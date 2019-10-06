Seagate: Looking Into The Future

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) may be swimming against the technological tide, but it's not all doom and gloom - management recently laid out its medium-term game plan, emphasizing incremental investment spending to support the accelerating exabyte growth trend. The company plans to expand mass capacity storage 5X by FY2024 and is on track with new heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) drives (expected to be shipped by the latter part of FY2020).

The long-term financials are projected to be resilient: revenue growth of 2-6%, operating margins of 13-16%, with 50% of free cash flow set to be returned to shareholders.

While STX continues to execute well operationally and has made good progress amid tough technology challenges, I am skeptical of the company's top-line growth guidance given the secular challenges in the HDD industry - historically, STX's revenues and gross profit have experienced declines driven by the heightened competition. Taking a more conservative viewpoint, I see a lower FY 2020 EPS by 6% year on year to around $4.50 per share.

Shares currently trade at a 29% premium over fair value of $40.5 per share (based on a 9X P/E multiple on estimated earnings). The premium is attributable to the recent rally - shares have gained 33.8% YTD as investors flock on high dividend payers such as STX amid falling interest rates. Though the dividend case (STX offers a dividend yield of 4.8%) may be compelling in the short run, I am skeptical of Seagate's long-term prospects.

Looking into the Future

Seagate Technology outlined its outlook and strategy over the next five years, highlighting its growth potential in terms of its mass capacity storage, technology roadmap, and long-term financial guidance.

(1) HDD Demand in line with Data Creation Growth: Seagate presented its case for a positive long-term total addressable market (TAM) outlook, driven by the expansion in data creation - mainly from areas such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, which will inevitably increase the need for storage.

In particular, management referenced the IDC Data Age 2025 Report, which projected that global data creation would grow from 33 zettabytes in 2018 to 175 zettabytes in 2025.

Source: Seagate Analyst Day Presentation

STX believes that more than 90% of bits for mass storage will be on HDDs in 2025, considering the lowest absolute cost per bit offered by HDDs. Given these expectations, STX estimates the TAM for HDD mass storage to reach $27 billion to 30 billion by 2025.

Source: Seagate Analyst Day Presentation

(2) Technological Roadmap: The company also showcased its heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) capabilities and mentioned that it would have a 20 TB HAMR drive by the end of FY 2020 as well as a subsequent ramp in FY 2021. HAMR has the potential to scale further compared to other energy-assisted technologies due to its higher energy capacity, with management planning to release a 30+ TB and 50+ HAMR drive in FY 2023 and FY 2026, respectively.

Source: Seagate Analyst Day Presentation

STX also presented its new MACH.2 dual actuator drive, which offers about 520 MB per second of IOPS, 2X faster than the I/O of a single actuator drive, albeit with moderately higher power consumption.

Source: Seagate Analyst Day Presentation

On the other hand, Seagate is already shipping 16TB HDDs with volumes expected to increase in December, providing an early advantage over Western Digital Corp. (WDC), which is currently shipping 14TB HDDs at the high-end of its portfolio.

Source: Seagate Analyst Day Presentation

However, the company will have to commit a sizable portion of its cash flows to cover for these investments. Per guidance, plans are for at least $600 million a year in capex, or 6% to 8% of revenues.

(3) Historical Financial Performance & Long-Term Guidance: Over the past five years, STX has continued to generate positive FCF (ranging from $1 billion to $1.9 billion), reflective of the company's focus on operational discipline, capital allocation, and strategy execution.

Management also announced that it will continue to return at least 50% of FCF to investors and has more than $2 billion in available share repurchase authorization. So far, the company has returned more than $5 billion in the form of dividends and share repurchases, which should further increase in the future considering it recently raised its dividends by 3%.

Source: Seagate Analyst Day Presentation

Further, the company is operating more efficiently now with a leaner manufacturing footprint - as of FY19, the number of production sites has decreased to 7 (vs. 14 sites in 2016), boosting its returns on capital and freeing up more cash flows.

Source: Seagate Analyst Day Presentation

In terms of long-term guidance, the company sees revenue growth of 2% to 6% and operating margins of 13% to 16%. On the revenue front, this is stronger than expected since consensus estimates are for a slight decline (-1.7% in FY 2020 and -1.4% in 2021) in revenues. While this guidance is positive, it should be met with healthy skepticism as the industry is still struggling to show consistent revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

While operating margin guidance is strong at 13% to 16%, the company did adjust the useful life of its equipment from 3-5 years to 3-7 years, adding around $100 million of annual operating income, which may not have been factored into consensus estimates. Excluding the positive impact of this accounting change, guidance would have been much softer than consensus (14% to 16%).

The company did not provide details on EPS, except that it expects EPS growth in the long term. Conservatively, I'd assume that FY 2020 EPS will modestly decline to $4.50 per share (-6.6% year on year), but will slightly recover to $4.75 per share (+5.5%); EPS decline is triggered by our lower revenue expectations, in line with secular challenges that the company is facing in the HDD industry, although STX's long-term revenue recovery will be driven by the expansion in data creation.

Upside Limited, but Dividends are Attractive

I believe fair value lies at $40.5, implying current share prices are trading at a 29% premium. My estimate of fair value is derived by applying a 9X P/E multiple (based on Western Digital Corp. FY 2020 P/E multiple) on FY 2020 EPS of $4.50 per share. While STX has historically traded between 7X to 12X, I do not see further multiple expansion until the industry shows consistent financial performance. Nonetheless, income investors continue to see STX as dividend play (yield of 4-5%) in a low-interest rate scenario, resulting in shares gaining 33.8% this year.

Conclusion

Seagate believes that it will be able to grow its revenues as the demand for data rises, albeit amid a tough competitive environment. Over the past years, the company has done a commendable job of executing its operations and allocating its capital; the company should continue posting resilient FCF numbers in the foreseeable future. The capital allocation policy is also a big plus - management raised the dividend, which should attract more income-seeking investors. However, shares trade at a premium of ~29% to fair value following the YTD rally, and bottom-line guidance seems optimistic. With shares already pricing in the optimism, I expect further downside from here.

