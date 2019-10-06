Brookfield Asset Management: Strong And Getting Stronger

Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) global scale and its diversified portfolio offerings stand to benefit immensely from favorable asset management trends such as mandates tilting toward global platforms and capital chasing yields in alternative asset classes at a faster pace than ever before.

The acquisition of Oaktree (OAK) was sensible, as it gives management heft both in scale and in credit offerings. Fee-related earnings (FRE) continue to rise; fund performances continue to be stronger than targeted, and on most internal metrics, BAM continues to perform noticeably better than its set targets. On its current run rate, BAM will likely be sitting on $5.1B worth of distributable cash in the next five years. This provides management with significant flexibility to take advantage of any market opportunities that may present themselves.

I continue to like both the business narrative and management's impressive execution, outperforming its targets thus far. Guidance continues to be raised; BAM's subsidiaries are self-funded and doing well, which means capital can be efficiently deployed toward opportunities that generate maximum income/returns. There is a lot to like (and little to dislike) in the name.

Benefiting From Industry Consolidation

BAM's investor day was buzzing with activity, as it always is. And management did not disappoint, though industry trends have certainly helped - recent mandates are moving toward global platforms, with an estimated 25% flowing to the top 10 leaders.

Source: Pg 24 of Investor Presentation

BAM is positioned very attractively to take advantage of this trend. Following the acquisition of OAK, BAM's footprint now straddles 30+ countries, with an institutional investor base of 1,800+ clients, $500B plus of assets under management, and $227B of fee-bearing capital.

Source: Pg 11 of Investor Presentation

The Shift Toward Alternatives

The low-interest-rate environment has also seen an increased allocation to alternative assets in search of yield, and the trend is only likely to accelerate. According to Willis Towers Watson's Global Pension Study of 2019, portfolio allocations to alternative assets have already increased 5x from the turn of the century to 25% as of 2018. Per BAM, this will rise to over 60% (a whopping ~$25 trillion) by as early as 2030.

Source: Pg 19 of Investor Presentation

BAM operates private funds in several of the asset classes that fall under the alternative space - Real Estate, Infrastructure, Private Equity, and the newly acquired OAK's credit offerings.

Source: Pg 26 of Investor Presentation

By virtue of a diverse portfolio of offerings and massive AUM, which places BAM attractively amongst the top global names, there is a vast addressable market that will likely open up as more capital moves towards alternatives, providing significant tailwinds to the firm's core business lines.

Raising the Bar

Relative to the targets laid out in last year's investor day, there has been pronounced outperformance. Fee-related earnings (FRE) reached $1.065B (versus the targeted $1.015B), fee-bearing capital reached $164B (versus the targeted $147B), and carry eligible capital reached $72B (versus the targeted $56B). Net invested capital fell slightly short at $34B (versus the targeted $35B).

Source: Pg 46 of Investor Presentation

Fund performance across Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Private Equity is already higher than targeted returns, which gives a boost to carried interest earnings for every additional dollar of profit. On cue, the carry generation forecast has been raised to $16 by 2028, up from $10 just last year.

Source: Pg 48 of Investor Presentation

Total FRE and distributions reached $2.1B in 2019, which post-30% distribution to shareholders still leaves a significant ~$1.5B on the table. This can be reinvested towards growth or returned to shareholders in the unlikely event that management is unable to find deployable fee-generating assets for these funds.

Source: Pg 65 of Investor Presentation

Fee-bearing assets are set to rise at 12% CAGR over the next five years to $396B, which will have a positive knock-on to FRE that is expected to rise to more than $2.5B in the next five years.

Source: Pg 74 of Investor Presentation

Combined with greater carry generation, BAM is likely to be sitting on $5.1B of excess distributable cash in the next five years. This gives management immense flexibility in its ability to deploy capital in case special situations arise in the market, as has been the hallmark of BAM's investment strategy over the past years.

Source: Pg 83 of Investor Presentation

Furthermore, BAM benefits from a positive fund-raising momentum. Its acquisition of OAK has already given a truly global and diversified feel to its portfolio and will be additive to the company's efforts to attract further capital.

All of BAM's subsidiaries - Brookfield Business Partners (BBP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BRP), and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) are also largely self-funded, which will aid BAM's efforts to generate excess free cash flow.

Given management is guiding higher on fees, market opportunities look to align well with BAM's portfolio, with the firm massively outperforming its one-year targets a major positive.

Conclusion

From a relative valuation perspective, BAM seems significantly cheaper from a book value and free cash flow perspective, although its ROE at ~10% has room to grow.

Ticker Firm Name P/B ROE P/FCF BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1.8 9.8 16.6 OSTO Investor AB 0.9 7.7 30.4 BX Blackstone Group Inc. 5.1 18.4 18.6 BLK BlackRock Inc. 2.1 13.1 29.9 BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp. 1.1 9.1 87.7 TROW T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 4.0 31.2 18.3 KKR KKR & Co Inc. 1.5 16.1 STT State Street Corporation 1.0 8.6 3.4 XSWX Partners Group Holding AG 10.4 40.8 87.9 NTRS Northern Trust Corp. 1.9 14.0 11.1 Sector Average (ex BAM) 3.1 17.7 35.9 Sector Median (ex BAM) 1.9 14.0 24.3

Source: GuruFocus

Overall, the business continues to outperform internal targets and is well positioned to see cash flow generation pick up pace over the next five years. I do not think the current price reflects the true potential of shares, with further asset allocation tailwinds likely to drive further upside ahead as profitability and returns are realized. There's a lot to like here, and with shares trading at a reasonable price, I am bullish on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.