative signs of demand improving helped firms secure greater volumes of new business and increase production slightly, though conditions clearly remain challenging. Further respite was provided to manufacturers in terms of input costs, with the latest rise in prices of inputs the slowest in over seven years. This meant that firms were able to keep selling price inflation relatively low in what is a competitive marketplace."

At 49.1 in September, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing PMI was little changed from August's survey low reading of 49.0 and pointed to a fourth consecutive worsening of operating conditions across the sector.

Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"Mexico ended the third quarter of 2019 with its worst manufacturing performance in the eight-and-a-half-year survey history, owing to a record deterioration in business conditions in August and a broadly similar performance in September. Another month of weak order inflows kept production levels firmly in contraction, with the fall in output the fastest in the survey history. In response, manufacturers cut their staffing numbers again and further reduced purchasing activity. The downturn was often attributed to challenging economic conditions, weak demand and subdued client confidence." "Meanwhile, prices charged were broadly stable as goods producers sought to stimulate demand by absorbing cost increases. Input cost inflation picked up to a nine-month high in September, largely due to peso weakness."

Earnings Observations

From FactSet Research:

The Political Scene

Last week, House Speaker Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump, accusing him of jeopardizing the integrity of U.S elections during his phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This will only intensify the ongoing investigations by the various House committees that could eventually lead to a vote on the articles of impeachment.

If approved by a simple House majority, a public trial will be held on the Senate floor, presided over by Chief Justice Roberts. A final conviction must be supported by two thirds of the Senate, in which the Republicans currently hold a narrow majority (53 seats versus 47 seats).

According to research analysts who follow this closely, the market is currently pricing in a 61% probability that the House will pass impeachment articles against the president, an 18% probability that the Senate will convict and 74% probability that he will complete his first term.

I wouldn't use any of that information to make any strategic investment decisions just yet. The stock market will start to tell investors what may come next via price action. This week was the first line in the first chapter of that message. The result, many have now concluded that Senator Warren is now seen as a viable opponent.

"Transcripts" and other material will come, interpretations will fall on partisan lines, and lawyers will debate, then begin to frame arcane matters of semantics. I guess it depends on what "is" is.

With the word impeachment swirling around on a daily basis, trying to handicap all of the various scenarios and potential outcomes including the set-up for the next election is a fool's errand. That is best left as a topic for another day.

One of the best missives I have read on the topic, "Impeachment: Precursor And Aftermath", offers valuable insight into the situation, using a much needed common sense approach.

Many view the new USMCA trade deal with Canada and Mexico as being an important issue for the economy and the markets. Despite launching an impeachment investigation, Speaker Pelosi has announced some progress is being made to ratify that agreement.

The Fed

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one-day change, that curve remains inverted. After a long wait, the 2/10 year U.S. Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. That inversion lasted for three days. For some that means the countdown clock has started for a recession, and "the" cycle peak in the S&P 500.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 12 basis points today.

Sentiment

If you pay attention to the stock market, at some point over the last 5 to 10 years, you've likely heard the line, "this is the most unloved bull market in history." The chart below provides a solid portrayal of that statement as it shows the rolling 52-week average of the weekly AAII Bullish Sentiment reading. This survey is conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors and is meant to gauge individual investor sentiment levels towards the US stock market. During the 1990s, this reading generally trended upwards, but it has actually now trended downward for the last 15 years as a series of lower highs have been made. These lower highs have come as the S&P 500 has consistently made new all-time highs in recent years, and doubled the level it was at back in early 2000.

As you can see in the chart, the first 50% decline that the S&P experienced when the Dot Com bubble burst didn't cause individual investors to completely throw in the towel. While the 52-week moving average of bullish sentiment fell along with the S&P 500 during the bear market from 2000 to 2002, it spiked to record highs in the early stages of the 2003-2007 bull market.

It wasn't until the second 50% decline for stocks in less than 10 years that individual investors started to totally turn their backs on stocks. Since the Financial Crisis from 2007 to 2009, the 52-week moving average of bullish sentiment hasn't come close to reaching levels routinely seen in the mid to late 2000s. Instead, it has faded and faded as the S&P has marched higher and higher.

The previously mentioned two 50%+ drops for stocks in less than 10 years has certainly caused permanent scars for an entire generation of investors. Demographics are probably another factor for the long-term downtrend in AAII Bullish Sentiment. Older investors tend to be more cautious, and we have to assume that the age cohort of the respondents to the weekly AAII survey has increased over time.

Bullish sentiment took another dramatic negative turn. AAII's survey of investor sentiment only saw 21.3% of respondents report as bulls this week. That is an eight percentage point decline from one week ago. While the first couple of weeks of August saw a much sharper decline of 16.7%, this most recent drop brings bullish sentiment to its second lowest reading of the past year.

In fact, last December's 20.9% was the only lower reading for bullish sentiment going back to 2016. Bullish sentiment is also now over one standard deviation below its historical average.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed an increase of 3.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 422.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 0.2 million barrels last week and are about 3% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Fears of a global recession kept downward pressure on the price of WTI as it fell to $52.95, a loss of $2.85 for the week. The two-week total now stands at -$5.14.

The Technical Picture

The DAILY chart of the S&P clearly shows the support at 2,950 went by the wayside very quickly. That isn't so unusual as we have seen these types of quick declines in the past.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

What we also have seen are quick reversals, and for the moment the index recaptured the 2,950 support level. If the index drops back into the trading range, the Bulls will look for the major indices to HOLD their previous lows. Those levels came into play in the mid-late August time period.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Value was the big winner in September as the ETFs tracking "value" were up around 5%. The year to date numbers present a different story. Large- and mid-cap growth ETFs are outperforming their value counterparts. Small-cap growth is actually under-performing small-cap value by a wide margin.

Healthcare was the only sector to finish September in the red, and it is now the worst-performing sector so far in 2019. The only other sector that is up less than 10% on a YTD basis is Energy. Heading into the quarter it was up over 10%, but a 6% decline in Q3 erased more than half of the year's gains.

On the upside, the biggest gainers were Utilities and Financials. Technology slightly underperformed the broader market in September, but it still out performed the S&P 500 for the quarter adding to its impressive year-to-date performance. The difficulty in trying to ascertain the message from the markets is exemplified in the fact that Technology (+31%) and Utilities (+25%) are the two leading sectors this year. It doesn't get more confusing than that.

In the commodities sectors, even after dropping more than 7% in September, silver was up over 11% in the quarter. Gold also saw a similar move. The wide disparity in performance between Oil and Natural Gas remains in place as their returns have been in opposite directions all year.

Treasuries gave back some of those gains in September with the biggest declines at the long end of the curve. Year to date, long-term Treasuries are still posting a 19% gain for the year, or a percentage point less than the S&P 500 in the same time period.

The warning message from many analysts; "Russell 2000 is seriously underperforming. Small caps stocks are sending warnings".

Chris Ciovacco has a message for all that are so concerned:

Graphic courtesy of Chris Ciovacco

Clearly, there is a lot of fear in the air with the disappointing ISM Manufacturing readings just reported. However, not many stepped back and looked for what I was referring to a couple of weeks ago. The issues that could go right. Understandably those are now buried in the back of the minds of most market participants. The talk is like a drumbeat now. Potential impeachment news, Brexit problems, China Trade War and fear of weaker economic data. There is no telling how long this angst will continue as we head into the final quarter of 2019.

This bull market hasn't been trusted for years. It was not embraced by the masses during any time in this journey since 2009, yet stocks moved higher. The doubters talked themselves into mistake after mistake. The same is happening today. Some used the poor investor sentiment as part of their strategy, others dismissed it as manufactured voodoo. It was easier to join the skeptics every time the market stumbled.

The graph presented earlier in this article once again confirms all of the negative sentiment that has been pervasive. For some it will seem very obvious. Others will dismiss it again and start whining about stock buybacks, overvaluation, financial engineering, the administration, and the Fed. The list goes on and on. Look around, the same investor mindset is in place today, draw your own conclusions.

The problem with many of the incorrect observations that seem to take over an investor's logic is concern over issues that simply don't matter. Issues that simply never came to fruition. Another debacle like we saw in the last quarter of 2018 is still embedded in the minds of investors. Back then the concerns were rising interest rates and how many more times the Fed was going to increase rates in 2019. Investors started positioning their portfolios defensively for that eventuality. The S&P went on to make a new high.

After all, a scenario where the Fed would watch the data and come through with a series of rate cuts seemed like a fairy tale last year. Oh my, it was going to be rate increase after rate increase (another issue that never materialized), and the bull market was going to be dead. The bagpipes were playing as the S&P fell 19.6%. The message here was to stay on board because the demise of the bull market was being exaggerated. There were plenty of OTHER signs that supported that view.

So while we hear the words "beware of another Q4 rout in stocks", the Savvy Investor is looking around as they preview the landscape and noting that interest rates are being cut. They note the S&P 500 is trading about 3% from the all-time high, and the Federal Reserve just pushed through its second rate cut since late July. History tells them that after the second such cut, stocks rise.

Of course this time could be different. Investors know there are never any guarantees. Using historical data along with other facts to assign a probability of an event occurring is a better way to assess the situation. Instead, many pundits want to get the attention of investors. These same people were flat out wrong in the fourth quarter of 2018, and now they are at it again with their emotional outbursts.

Every analyst that gets their five minutes of air time has the same story. "It pays to be defensive now", and that is followed by the litany of worries that investors face. If an investor's personal situation warrant they be more conservative and have been in that mode, then I would agree. However, changing to a defensive mode might be the same mistake that has been made many times over during the course of this bull market.

The stock market results presented for the first three quarters of 2019 do not match the mindset that investors are working with today. Perhaps it is the "we have to get out near new highs" viewpoint. Problem is there have been 219 new market highs established since 2009, and many have been saying THIS IS THE ONE to get defensive and make major portfolio changes. Each time they did that they looked more foolish than the last.

Your choice now, listen to the chorus singing the same tune, or take a look at ALL of the data and make a decision.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN ALL OF THE SAVVY PLAYBOOKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.