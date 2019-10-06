The Dividend Of Helmerich & Payne Is Not As Safe As You Think

The company is doing its best in the factors it can affect in order to defend its dividend.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years. However, its earnings have been much lower than its dividend in each of the last four years while the stock is currently trading at a 7-year low. As many income-oriented investors are likely to be attracted by its all-time high dividend yield of 7.3%, the big question is whether the dividend is safe.

Business overview

Due to the downturn in the energy sector between 2015 and 2017, Helmerich & Payne incurred losses in 2016 and 2017 and posted a marginal profit of $0.11 per share in 2018. The company is in recovery mode this year and is expected to earn $1.62 per share, but these earnings are still 75% lower than those before the downturn, in 2014, and 43% lower than the dividend of the company. Even worse, the earnings per share of Helmerich & Payne are expected to drop again next year, from $1.62 to $1.11.

Helmerich & Payne provides contract drilling services primarily to inland oil and gas producers in the U.S. It generates 86% of its revenues from U.S. onshore production and it is the market leader in this business.

U.S. onshore oil production has never been stronger. The total U.S. oil output has been posting new all-time highs every single year in the last decade. Even better, while some investors are worried that the shale oil boom may be approaching an end, a recent study alleviated these concerns. According to the study, the U.S. shale oil output will continue growing for at least another decade, from its current level of 8.0 million barrels per day to about 14.5 million barrels per day in 2030.

Such strong business fundamentals should make investors wonder why the performance of Helmerich & Payne, which focuses on this booming business, has been so poor in recent years. The main reason behind this divergence is the technological progress, which has made it possible to produce more oil from fewer oil fields. This secular change has reduced the revenues of oilfield service providers for a given production level.

Moreover, as some oil producers went out of business during the above mentioned downturn of the energy sector, the survivors have become much more conservative in their budgets. More precisely, they have tightened their budgets in order to keep their spending within the limits posed by their cash flows. In this way, they limit their leverage and hence their exposure to unexpected headwinds, such as a plunge of the oil price. This new approach of oil producers has certainly impaired all the oilfield service providers, including Helmerich & Payne.

The current business momentum of Helmerich & Payne is undoubtedly poor, as the lackluster oil and gas prices have resulted in a decreasing rig count. As per its latest guidance, Helmerich & Payne expects its total rig count to fall from 214 at the end of its fiscal third quarter to 193-203 at the end of the fourth quarter. Management has repeatedly attempted to identify a bottom in the rig count but without success so far.

Unfortunately, Helmerich & Payne cannot do anything to affect the above external factors, which take their toll on its results. In fact, the company should be praised for maximizing its efforts on the factors it can affect. Since 2015, Helmerich & Payne has consistently invested in upgrading its conventional rigs to super-spec rigs. This is a low-cost strategy with promising results, as the super-spec rigs enjoy much higher utilization rates and generate much higher revenues. To provide a perspective, Helmerich & Payne has a 69% utilization rate in its U.S. onshore fleet, but it enjoys an 85% utilization rate in its super-spec fleet. The company will maintain this strategy in the upcoming years.

Dividend

Helmerich & Payne has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years. In addition, due to its continuing poor results and uncertain outlook, the stock has lost 53% in less than three years and thus it is now trading at a 7-year low. As a result, the stock is currently offering an all-time high dividend yield of 7.3%.

However, income-oriented investors should not rush to purchase the stock for its exceptional dividend yield, as its dividend is not safe. To be sure, if the company meets the analysts’ consensus in the last quarter of this fiscal year, it will have lost $0.45 per share in total in the last four years. It is thus evident that its annual dividend of $2.84 per share ($313 million) is far from safe. The dividend outlook is brighter if one focuses on the free cash flows, which have been $285 million in the last 12 months. However, the free cash flows of Helmerich & Payne have been volatile in recent years and significantly lower than the annual dividends distributed to the shareholders.

On the bright side, Helmerich & Payne has by far the strongest balance sheet in its peer group. It has the lowest debt-to-market cap ratio and the highest credit rating (BBB+/Baa1) from S&P and Moody’s. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $920 million, which is only 5 times this year’s expected earnings and hence it is manageable. The company is thus in much better shape than its peers in the challenging business environment that prevails right now. Moreover, it has no debt maturities until fiscal 2025.

Management should be praised for keeping a strong balance sheet, which is paramount during downturns. The superior financial position is the major reason behind the pronounced outperformance of Helmerich & Payne vs. its peers. In the last five years, Helmerich & Payne has lost 34% whereas Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN), Precision Drilling (PDS) and Nabors Industries (NBR) have plunged 50%, 74% and 84%, respectively.

Thanks to its strong balance sheet and the absence of debt maturities until fiscal 2025, Helmerich & Payne is not likely to cut its dividend in the absence of a downturn. Its earnings and its free cash flows are lower than the dividend, but the company will somewhat stretch its balance sheet in order to maintain its multi-decade dividend growth streak. However, whenever the next downturn shows up, such as a recession, the company will have to slash its dividend in order to preserve cash and navigate safely through the downturn.

The bottom line

Helmerich & Payne is doing its best to improve its performance in the factors it can affect. However, the company has been hurt to a great extent by factors beyond its control, namely the technological progress in oil production and the budget tightening of its customers. In the absence of a downturn, Helmerich & Payne is likely to defend its dividend thanks to its strong balance sheet and the absence of debt maturities in the upcoming years. However, whenever the next downturn shows up, it will almost certainly force the company to cut its dividend.

