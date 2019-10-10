Retirement Advisor: Retrain Your Brain (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
Hebbian theory, a neuroscientific explanation of synaptic plasticity, may offer insights for advisors seeking to protect clients against bad investing habits, such as frequent checking of stock prices or tuning into sensational financial infotainment.
This podcast (5:02) suggests that people can change for the better, and advised investors can have better outcomes when their advisors educate them toward good investing habits.
