Expeditors International Of Washington Is A Buy

For those who remain on the fence, I think there is some money to be made in the options markets.

I think the shares of Expeditors are a bargain at the moment, given the high rate of growth and a very shareholder friendly management.

Over the past year, the shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) are basically flat (down ~1.5%). In an effort to decide whether or not I should buy, I decided to look in on the name. For those who don’t like reading to the end of articles, I’ll leap right on the point. Expeditors is a decent business that treats shareholders well. As importantly, I think the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation. Additionally, I’ll make an appeal to authority. For those not convinced by that avalanche of compelling evidence, I’ll offer what I consider to be a reasonable options trade.

Company Background

Expeditors provides a full suite of global logistics services, offering customers a network of third-party contractors of various sizes to support the movement and strategic positioning of goods. The company is “asset light” in that they don’t own any cargo ships or aircraft. Rather, they purchase cargo space in bulk, and resell it to customers. The company provides a host of logistics services, including order management, time definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature controlled transit, cargo insurance and the like.

The primary services can be broken into three primary groupings:

Airfreight Services Ocean Freight and Ocean Services Customs Brokerage

Within Airfreight, the company typically acts either as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline that carries the shipment. The company offers customers routing expertise, familiarity with local business practices and necessary documentation, as well as the ability to secure capacity during periods of excessively high demand.

Within Ocean Freight, the company offers three services: ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management. The company contracts with various ocean carriers for a fixed number of containers between various ports during specific time periods. Interestingly, the company is flexible enough to offer Less Than Container Loads (LCL) freight at lower rates than would be offered by the carriers themselves.

Customs Brokerage involves helping importers clear shipments through customs by preparing documentation, calculating and paying duties and other relevant taxes on behalf of shippers, and arranging for required government inspections. In addition, the company arranges for local pickup, storage and delivery.

Revenue breaks down along the following lines for the company:

Source: 2018 10-K

Financial Snapshot

Expeditors is a growth company in my estimation. Over the past several years, the company has grown the top line at a CAGR of ~5.75%, and the bottom line at a CAGR of 10.4%. The fact that earnings growth has outstripped revenue growth suggests to me that the company is “scalable”, meaning that a greater percentage of marginal sales dollars are thrown to the bottom line. This is something I always like to see. Additionally, the growth seems to be intact, in spite of some fears about slowing trade. In the first half of 2019, net income rose 6%.

Equally important in my view is the fact that management seems to treat shareholders very well. Specifically, they’ve returned just over $3.6 billion to shareholders since 2014. Stock buybacks represented about $2.8 billion of this, and $797 million was returned in the form of ever growing dividends. This combination of buyback and yearly increase in dividend payments has caused dividends per share to grow at an eye watering CAGR of 7%. In addition, since the payout ratio remains relatively modest (29%), there is room for increased dividends going forward in my view. In addition, buybacks have caused the share count to drop at a CAGR of ~2% since 2014.

Thus, this seems to be that wonderful combination of growing business with a management team that is shareholder friendly.

Source: Company filings

Even a great company can be a terrible investment if we overpay, though, so I must spend some time looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

The Shares

One of the things I find interesting about investing is that there’s much more to it than simply finding a company with growing cash flows and buying. Because we retail investors don’t have access to the cash flows of the companies directly, we must buy shares in public markets. These public markets act according to rules all their own, and as a result, the up and down share price movements seem to act in a way that has nothing to do with the health of the underlying enterprise. Crowds of investors formulate optimistic or pessimistic forecasts of a company’s future based on various speculations. When the forecasts are too optimistic, the shares are bid up and, inevitably, the investors are eventually shocked. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) investors over the past year know something about this. For that reason, I like to find shares in companies that the crowd doesn’t like. It may be a throwback to my philosophy as a student in high school, but if everyone’s expectations are really low, they’ll never be disappointed.

One of the ways I measure the optimism or pessimism embedded in share price is to compare the company’s PE multiple with the overall market and the company’s own history. The following chart captures the history of the PE multiple here.

Source: Gurufocus

The PE multiple has come down about ⅓ over the past two years to the point where the company is now trading near its post financial crisis average. Given this, I’d suggest the shares are fairly priced, neither excessively optimistically or pessimistically priced. Given the quality of the financial profile here, I think this company deserves to trade at a bit of a premium. In my view, that premium is lacking here, and that’s where the value lies.

Appeal to Authority

I sometimes worry that I sound like a broken record when I say that investors are not created equal. I don’t worry so much about sounding repetitive to stop doing it, but I am at least aware of the potential problem. Anyway, it must be pointed out that not all investors are created equal. Some people, because of some mixture of training and emotional makeup are more skilled than the rest of us. For that reason, we would be wise to take note of their actions so we can potentially ride their coattails.

With that in mind, I would like to point out that investment superstar Joel Greenblatt has recently increased his shares in Expeditors by 629% from 20,001 shares to 145,819 shares. In my view, when an investor of this caliber is on the same side of the table as me gives me some measure of comfort in my position.

Options to the Rescue

For those who are still nervous about taking a position at these levels, there is an alternative to the torture of waiting for shares to drop in price. With a short put option, investors can earn some premium in the short term to lock in a price that they would be willing to pay. If the shares climb from these levels, the puts will expire worthless and the investor will simply keep the premium, which is hardly the worst fate to befall the investor. If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a net price that they predetermine is acceptable.

At the moment, my favorite put option on this name is the May 2020 Expeditors put with a strike of $65. This option is bid-asked at $3-$3.60, having last changed hands at $3.28. If the investor sells these, and subsequently the shares are put to them, they will be buying at a net price ~13% below the current market price. Given that investment returns are largely a function of price paid, this is significant in my view.

Conclusion

In my view, Expeditors International of Washington is a great investment at these levels. I think this capital light business has a history of growing revenues and treating shareholders very well. In addition, the company has a great history of increasing dividend payments, and, given the relatively low payout ratio, there’s no reason to believe that this phenomenon won’t continue for the short term. It also seems that investment luminaries like Joel Greenblatt are bullish on the shares, having recently massively boosted the position. For those who are still on the fence, I think the short put that I wrote about above offers a “win-win” trade. If the shares rise in price from here, the investor will do well by keeping the premiums. If the shares falter, the investor will snag the shares ~13% below what is the already low price in my estimation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EXPD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also going to be selling the puts mentioned in this article.