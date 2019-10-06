Global Payments: Long-Term Growth Outlook Is Favorable

Investment Thesis

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE:GPN) delivered a solid Q2 2019 with double-digit top- and bottom-line growth. The company should continue to grow its business at a rapid pace, thanks to favorable industry tailwinds. Its merger with Total System Services (TSS) should significantly increase the combined company's scale and result in significant synergies. Its shares are not particularly expensive given its strong growth outlook. We believe any meaningful pullback will provide an attractive entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 F2019 Highlights

Global Payments delivered a solid quarter with strong top- and bottom-line growth. In Q2 2019, the company delivered revenue of $1.114 billion. This was a growth of 13.4% year over year. Similarly, adjusted earnings per share increased by 17.1% to $1.51 per share. This was significantly higher than last year's $1.29 per share. Thanks to its highly scalable business, adjusted operating margin expanded 100 basis points to 32.4%.

Source: Q2 2019 Fact Sheet

What we like about Global Payments and its business

Merger with Total System Services will significantly increase its scale

In May 2019, Global Payments and its peer Total System Services announced an all-stock merger of equals with an equity value of about $21.5 billion. This transaction is expected to close in Q4 2019. There are several things we like about this merger. The merger will combine Global Payments' 2.5 million small business customer locations with TSS's 820 thousand small business customer locations. This will significantly increase its scale and result in cross-selling and cost-saving synergies. In fact, management expects about $300 million annualized run rate synergies to be realized by year 3. For readers' information, Global Payments generates about $484.4 million of net income in the past 12 months. On the other hand, TSS generates net income of about $616.7 million.

Electronic payments will grow rapidly in the next decade

Electronic payments have been growing rapidly in the past few years. The growth rate of 11% in 2017 was excellent. This growth momentum will continue. The overall industry is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the next few years, thanks to ongoing shift toward electronic payments. As reported by McKinsey, electronic payments revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 9% through 2022 annually. In its major market, North America, growth rate in the electronic payment market is expected to accelerate to 7% annually between 2017 and 2022 from the previous growth rate of 5% between 2012 and 2017. In Asia, Global Payments saw its revenue increased by 11% (on a constant-currency basis). The company's growth rate in Asia is similar to McKinsey's projection of 11% annually from 2017 to 2022. Therefore, Global Payments should continue to enjoy this secular growth trend in the next few years. In addition, since its business is highly scalable, there is little incremental cost to additional revenues. Therefore, growth in revenue will also result in operating margin expansion. This should be very beneficial.

Source: McKinsey Global Payments Map

A strong balance sheet to support future growth opportunities

Since Global Payments' merger with TSS is an all-stock merger, the impact on the combined company's balance sheet is expected to be minimal. There may still be some integration costs involved in the near term. The combined company is expected to have a pro forma leverage of 2.5x at close. Pro forma free cash flow is expected to be about $2.5 billion. These are healthy numbers. Therefore, the strong balance sheet should allow the combined company to continue to seek acquisition opportunities to grow their businesses.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation

Global Payments is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 23.58x. This is about 2 multiples higher than its five-year average of 21.36x. However, its PEG ratio of 1.42x is lower than its five-year average of 1.52x. Therefore, we do not think its shares are expensive at the moment especially given the strong long-term growth outlook of its business.

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Since Global Payments' revenue is directly tied to revenues of its small business customers, revenue is sensitive to macroeconomic conditions. An economic recession can hurt many of its small business merchants and result in lower revenue.

Integration risk

While Global Payments expects synergies over $300 million to be realized in three years, integration can be complicated. In addition to integrating different offices together, Global Payments' integration with TSS will also involve integration of its services (e.g. integrating both companies' software systems). There may be compatibility issues. Therefore, it is possible that the integration is more challenging than originally anticipated.

Foreign exchange risk

A significant portion of Global Payments' business is located overseas. Therefore, the company's revenue is also exposed to foreign exchange risk.

Investor Takeaway

We like Global Payments and its business growth outlook. Its shares are not particularly expensive. Investors should take advantage of any pullback as this will provide a more attractive risk and reward profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.