CEF Muni Market Update | September 2019

But just remember the role that munis should be playing in your portfolio. They are a natural hedge investment, meaning that they tend to go up when other riskier assets drop in price.

The big risk is if the market does see a rotation into the reflation trade again boosting long-term rates and reducing NAVs.

The following report was first published to members of Yield Hunting on September 15th.

Executive Summary

Rank of Best Buys Today

Nuveen Muni High Income (NMZ) Nuveen Quality Muni Income (NAD) BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Quality (MUJ) BlackRock MuniYield Quality (MQY) Invesco PA Value Muni (VPV)

(1) Top Funds Fundamentally

Nuveen Muni High Income

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

Dreyfus Muni Bond Infrastructure (DMB)

Nuveen Quality Muni Income

(2) Top Funds on Valuation

Invesco PA Value Muni

BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Quality

(3) Removing/On Watch

Delaware Investments National (VFL): Yield too low.

---------------------

Full Context

We have discussed the idea that interest rates have bottomed and could back up a bit given how crowded and overbought long-bonds had become. Some of that is starting to play out, though I'd be hesitant to say the reflation trade of the last few years is back on.

For the last 9+ months, the municipal bond market has generated strong and consistent monthly performance. The Barclays Muni Bond Index is up 5.78% year-to-date having peaked in mid-August around 6.4%. In the chart below, we plot the 30-year Treasury yield (in orange) against the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Muni Bond ETF (TFI). It is evident that the reversal in rates with the 30-year moving from a low of 1.90% to over 2.11% has slowed the muni rally.

Data by YCharts

The recent underperformance of munis relative to Treasuries has helped to reset valuations a bit to more attractive levels. In addition, the technical backdrop has not changed. The demand for tax-exempt income in order to reduce tax burden continues unabated. Fund flows into muni funds have been incredible.

The image below shows the steady new monthly inflows into muni funds since the start of 2019. The rolling 12-month average has been very strong with new supply of $198.7B in the first seven months of the year, up 3.3% from the same period last year. The muni space has seen 35 straight weeks of inflows - on pace for the best year for fund flows on record.

(Source: Legg Mason)

Muni ratios are pointing to fairly attractive valuations at the moment. The 10-yr AAA muni to US treasury ratio was 83% at the end of August which is up for the third straight month but still historically low compared to longer-term averages.

We would note that the month of September is typically when the market's net negative supply turns positive. However, primarily due to tax loss harvesting and other factors, the weakest months for munis tends to be October and November.

(Source: Nuveen)

With investor sentiment improving over the trade issues, yield rose and could rise further should additional mitigation on that front be produced. The US appears unlikely to enter a recession in the next six months and thus we have been stating that the rate drop - some of which is simply globally induced - is overdone. In other words, we could see some NAV headwinds as interest rates inch back higher.

We don't think we are in the same environment we were in from 2015 to 2018 when the yield curve was shifting up (all maturities were going up in yield). Instead, we think the slope of the yield curve could steepen a bit with short rates coming down and long-rated inching higher. This is a good long-term outcome for investors as leverage costs are reduced and called/maturing securities in the fund can be replaced by higher coupons.

Closed-End Fund Analysis

Leverage costs have been inching lower since March with the SIFMA index down to 1.28%. Since the start of the year, the index is down more than 25%. In other words, leverage costs, generally speaking, are down about a quarter.

The average yield across ALL muni CEFs (n=150) is down to 4.1%. At the start of the year, that yield number was around 4.5%. The average discount has stabilized in the last few weeks and remains around -4.6%, about 80 bps wider than a month ago.

Our screening process essentially whittles down the entire universe of muni CEFs using a handful of fundamental drivers. We can then use that reduced universe to overlay a valuation framework and select the best using a point system. There are 148 muni CEFs when excluding the taxable munis. The screening process typically gets that number down to about 30 funds (give or take) by applying filters on certain parameters.

Those include:

Calls in year 1, year 2.

Coverage ratio

Total yield

UNII balance and trend

Maturity exposure/pre-refunded

Quick Fundamental Summary

Nuveen: All conviction funds (NAD, NMZ, NEA) did well again in July and improved their UNII balances for the 13th straight month.

NAD saw coverage increase to 102.75% from 102.0% with UNII increasing by 0.004.

NMZ coverage increased to 105.4% from 103.77% with UNII increasing by 0.0025.

NEA coverage increased to 102.3% from 101.1% with UNII increasing by 0.0012.

Outside of the conviction funds, we think there are some decent funds that could be looked at and a few others that are in trouble.

We would stay away or sell NMI, NZF, and NVG. All three are in different stages of shedding UNII and lower coverage ratios.

NUM (our activist play) saw coverage increase to over 100% with UNII improving for the sixth straight month.

NKX (CA Muni) has now had nine straight months of UNII improvement and the coverage is nearly 100%.

Top funds: NMZ (yield 4.96%), NAD (yield 4.42%), NEA (yield 4.46%)

BlackRock: Conviction funds all did well, and distribution cuts from June are now reflected in the July coverage ratios.

BKN remains one of the best places to put muni dollars. Coverage is 98.9% and UNII is 0.0689, down from 0.0706.

MQY/MQT saw their coverage jump thanks to the distribution cuts. MQY is now at 103.3% and MQT at 106.4%. UNII for both are positive at 0.026 (trending up) and 0.010 (trending lower). I expect the UNII direction on MQT to change. MQY is the big standout here.

MEN cut the distribution sending coverage back to 107.5% which should help UNII stop falling.

Outside of the conviction funds, there are possibly some others that could be interesting and others we would avoid.

BAF and BBF are two others. Both cut the distribution in the last round and both have coverage ratios at or slightly above 100%. UNII for BAF is positive but falling quickly. It remains to be seen if the recent cut will arrest that fall. BBF's UNII is negative but improving. That improvement should accelerate with the cut.

BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ: A recent higher-yielding buy candidate with significant distribution protection: Long streak of monthly coverage over 100% UNII growing every month and getting substantial 100% investment grade Low call exposure next four years 4.43% yield, almost -12% discount



Top funds: MQY (yield 4.25%), BAF (yield 4.31%), BKN (yield 4.33%)

Other Funds

Dreyfus Muni Bond Infrastructure is still top buy here with high coverage ratio and best-in-class call schedule.

is still top buy here with high coverage ratio and best-in-class call schedule. Mainstay MacKay DefTerm Muni Opps (MMD), along with NMZ, remains the high yield funds of choice. MMD has a lot of insured Puerto Rico exposure giving it the potential for significant capital appreciation. Note that the information on CEFConnect is still incorrect with the EPS and UNII values switched.

along with NMZ, remains the high yield funds of choice. MMD has a lot of insured Puerto Rico exposure giving it the potential for significant capital appreciation. Note that the information on CEFConnect is still incorrect with the EPS and UNII values switched. PIMCO Muni Income (PMF) remains on our sheet, but is one of the most overvalued at 75 cents above the buy price. Rotating out of it to MQY makes sense.

remains on our sheet, but is one of the most overvalued at 75 cents above the buy price. Rotating out of it to MQY makes sense. RiverNorth Opportunistic Muni (RMI) remains a great place to allocate capital paying 5.2% in yield. Just be careful, a chunk of that yield is short-term capital gain and thus taxable. 95% of the individual bond holdings are investment grade too. I would caveat that this is an expensive option.

remains a great place to allocate capital paying 5.2% in yield. Just be careful, a chunk of that yield is short-term capital gain and thus taxable. 95% of the individual bond holdings are investment grade too. I would caveat that this is an expensive option. MFS High Yield Muni (CMU) and MFS High Income Muni (CXE) remain higher-yielding alternatives, but with declining payouts (remember the distributions are matched to net investment income production).

State-Specific Funds

BlackRock NY Muni (BFY) has become more attractive for NY residents, thanks to the discount widening out a bit. The yield is 4.16%. Coverage is below 100%, but the fund has a nice UNII cushion. We think you could nibble at this one at prices slightly below the current.

has become more attractive for NY residents, thanks to the discount widening out a bit. The yield is 4.16%. Coverage is below 100%, but the fund has a nice UNII cushion. We think you could nibble at this one at prices slightly below the current. Nuveen PA Quality Muni (NQP) was our top buy last month and remains an attractive place for muni dollars today. Coverage is 99% and UNII improving though still negative.

was our top buy last month and remains an attractive place for muni dollars today. Coverage is 99% and UNII improving though still negative. PIMCO CA Muni Income II (PCK) has become significantly cheaper in the last month with the premium coming down to +6% from +12%. The yield is up to 4.27%, which is compelling for high income CA residents. Coverage is at 94% and UNII at 1 cent and declining. We think there are better options elsewhere.

has become significantly cheaper in the last month with the premium coming down to +6% from +12%. The yield is up to 4.27%, which is compelling for high income CA residents. Coverage is at 94% and UNII at 1 cent and declining. We think there are better options elsewhere. Nuveen MI Quality Muni (NUM) is another we have recommended recently and is still rated a buy. The fund trades near a -12% discount and yields 3.82%. The lower yield would normally rule this fund out, but there is some activism in the shares so it becomes a total return play.

Buy Recommendation

These are funds we think you can buy today at current prices.

(1) BlackRock MuniYield Quality

Right now, this is the best of the best among the BlackRock funds with strong coverage following the recent distribution cut (103%+). It also has positive and growing UNII balances. The yield is slightly lower at 4.25%, but that is okay given the higher-quality portfolio (all investment grade). The call schedule is very favorable with just 4.7% in the next year being callable. After that, 4.33% for 12-24 months, and 6.3% for months 24-36. This is literally one you can buy today and hold for a number of years.

(Source: BlackRock)

(2) Invesco PA Value Muni

This is not a new fund, but one that corrected following the long expect distribution cut. This is the second cut since April with the distribution rate coming down a full penny (-16.7%). Most recent EPS is $0.0495 (three-month avg is $0.0485), so the new distribution of $0.0483 allows a little cushion for more calls. UNII is $0.02915 and trending lower, but I would expect that to slow or reverse with the latest cut.

The call schedule shows just 3.07% for 2019 and is fairly benign thereafter.

(Source: Invesco)

Leverage: 41.4%

Total assets: $568M

YTW: 3.11%

Duration: 7.49 years

% Inv Grade: 77.39

(3) BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Quality

We recommended this fund last month, and it is still in the "green" on the sheets. The yield is up to 4.43% as the price has moved down - and much more than the NAV. The discount is now near -12%, another 100 bps from last month. Nothing fundamentally has changed in the last month, and the call schedule (recently released through August) improved slightly in the one-year period.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Leverage: 39.4%

Total assets: $727M

YTW: 3.25%

Duration: 9.64 years

% Inv Grade: 100

Concluding Thoughts

The market right now is going through a rotation that is moving back to the reflation trade. This was the same "trade" that we experienced from the middle of 2016 through most of last year. It led us to implement our three-legged stool strategy (for those older members) to combat the threat of rising rates. Those stool legs stood for floating rate, hedged fixed income, and short duration high yield.

The current reflation trade is unlikely to last as long as the last round. In fact, we think it will be measured more in weeks or a few months rather than years. Still, for as long as it lasts, longer duration assets will underperform. That includes muni bonds, preferreds and REITs not to mention the growth/momentum stocks. But we are not selling, but simply restraining our buying at this point to see if we find a bottom first.

But just remember the role that munis should be playing in your portfolio. They are a natural hedge investment, meaning that they tend to go up when other riskier assets drop in price. It is also an election hedge as well as the potential for higher taxes would almost assuredly drive more investors towards tax-free bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUNI CORE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.