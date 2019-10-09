Behind The Idea: Global Ship Lease - Major Turnaround, Dividends Ahead

Following their refinance, I expect dividends to resume by mid-2020, which should help rapidly close the valuation gap between GSL and its two peers with dividends: Costamare and Seaspan Corp.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to J Mintzmyer’s original Top Idea on Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL). Find out more about PRO+ here.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

J Mintzmyer: The bullish thesis is quite simple - GSL trades at a massive discount to its primary peers, Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), both in terms of price to adjusted NAV (40-70% discounts) and in terms of enterprise value to EBITDA (2 full turns lower). I believe the primary reason is the lack of a dividend and the secondary reason is the small market cap and reduced publicity. I expect dividends to return by mid-2020 and the recent equity raise both speeds up the likelihood of a near-term refinancing and also broadens the investor float. If GSL traded near peer comps, we could see $15-$20+ by YE2020. My 'fair value estimate' is actually much lower, at $12.00, reflecting discounts for timing and uncertainty.

I believe the primary mispricing of GSL is due to the lack of dividend. Retail investors tend to simply value these shipping names based upon their dividends and occasionally they will look at EPS. GSL burned a lot of investors back in 2015-2016 with their dividend elimination (which we had previously predicted), and the firm was sort of zombied out for a while until they concluded a transformative merger in late-2018. In early 2019, they completed a 7-1 reverse split, which further alienated investors and drove down valuations. It was after this reverse merger had concluded that I initiated my long position. This was after several years of following the company and speaking with management and ensuring our vision was aligned with theirs.

SA: The refinancing is a major catalyst – can you discuss any recent movement on this?

JM: There was a very promising interview with the CEO in a major industry journal (TradeWinds), posted on 3 October, which reaffirmed what we've been saying - that the high-interest bonds are a very near-term target. They become callable on 15 November, so we could see action within as little as 6 weeks; however, the company has also suggested they would like to roll several of their pre-existing debt facilities into one comprehensive one, to further reduce complexity, so this might take longer. I prefer to still look for a Q1 2020 time frame.

SA: As you’ve noted in this thesis, and in others on the shipping industry, the market often refuses to re-rate stocks until they pay a dividend – is this “show me the money” mentality ever going to change? If not, are there going to be LBOs/MBOs where the new owners accrue all of the cash flow for themselves if the market won’t properly value it?

JM: The market attitude is the result of a very painful decade for many retail investors who bought into some of the higher yielding shipping stocks which were simply unsustainable. GSL was actually one of these back in 2015. It's interesting because I've noted how CMRE and especially SSW trade at far higher valuations due to their dividend, but they both also had to cut the dividend several years ago, but the markets have now started to warm up to both of them. The market rewards companies with strong dividend payouts who also exhibit impressive coverage. Both SSW and CMRE have had flat dividends for several years, but I expect GSL will offer both a far higher initial yield (CMRE is just under 7% and SSW under 5%, respectively) and also add significant growth to boot.

I don't expect this mentality to shift overnight, but as we enter Q3-19 earnings season, we are about to see some of the best earnings reports we've seen in 3-5+ years depending on the segment. Meanwhile, most of the shipping stock valuations are barely off record lows. I expect we'll start to see the sentiment improve or we'll start to see major repurchase actions or other private equity involvement.

SA: What are some of the biggest misconceptions you’ve seen about the shipping industry over the past year? Do any of them create mispricings?

JM: The biggest misconception I've seen is the hyper-focus on the US-China trade war, when in reality, the direct US-China cargo flow is a tiny fraction of global shipping. Investors have gotten so worked up about the news headlines that they've ignored surging rates across nearly all sectors and are sleeping on a significant regulatory-driven catalyst: IMO 2020, which will further rationalize the supply/demand balance by eliminating old tonnage.

***

Thanks to J for the interview.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long GSL, CPLP, and NMCI.