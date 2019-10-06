Dogs Of The S&P 500 Light Up October

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-return S&P 500 top yield dividend dogs showed 26.91% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little, low-price S&P 500 top returns dogs ruled the pack for October.

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single-gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available-market capitalization." - us.spindices.com.

Foreword

The many ways to evaluate the S&P 500 list include pitfalls and perils. A straight listing by yield, for example, includes as many top dogs poised to fall amid a few rising stars. This list narrowed the field to 63 stocks with (mostly) positive returns of better than -15% over the past year, and yields greater than 3%, assuming their good fortune holds. Nevertheless, past results are never a guarantee of future fates.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast 21.6% To 35.55% Top Ten Net Gains To October 2020

Six of the ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs by yield were among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

These projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 3, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Macy’s Inc. (M) was projected to net $355.51, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 37% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) netted $350.14 based on a median estimate from twelve analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) was projected to net $324.09, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% more than the market as a whole.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) was projected to net $274.92, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% more the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group (SPG) was projected to net $259.10, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 46% less than the market as a whole.

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) was projected to net $254.29, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $254.50, based on a median target estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) was projected to net $252.04, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $243.77, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) was projected to net $216.13, based on a median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.89% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These averaged risk 16% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One S&P 500 Dividend Dog To Show A 5.7% Loss By October 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2020 was:

Source: YCharts.com

Southern Co. (SO) projected a loss of $56.95 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from twenty-two analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 83% less than the market as a whole.

Source: rd.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

63 S&P 500 Top Return Dividend Dogs By Broker Target Gains

Source: us.spindices/YCharts

63 S&P 500 Top Return Dividend Dogs By Yield

Source: us.spindices/YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Return S&P 500 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 top return stocks selected 10/3/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one of two consumer cyclical sector representatives, Macy's Inc. [1]. The other placed sixth, Kohl's Corp. [6].

Second place went to the lone communication services sector representative, CenturyLink Inc. [2].

One of three real estate sector representatives placed third, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) [3]. The other two real estate sector stocks placed seventh and eighth, Simon Property Group Inc. [7], and Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM)[8].

Two energy leaders placed fourth and tenth, Occidental Petroleum Corp. [4], and ONEOK Inc. (OKE)[10].

A single representative from healthcare, placed fifth, AbbVie Inc. [5]. Finally, one utility placed ninth, PPL Corp. (PPL) [9], to complete the S&P 500 top returns ten dogs by yield for October.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten S&P 500 Stocks Showed 17.15% To 29.36% Upsides To October, 2020; (32) Six Downsiders Ranged -1.91% To - 8.74%.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 26.91% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Dogs To October 2020

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. S&P 500 stocks reporting annual returns below -15% were not included and, as a result, many dividend aristocrats, with annual increasing dividends paid for 25 years or more, were eliminated from this list.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 10/3/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Forecast 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Top Returns Dogs (32) Delivering 25.34% Vs. (33) 19.97% Net Gains by All Ten Come October 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 26.91% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced selection, Iron Mountain Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 35.55%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield S&P 500 top returns dividend dogs as of October 3 were: CenturyLink Inc., Macy's Inc., Kimco Realty Corp., PPL Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., with prices ranging from $11.50 to $32.58.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 top returns dividend dogs as of October 3 were: Occidental Petroleum Corp., Kohl's Corp., ONEOK Inc., AbbVie Inc., Simon Property Group Inc., whose prices ranged from $53.20 to $147.50.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P 500 top returns dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: rd.com.

Get The Entire S&P 500 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.