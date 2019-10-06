SMH: U.S. Semiconductor Stocks On The Verge Of Entering A Secular Bear Market

China's potential as a major semiconductor manufacturer could put extreme pressure on the US semiconductor industry's revenues and margins in the coming decade.

The decoupling of the US and Chinese economies could accelerate the growth of China's domestic semiconductor industry.

The emergence of China as a major consumer market in large part kept US semiconductor stocks in a protracted bull market for the past decade.

In the nine-year period following the bursting of the dotcom bubble, the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) steadily dropped by 85% during a long secular bear market. The rationale was simple. Nearly all technology stocks got extremely overvalued in 1999-2000 based on an extrapolation of the Y2K upgrade cycle that mostly vanished at the turn of the millennium. Now in 2019, the potential decoupling of the US and Chinese economies could send the SMH into another long protracted secular bear market.

US Semiconductor Companies And China

By now it's no secret how closely linked most US semiconductor stocks are to the Chinese economy. When trade tensions between the US and China first escalated in the summer of 2018, SMH sold off by 30% by late 2018. While this news driven reaction might appear severe, investors need to keep in mind why US semiconductors performed so well during the past decade.

The widespread adoption of smart device usage combined with China's expanding middle class simply opened up a huge market for US technology companies. For example, smartphone unit sales increased nearly ten fold from 151 million in 2008 to 1.43 billion in 2018. In the most recent second quarter 2019, China accounted for over 27% of global smartphone unit sales.

Combine increased smartphone usage with increased sales of personal computers, tablets, streaming devices, etc., and it is not be hard to understand the explosion in semiconductor demand during the past decade. The following table lists some of the SMH's largest holdings and their annual revenues in 2008 and 2018.

Top US semiconductor companies in SMH revenues

FY 2008 FY 2018 Intel (INTC) $20.60 $70.90 Texas Instruments (TXN) $12.50 $15.80 Micron Technology (MU) $4.80 $30.40 Nvidia (NVDA) $4.10 $11.70 Qualcomm (QCOM) $11.10 $22.70 Applied Materials (AMAT) $8.10 $17.30 Broadcom (AVGO) $1.70 $20.90

(Data compiled from respective company financial reports for INTC, TXN, MU, NVDA, QCOM, AMAT, and AVGO. Annual revenue dollar figures in billions of USD.)

It is also important to keep in mind that while there are many Chinese companies that manufacture end products such as networking equipment, computers, smartphones, etc., the vast majority use key semiconductor chips manufactured by US companies. For this reason, the blacklisting of certain Chinese companies such as Huawei from doing business in the US and with US companies was viewed as a near death sentence by some industry observers.

China was already on a path of self sufficiency highlighted by its Made In China 2025 policy goal. The deterioration in trade relations with the US compounded by the US administration's blacklisting of China's largest technology companies only set in stone the importance of MIC 2025 for Chinese leaders. The intentions of the US to hinder China's technological advance could possibly backfire as China accelerates domestic R&D in order to become self sufficient sooner.

China's Reliance On US Semiconductors

While an immediate decoupling of some companies such as Huawei from the US technology supply chain would have dramatic short-term impact, it might not necessarily be a death sentence. China can already manufacture mid-range semiconductor components so any decoupling would just require time to shift away from US technology ecosystems.

Intel is the global leader in consumer microprocessors for personal computers which are based on CISC architecture that became the industry standard nearly four decades ago. While a competing RISC design is more energy efficient, power consumption was far from a key concern for early generation desktop computers. Fast forward to today's mobile world and it is not difficult to understand the resurgence of RISC processors which now dominate the microprocessor market.

Just a couple of months following the blacklisting of Huawei, China's largest market capitalized company Alibaba (BABA) announced its own RISC processor based on open source RISC-V. This shouldn't be much of a surprise since several technology leaders already manufacture their own processors, including BABA's US counterpart Amazon (AMZN).

Other key semiconductor components such as memory are essentially commodities and require even less technical expertise. Many Asian countries already manufacture memory chips, including China's close neighbors South Korea and Japan. For China to enter this industry sector in a major way would appear to be just an inevitability. In early June 2019, Changxin Memory Technologies announced the first Chinese designed DRAM would soon enter into production. Micron which saw a six-fold increase in revenues during the past decade would likely see intensified competition, especially since over 57% of its 2018 revenues were shipped to customers in China.

While Chinese semiconductor products may not be anywhere near cutting edge compared to top US semiconductor products, they would likely be adequate in supplying the mainstream mid-range consumer market. The simple fact is the very high end market is more a niche market. The vast majority of consumers would likely not need and frankly under-utilize the computing power of high end processors. Serving the mid-tier market has been part of China's success as it dominates many emerging market economies.

Exposure Beyond China

If we simplify the US semiconductor industry's exposure to China to the country's 27% global smartphone market share, the revenue risk would already be high in the event of an economic decoupling between the two countries. However, the potential exposure could be even higher. For simplicity's sake, I will only use the smartphone market as an example, but the real exposure covers practically all consumer devices that contain semiconductors.

Much like China, the world's second most populous country India is also a large and growing smartphone market. What might be surprising to most Americans is that Chinese smartphone makers hold almost a two-thirds market share in India. If Chinese smartphone manufacturers replace US semiconductor chips for domestic Chinese counterparts, about 37% of the market could potentially be lost in just these two countries.

Other high population Asian countries such as Indonesia have also been highly penetrated by Chinese handset makers. In the second quarter 2019, Chinese market share in Indonesia hit 65% from just the four top Chinese manufacturers Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Realme. These manufacturers in addition to Huawei accounted for over 45% of total global smartphone market share.

While Chinese handset makers in general cannot compare to global leaders such as Apple (AAPL) or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in quality or features, their mainstream mid-priced appeal has been perfectly suited for many emerging markets that either don't need top of the line products or can afford them. A supply chain decoupling of just the smartphone market could deprive many US semiconductor companies from a market segment which helped boost significant revenue growth in the past decade.

Made In China 2025

China was already on the path of building its high technology industry to reduce its reliance on foreign technology such as US semiconductors. The potential 40-50% market share lost by US semiconductor suppliers highlighted above would have probably been inevitable to some degree even if US-China relations remained amicable. The trade war and more specifically actions taken by the US targeting Chinese technology leaders only reinforced the importance of China 2025 in the minds of Chinese leaders.

It's very likely US trade actions against China in the past year accelerated Chinese efforts to reduce their exposure to US technology. The RISC-V processor announcement by Alibaba and domestic production of memory chips by Changxin Memory are just two recent examples. China has been expanding its semiconductor industry in all aspects, including semiconductor equipment manufacturing. By 2020, the Chinese government hopes to domestically produce 40% of its semiconductor needs, up from just 16% currently. By 2025, domestic Chinese production is targeted to exceed 70%.

Thus, in just the next five years, most of the US semiconductor's growth witnessed in the past decade could be largely erased. Of course, it would not happen overnight, or in the next year, but the continued decoupling of the US and Chinese economies may split the global semiconductor industry into mainly two dominant players from the dominance the US held in prior decades.

Understanding The Semiconductor Cycle And SMH

The seven companies listed in the table below make up almost half of SMH's holdings and the ETF's top ten holdings make up almost two-thirds of its total holdings. SMH is thus a highly concentrated portfolio representing the largest semiconductor companies in the world, most of which are US companies. The following table shows current trailing twelve-month valuations for the top seven US companies in the SMH.

Current valuations for top US semiconductor companies in SMH

FY 2019 EST non-GAAP EPS P/E Dividend Yield Intel $4.10 12.04 2.48% Texas Instruments $5.46 23.21 2.80% Micron Technology $2.57 16.34 0 Nvidia $5.34 32.42 0.37% Qualcomm $3.47 21.33 3.10% Applied Materials $2.99 16.52 1.68% Broadcom $21.28 12.69 3.86% Average: 19.22 2.04%

(Data compiled from respective company financial reports for INTC, TXN, MU, NVDA, QCOM, AMAT, and AVGO.)

The most common mistake casual investors make regarding semiconductor companies is the underestimation of the cyclicality of the industry. I often hear fund managers make general quantitative value analysis for semiconductor companies without mentioning their cyclical nature. Just by glancing at the table above, the largest semiconductor companies in the US do indeed appear fairly valued or even cheap when compared to their average annual growth rate over the past decade.

The problem with this conclusion is that the industry as a whole experienced decade long secular growth due to the emergence of China and other secondary markets. Most of the seven companies listed above have not experienced meaningful annual revenue declines since 2009 until this year. The decade long industry expansion made a lot of investors forget how cyclical and leveraged the industry has been historically.

Of these seven top US semiconductor companies within the SMH, five have already experienced trailing twelve-month revenue declines relative to fiscal year 2018 levels. The table below shows how leveraged operating income is to revenues.

Operating income highly leveraged to revenues

TTM Revenue Growth TTM Operating Income Growth Intel -0.65% -2.03% Texas Instruments -3.45% -5.90% Micron Technology -22.98% -50.58% Nvidia -13.07% -40.04% Applied Materials -12.13% -23.23%

(Data compiled from respective company financial reports for INTC, TXN, MU, NVDA, QCOM, AMAT, and AVGO.)

Looking back to 2009 when the industry experienced its last cyclical trough, all seven companies experienced revenue declines, and for three companies, operating losses.

Post 2008 Financial Crisis financials

FY 2009 Revenue Growth FY 2009 Operating Income Growth Intel -6.54% -36.22% Texas Instruments -16.59% -18.30% Micron Technology -17.77% (-34.9% OM) Nvidia -16.42% (-2.1% OM) Qualcomm -9.69% -40.32% Applied Materials -38.32% (-9.7% OM) Broadcom -12.65% -70.00%

(Data compiled from respective company financial reports for INTC, TXN, MU, NVDA, QCOM, AMAT, and AVGO. Operating income growth in parentheses represent actual operating margins.)

While the Financial Crisis of 2008 was very bad for many industries, the impact on the semiconductor industry was fairly light compared to past cycles. Again, the emergence of China as a major consumer market in the past two decades helped buffer cyclical declines in other mature markets. Intel, for example, 'only' suffered annual revenue declines of 6.5% which led to 36.2% operating income contraction for their fiscal 2009. In 2001, Intel experienced 21.3% annual revenue declines which resulted in a 78.3% operating income collapse. Micron experienced the most extreme business decline as their operating income swung from positive 37.6% to negative 24.8% operating margin in 2001.

As with nearly all cyclical industries, the worst time to buy is often when companies look dirt cheap and the best time to buy is when business looks dire. However, this very general valuation analysis only works with correct timing. Timing, as suggested by how leveraged operating income is to revenues, is all about the direction of revenues. With five of the top seven US semiconductor companies in SMH already showing signs of TTM revenue declines, cracks have already appeared in this decade long industry expansion.

SMH Technicals

Technically speaking, SMH is still in a decade long bullish uptrend. The following weekly chart for SMH shows the uptrend line support at around $90 which is also where the 200-week exponential moving average resides. SMH would need to convincingly break below this level on a closing weekly basis to truly be considered in a bear market.

(SMH weekly chart with trendline support shown in purple. Exponential 50-week and 200-week moving averages shown in green and red lines, respectively.)

Short-term trendline support on the daily chart shows a higher level of support around $112. The 200-day exponential moving average also sits slightly below this level at $110. While there appears to be short-term resistance in the low $120s, there are no technical sell signals for the SMH currently.

(SMH daily chart with trendline support shown in purple. Exponential 50-day and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red lines, respectively.)

However, signs of weakening momentum have already started to appear since early 2018 after the SMH made its first weekly divergent high for both MACD and PMO. Relative weakness in both the MACD and PMO relative to price strength indicates the weakening of the current uptrend. Continued divergences in momentum continued in the past year as SMH made marginal new highs while both MACD and PMO trended lower.

(SMH weekly chart with trendline resistance shown in purple. Exponential 50-week and 200-week moving averages shown in green and red lines, respectively. The first below chart indicator is the MACD followed by the PMO with downward trendlines drawn in purple. Red arrows indicate divergent highs in stock price relative to declining MACD/PMO levels.)

Similar momentum divergences also appear on the daily chart shown below. While these divergences are not sell signals, they do indicate potential weakness and would be confirming indicators should SMH break on the downside. There is also a clearly defined uptrend resistance line at around $125 which extends back to the SMH's early 2018 highs.

(SMH daily chart with trendline resistance shown in purple. Exponential 50-day and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red lines, respectively. The first below chart indicator is the MACD followed by the PMO with downward trendlines drawn in purple. The red arrow indicate a divergent high in stock price relative to declining MACD/PMO levels.)

Final Thoughts

The annual declines in revenues for a number of US semiconductor companies should be a warning sign for investors that the decade long industry expansion could be on its last legs. If China hits its 40% domestic semiconductor production to consumption ratio target in 2020, revenue declines for US semiconductor companies could accelerate next year.

It is too early to quantify any potential revenue decline, but with the decoupling of supply chains between the US and China especially in the field of technology, the trend for the next several years should be down. Investors should also keep in mind the US semiconductor industry maintained a near dominance during the past two decade as China grew to become the second largest economy in the world. Should this one-sided dynamic shift into a new paradigm where China potentially captures anywhere from a third to a half of the global semiconductor market over the next decade, the potential revenue loss for US semiconductor companies would be severe. Additionally, competition would compress margins on top of revenue contraction.

With SMH still in a technically bullish uptrend, there would not be any reason to aggressively short it until at least short-term support levels around $110 are broken. However, with upside momentum waning and clear resistance above $120, levels above $120 would be a good place to start averaging into a longer term short position with entries spaced out every 1-2 months. As outlined in many of my articles, I prefer to average into longer term positions by allocating 10-20% positions spaced out over 5-10 months.

Shorting SMH could also be used to hedge a tech heavy portfolio. If a longer term secular bear market does play out for the US semiconductor industry, SMH's holdings could drop at much higher magnitudes compared to other technology industries still experiencing either cyclical or secular expansion. Adding hedges to any portfolio also would not be a bad idea especially when the global economies are already showing signs of slowdown.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SMH, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.