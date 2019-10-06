Wall Street Brunch

Notable earnings reports: Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Levi Strauss (LEVI) and AZZ (AZZ) on October 8; Delta Air Lines (DAL), on October 10; Fastenal (FAST) and Lindsay (LNN) on October 11.

IPO watch: BioNTech (BNTX) is expected to price its IPO on October 9 in a bid to raise $300M, while HBT Financial (HBT) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR) are due to hit the market on October 10. IPO share lockups arrive on Pagerduty (PD) and Tufin Software (TUFN) on October 8, as well as Jumia (JMIA) on October 9. Analysts are due to start buzzing on SmileDirectClub (SDC), 10X Genomics (TXG), Cloudflare (NET), Alerus Financial (ALRS), SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) and Satsuma Pharma (STSA) on October 7-8. There could also be some news of the Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) IPO after the Kingdom fully restored oil production. The company aims to sell shares on the Saudi stock exchange later this year.

Projected dividend changes: Ameren (AEE) to $0.4925 from $0.475, AO Smith (AOS) to $0.24 from $0.22, International Paper (IP) to $0.525 from $0.50, Brown & Brown (BRO) to $0.0875 from $0.088, Eaton Vance (EV) to $0.39 from $0.35, Goodyear (GT) to $0.18 from $0.16, PolyOne (POL) to $0.215 from $0.195, Thor Industries (THO) to $0.41 from $0.39.

M&A tidbits: The tender offer on the Carbon Black (CBLK)-VMware (VMW) deal expires on October 8. DryShips (DRYS) shareholders are due to vote on George Economou's offer on October 9. The Veritas takeover of Navigant Consulting (NCI) closes on October 11. Shareholders vote on the Raytheon (RTN)-United Technologies (UTX) deal on October 11.

FireEye event: The company's Cyber Defense Summit on October 9-10 brings together many of the world's leading security experts, frontline heroes, government leaders and executives from various industries to address the challenges of today's threat landscape. CEO Kevin Madia and Astronaut Scott Kelly are two of the keynote speakers.

Where's the non-beef? The attention of the restaurant industry will be on Wendy's Company (WEN) when the company hosts its Investor Day event on October 11 in Dublin, Ohio. The company says it plans to provide an overview of its long-term strategic vision, including additional details regarding its plans to launch breakfast across the U.S. system in 2020. An update on U.S. business operations, digital experience initiatives and international business are also anticipated. Wendy's is likely to issue additional long-term guidance and weigh in on the alternative protein phenomenon. During the last earnings call, Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor said the chain is taking a "hard look" at options in the plant-based meat space, but wants to do it the Wendy's way. Shares of are up 31% YTD heading into the event.

Analyst and investor day events: Hormel (HRL) says it will present strategic insights on the company's path forward during an investor event on October 10. Other companies with events during the week are Wave Life Sciences (WVE) on October 7; FireEye (FEYE) and GBT (GBT) on October 8; and Wendy's (WEN) on October 11 (see details above).

Next-gen chips: Intel (INTC) is slated to launch its Cascade Lake-X family high-end desktop processors on October 7. Early reports suggest the pricing of the 10th generation Core-X series is much lower than the previous generation and comparable with Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) Threadripper 2000. The new Intel processors are likely to be available in November.

Airline traffic updates: It's a big week ahead for the airline sector with traffic reports due out and Delta poised to lead off the Q3 earnings season. Sentiment on airlines is cautious at best heading into next year. "While there is no shortage of incredibly interesting story lines going into 2020, the high-level metrics—accelerating supply growth, slowing GDP, and CASM [cost per available seat mile] pressure from new labor contracts—aren’t particularly bullish, which is certainly contributing to long-only interest in the group being at a low for this cycle," observes Stifel analyst Joseph DeNardi on the sector. Typically, the airline sector does well in Q4, but consensus estimate on U.S. carriers and Latin America carriers like American Airlines Group (AAL), Azul (AZUL), United Airlines (UAL), Spirit Airline (SAVE), Gol Linhas (GOL), Copa Holdings (CPA), Delta, Volaris (VLRS), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Alaska Air (ALK) and JetBlue (JBLU) are seen as being at risk for downward revisions.

Banking rules: The Federal Reserve is scheduled to vote on October 10 on measures that will complete some of the most significant changes to bank rules since President Trump took office. The rules will ease liquidity and capital rules for large U.S. banks and alter the way it decides which large banks will be subject to the toughest regulations. Large banks like Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) could be freed up from some of the restrictions put in place since the government bailouts and failures of 2008-2009.

Stock picks from Vegas : The 2019 Stansberry Conference runs in Las Vegas from October 7-8. This year's group of eclectic speakers includes Whitney Tilson, Joel Litman, Marc Cohodes, Mark Spiegel, Jim Grant, Nouriel Roubini, George Gilder, Charlie Shrem, Chris Irons (Quoth the Raven on Twitter) and comedian Dennis Miller. Tilson has promised to release his top four stock picks, while others are also expected to dole out recommendations. Last year, Glu Mobile (GLUU) jumped over 10% after a mention at the conference.

Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference: The conference is called the largest sell-side conference focused exclusively on advancing the field of genetic medicines. Major themes in genetic medicines will be discussed through fireside chats, individual company presentations, one-on-one partnering meetings and panel discussions. Companies due to appear include Synlogic (SYBX), AVROBIO (AVRO), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), Solid Biosciences (SLDB), Replimune (REPL), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT), Celsion (CLSN), Krystal Biotech (KRYS), Translate Bio (TBIO), REGENXBIO (RGNX), ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA).

Overwatch on Overstock: Overstock.com (OSTK) says it will celebrate its 20th anniversary with the biggest retail event in company history on October 6. The Customer Day event will run for 36 hours and feature more than 1.3M products on sale from all Overstock categories. Overstock closed on Friday at $10.37 vs. the 52-week trading range of $8.96 to $29.75.

Annual meetings: Procter & Gamble (PG) holds its annual meeting on October 8 amid the looming question if the company will split its shares. Analysts see a 50% chance that P&G fires off the stock split in a move that is usually well-received by the market.

Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit: The conference focused on gene therapy advances includes Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD), Ultragenyx (RARE), Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), Verve Therapeutics and BioMarin (BMRN).

Sports betting: The Oregon lottery is set to launch a sports betting app called Scoreboard on October 7 or potentially earlier. The lottery is looking to secure payment deals with Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and other banking partners before the launch. Scoreboard is expected to go live next week. Sports betting is slowly breaking into the Pacific Northwest, with the first sportsbook just opened at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, Oregon.

Box office: Warner Brothers (T) film The Joker will be in the spotlight this weekend during its debut at over 4.3K locations. The film is tapped to break the all-time October opening record of $80.25M by Venom even with some controversy over the film's use of violence. A strong weekend would be a positive for AMC Entertainment (AMC), Cinemark (CNK) and Marcus Corporation (MCS) with the U.S. box office down 5.7% YTD.

Barron's mentions: The rapid-fire cuts by Charles Schwab (SCHW), E*Trade Financial (ETFC), Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) and TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD) to zero commissions is sized up in detail. Schwab is forecast to emerge stronger than rivals that don’t have diverse business lines to prop up revenue. Just ahead of the earnings season blitz, five high-drama names that tend to move a lot around reporting time are identified. Netflix (NFLX), Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS), Gaps (GPS) and AT&T (T) make the short list. Finally, shipping gets a fair shake in the publication this week ahead of a new rule that requires ships to use cleaner fuel or be outfitted with new exhaust systems to abide by new international rules. Some companies are seen benefiting by the new regulations, including refiners like Valero Energy (VLO) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) that process low-sulfur fuel, and companies that transport and store crude and refined products. Shipping companies like Frontline (FRO) and Scorpio Tankers (STNG) that install scrubbers early are also seen being positioned well in the short term. Teekay Tankers (TNK), Golden Ocean Group (GOGL), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) and DHT Holdings (DHT) are also mentioned positively.

Sources: CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, Financial Times, Videocardz