U.S. Job Cuts, Job Claims And Job Creation: The Labor Economy Doing Just Fine

We don't know about the things we don't know about, but the best bet is that we're not going to have a recession within 6 months.

Our aim of course is to find out when it's not doing so as that marks a turning point in the economy. We want to know about such turning points.

We got low job cuts, low jobs claims and reasonable enough job creation. We'd have to say that the labor market is doing just fine.

Macroeconomic forecasts are tricky things

It is a fundamental truism of macroeconomics that we cannot reliably predict recessions in advance. Simply because if we do so, then everyone acts like the recession is coming, thus that recession will be here now. For, sadly, the behaviour we humans indulge in in fear of a recession is exactly the behaviour which causes recessions.

That doesn't stop us from trying to predict them because we're deeply interested in when the next one is. There's money to be made by being on the right side of the decision and, more importantly, money to be lost by not being.

So, we have to study the economic runes and see whether we can see what the future holds. Today's set is about the jobs market and employment situation.

The Challenger Report

The Challenger Report is an aggregate of the announced jobs cuts by US corporations. Obviously, it's nothing like a total evaluation of the jobs market, but it is interesting in an indicative manner. If it rises - or falls - strongly, then we can righteously assume that other things are going on. Other things that it might be worth our while going and finding out about.

We have this month's report:

Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers fell to 41,557 in September, 22.3% lower than the 53,480 announced in August. This is the second lowest monthly total in 2019, according to a report released Thursday from global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. Last month’s total is 24.8% lower than the 55,285 cuts announced in the same month last year. It is the lowest monthly total since April, when 40,023 cuts were announced.

Lower than last month, lower than the same month the year before. We're mildly encouraged by this. US firms are firing fewer people. Good.

Firms reported branch closings and bankruptcies as the most common reasons for layoffs in September.

There's always some churn in the economy so we're never going to have a number of zero:

(Challenger Report on job cuts from Moody's Analytics)

Jobless claims

A more encompassing statistic is jobless claims. This is a better recording - should contain everyone in fact who first made a claim for unemployment insurance in this week. It's thus the number of people who entered unemployment involuntarily - you usually can't claim if you were fired for cause or quit.

In the week ending September 28, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 219,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 2,000 from 213,000 to 215,000. The 4-week moving average was 212,500, unchanged from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 500 from 212,000 to 212,500.

The last time we saw numbers like this was back in the early 1970s. And the rate then was much higher - we've at least doubled the size of the workforce since then and so have halved the rate.

(Jobless claims from Moody's Analytics)

These numbers are fine, rather good in fact:

Despite the slight increase over the past week, U.S. jobless claims remain incredibly low historically. Initial claims are still hovering near levels not seen in decades, which is impressive considering the much larger labor force and working-age population. Although we are monitoring claims as a leading indicator of turning points in the business cycle, small weekly fluctuations are not cause for concern. The four-week moving average, which irons out some of the week-to-week volatility, has been generally flat for months. More important, this average is comfortably below the level of claims that would be consistent with no monthly job growth.

Employment numbers

To complete our trio, we have the employment numbers for the month:

The unemployment rate declined to 3.5 percent in September, and total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 136,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment in health care and in professional and business services continued to trend up.

Again, good numbers for this stage in the cycle. Clearly, if we had 10% unemployment, we'd like to be seeing much higher employment numbers. But as we can see, we're at something like full employment already. Therefore, there aren't that many people out there who are capable of working, who want to work, and who aren't working. It's a good set of numbers therefore:

(Employment numbers from Moody's Analytics)

Again, Moody's tells us that these are decent enough numbers:

The labor market has downshifted in recent months as manufacturers struggle with a slowing global economy and trade tensions, growing uncertainty chills expansion plans, and the pool of available workers shrinks. Yet the pace of job gains is more than enough to absorb available workers. The labor force participation rate is unlikely to improve much from the current 63.2%, but those workers who are in the labor force are finding ample opportunities. The nearly 10 years of uninterrupted job growth have pulled the unemployment rate down to 3.5%, a rate last seen more than 50 years ago.

Overall economy

In terms of the overall economy, we should be thinking these numbers are great. Few people being fired, more people being employed, and as a result, as we see from other information over time, real wages are growing.

Effectively, this is what we always want the economy to be doing. Why wouldn't we like this macro economy?

My view

Well, as I said above, I think this is pretty good. But while the good times roll, we also want to know when they're going to end. And the thing is, within the domestic US economy, we can't really see anything which would lead to them doing so. The effects of trade wars and uncertainty are drags on performance, certainly. If the deficit keeps rising, we'll have problems at some point. We'd like to get interest rates back up so that we have policy room. But those are all second order questions.

The domestic economy looks just fine.

The investor view

The task, looking to macro-investing, is to try to work out when this is all going to end. The best we can say at present is most unlikely in the next 6 months. Which is about as far into the future as any macro forecast is really accurate for.

Thus, as I've said before, investing at present is about specific situations, not the general state of the economy. It's not a sector we should be looking at, but a specific company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.