BorgWarner: Buy On Current Market Dynamics

The company is undervalued, and its long-term prospects make it a very attractive long-term holding at this price point.

However, the company has been aggressive in showing metrics that outperform most of the players in this segment.

Like most other auto component manufacturers, BorgWarner, Inc. (BWA) has been hit by the general softness in the auto industry. As a result, the stock is now trading at nearly 20% lower than it was a year ago. During that time, share prices have swung almost erratically between highs above $40 and lows below $35. On a YTD basis, BWA has been relatively flat and is now trading at what looks like an attractive forward earnings multiple of under 10.

The Macro View

Investing in BWA means investing in a company that is gradually aligning itself to the macro shift in the automotive industry - the move towards electrification. With nearly every major auto company in the world now ready with a "5-to-10-years-and-beyond" game plan for electrifying their respective fleets, the world seems to be ready for the massive upheaval it will inevitably bring. BorgWarner is positioning itself to take advantage of this seismic propulsion shift, with a finger in legacy ICE as well as hybrids and EVs.

The $56 million investment for a 60% equity in the JV with Romeo Power Technology is one such strategic move that will put it at the top of the battery management segment. According to data from Grand View Research, in 2018, the segment was estimated to be around $3.61 billion with a projected CAGR of 19% between now and 2025. That might even be a conservative figure considering that the shift to BEVs will accelerate as adoption widens and buyers trend toward owning cleaner cars.

Source: McKinsey & Company

Norway and, to a certain extent, Sweden are already in the steepest part of the adoption graph, with China close behind. It's only a matter of time before major markets like North America and Western Europe start following that trend.

The only problem here is that the uncertainty in the auto market in these larger markets means that the transition will only yield results after several years. The biggest challenge that the market - barring Tesla (TSLA) - faces today is the price factor and energy density of EV batteries. The market is firmly held by Asian companies and dominated by Chinese entities like CATL and BYD, who hold much of the IP required for long-distance EV battery packs.

Source: China EV 100 via Metrics.org

Although America's auto leaders, Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) hold a combined EV-related IP portfolio of nearly a third of all such patents at the global level, there's almost nothing in the way of energy density or cost advantage, most of which belong to Tesla, Japan, and China.

Source: IP Watchdog

And that's one of the reasons this disruption in the automotive segment will be a prolonged one. Even if you take out the IP and look purely at production capabilities, China takes the battery cake with over 60% of the world's lithium-ion battery production capacity.

BorgWarner's Relative Performance

Specific to BWA, the company's potential strength comes from the fact that it "operates manufacturing facilities serving customers in Europe, the Americas and Asia and is an original equipment supplier to every major automotive OEM in the world."

The operative word in that previous paragraph is "potential" because BorgWarner is going through what every Tier 1 auto parts supplier is going through because of the situation with global auto sales, especially in the light vehicles segment.

Source: Just Auto

Plagued by the dual pressure of trade tensions and consumer reluctance, the global light vehicle market is going through one of the worst periods in recent history. The U.S. market is no different, showing a year-over-year decline of nearly 20% for the month of September 2019 and a YTD decline of 9.3%.

Source: MarkLines Data Center

For BorgWarner, it only meant a sales decline of 0.3% if you exclude the impact of forex, and acquisitions and divestitures. Those factors included, BWA posted a net sales decline of 5.3% for Q2 2019 over the prior period.

Both segments - Drivetrain and Engine - saw YoY declines of 3.5% and 6.3%, respectively, for Q2 2019, but excluding those same factors mentioned above, Drivetrain actually grew 0.2%, while Engine only declined 0.4%.

What we're seeing here are unusual but possibly prolonged headwinds that are impacting what is essentially flat growth. That's much better than what other companies in the same segment recently posted in YoY quarterly revenue growth, including American Axle (AXL) (-10.34%), Lear Corporation (LEA) (-10.27%), and Delphi (DLPH) (-9.01%). Some of the others, like Visteon (VC) and Dana (DAN) fared better, but still showed YoY quarterly revenue declines. In comparison, BorgWarner's 5.3% decline in total net sales looks a lot better than the overall segment's performance.

As highlighted by CEO Fred Lissalde at the Q2 2019 earnings call:

"With more than $2.5 billion in sales, we were down about 0.3% organically. This compares to our market being down 5.7%. So, our outgrowth was approximately 540 basis points in the quarter, which was ahead of our expectations."

The tough market demands that OEMs keep pushing for better pricing from Tier 1 suppliers, and not all of that can be passed on to Tier 2 suppliers, which means companies like BWA are forced to absorb the additional loss of revenue. You can see that in the company's margins.

Gross margin reduced from 21.5% in Q2 2018 to 20.1% in Q2 2019.

"The reduction of gross margin is primarily due to the impact of lower revenue, cost of recently enacted tariffs and supplier cost reductions not keeping pace with normal customer price deflation."

To try and offset the pressure on gross margins, the company was able to reduce its SG&A expenses by $25 million to $212 million, but R&D was relatively flat at $113 million in Q2 2019 vs. $112 million in Q2 2018. The company also continued to spend on restructuring, which it attributes to "actions designed to improve future profitability and competitiveness," albeit at lower levels during Q2 2019 compared to the prior period.

Despite the flat earnings compared to market expectations and a revenue beat of $26 million, the stock went through a stomach-churning ride between +$42 and near-$30 since the quarterly report. After breaching $40 in mid-September, the stock is now trading at around $35.

Investor's Angle

At this price point, the forward non-GAAP earnings multiple for BWA stands at around 9, or 43% lower than the sector median of about 16. When you look at how well the company has managed to ride the auto industry storm and show better overall performance compared to its market peers, it's clear that this company is currently undervalued.

Although earnings per share are certainly an important metric, it is equally important to see how the company handles cash in tough times. BorgWarner continues to pay its quarterly dividend, and the forward yield is currently around 2% with a payout ratio of about 17%. The payout hasn't increased since November 2017, but the company has managed to keep the dividend intact.

Net long-term debt to EBITDA is at 75.97%, but the company continues to have a BBB+ rating from Fitch and S&P. In addition, no accelerated repayment will be necessary in the event of a credit rating downgrade. The company continues to be in compliance with the financial covenant stipulated by its $1.2 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility, under which it does not have any current borrowings.

With quarterly net income for Q2 2019 at $172 million, the company is in a good position to not only service its debt obligations but also keep paying dividends, repurchasing shares, and other corporate expenses, for which it primarily uses its U.S. liquidity, which is currently about $111 million against a total of $710 million. The remainder ($599 million) is held by the company's overseas subsidiaries.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

If you're patient enough to weather the auto industry turbulence through 2019, 2020, and the foreseeable future, BWA will make a solid, long-term investment. Its current cash management capabilities and investments in forward-looking technologies will start yielding results once the storm is over and things are back to their "cyclic normal." This is a good time to buy BWA when the stocking trading at a +45% discount to its all-time highs of +$65.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.