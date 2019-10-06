Coming off a wild week that saw poor data trigger ~$100 billion in systematic selling only for markets to rebound sharply, investors are staring down earnings, politics and Fed uncertainty.

If you're the camp that thinks economic fundamentals and earnings are ultimately the most important driver for long-term returns, there are two elephants in the room.

First, the US economy is decelerating. Last week brought a series of disappointing data including, of course, the worst ISM manufacturing print in a decade and the worst ISM services print of the Trump era.

Friday's September jobs report was of the "Goldilocks" variety (the headline miss was tempered by revisions to August and July and wage growth was subdued despite a 3.5% unemployment rate, which suggests the Fed can cut rates further without having to worry about the Phillips curve suddenly coming back to life to take its revenge), but there's no question that things are cooling off. 136k (the September headline number) is hardly a "blockbuster."

ISM manufacturing averaged 49.4 during Q3. That matters, because going back nearly three decades, when ISM has averaged below 50 for a given quarter (i.e., below the line that separates expansion from contraction), the S&P 500 has posted negative YoY earnings nearly three quarters (69%) of the time.

Second, consensus expects aggregate earnings fell by 3% in the third quarter. That would make Q3 2019 the first quarter of negative EPS growth since Q2 2016. In the same Friday evening note which contains the ISM factoid cited above, Goldman writes that ex-Energy, Q3 would mark the first YoY decline in earnings since Q2 2009.

(Goldman)

It's possible that lower-than-expected tax rates may again bolster bottom lines, but given the economic deceleration that's clearly underway in the US, it seems unlikely that corporate America will be able to defy expectations for a YoY earnings decline as happened in Q1 and Q2.

As you can see from the visual, the median company is still expected to post earnings growth and consensus expects profits to rebound after this quarter (both in aggregate and for the median firm). But you should bear in mind that if the economy continues to slow, and margin pressures mount, those estimates will almost invariably be marked down, especially if guidance this quarter reflects management jitters about the trade war.

Speaking of trade frictions, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will arrive in Washington this week for principal-level discussions with Bob Lighthizer and Steve Mnuchin. I'd be remiss not to point out that there are now two elephants in that room as well.

The first is the threat of the US attempting to restrict capital flows to China. As documented for readers here last week, reports that the Trump administration is mulling a menu of options (which include delisting Chinese shares from US exchanges, compelling US firms to limit inclusion in indexes and capping investment via government pension funds) are not "fake news," as Peter Navarro alleged on CNBC. The Treasury department says there are no imminent plans to delist Chinese equities, but Bloomberg's original reporting cited multiple sources, there has been no retraction and there has been no across-the-board, definitive denial. Further, CNBC's Kayla Tausche has seen the actual memo for the meeting during which the proposals were discussed.

Really, though, it's not clear why Navarro came out so vociferously. As Bloomberg wrote in their initial article, MSCI's inclusion of hundreds of Chinese firms in indexes raised questions "from Senator Marco Rubio and others on Capitol Hill who are advocating for stronger investment restraints and greater scrutiny for Chinese companies in stock indexes and US pension funds."

In other words, this isn't exactly a secret. It comes up periodically and it has some support on Capitol Hill, even if many in the investment community think attempting to choke off capital flows to China would be a potentially disastrous move. Navarro would have probably been better off simply saying that the administration is considering proposals from others in an effort to address some lawmakers' concerns. That would have put the whole thing off on people outside the administration and, more importantly, it would have been almost entirely true.

In any event, multiple desks on Wall Street have put out research addressing the possible implications of the various proposals allegedly under consideration.

For reference, total US investor exposure to Chinese equities amounted to some $785 billion as of last month. In a recent note, Goldman broke that down as follows: $75 billion in A shares, $335 billion in Hong Kong, and $375 billion the ADR market.

(Goldman)

Those figures represent "1%, 14%, and 33% of the total listed market cap in the respective exchanges," the bank went on to say, adding that "in aggregate, we estimate that US investors’ exposures to Chinese equities are equivalent to 7% of the outstanding Chinese listed market cap (~US$11tn)."

I'm not going to delve into the implications of a forced liquidation because we're nowhere near that becoming a reality, but Goldman also says it would take around 195 days for US investors to completely liquidate their holdings in the ADR universe (there are 224 Chinese companies listed on US exchanges). As for the prospect of the administration restricting US-listed ETFs from investing in Chinese stocks, that would impact more than a half-trillion in AUM, although the actual selling pressure would be "just" $46 billion (i.e., the passive exposure to Chinese stocks).

Second, President Trump on Thursday openly called for Xi Jinping to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Why does that matter for investors in the near-term? Well, simple: In light of the Ukraine phone call transcript (and now a cache of text messages delivered to Congress last week by former special envoy Kurt Volker) at the heart of the impeachment inquiry, it suggests to lawmakers that the President may attempt to somehow link the trade negotiations to an investigation of the former Vice President. It doesn't help that CNN reported Trump raised Biden during a phone with Xi over the summer.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already asked (publicly) whether that phone call included a quid pro quo related to the trade talks. Specifically, she asked whether an "easier deal on trade" was discussed in exchange for Xi opening an investigation into the Bidens.

It is at least possible (and I'm being quite generous there) that House Democrats will seek access to any and all trade discussions between Liu He, Bob Lighthizer and Steve Mnuchin in order to determine whether anything other than trade was discussed.

That is the furthest thing from a wildly speculative assessment. House Democrats have subpoenaed Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and, on Friday, the White House itself, for documents on Ukraine.

With Pelosi having already brought the trade talks into the equation, and with Democratic presidential frontrunner (depending on the poll) Elizabeth Warren demanding the transcript of the June 18 call between Presidents Trump and Xi be publicly released, you can be absolutely sure that the Chinese delegation is coming to Washington having been warned by the Party leadership in Beijing that no matter what they are told, there is no guarantee that what's said during trade talks will remain confidential.

Suffice to say all of that complicates things immeasurably, as does the fact that the tariff rate on $250 billion in Chinese goods which are currently taxed at 25% will ratchet higher to 30% on October 15 barring some kind of breakthrough during this week's talks.

In short, China is negotiating under a cloud of political uncertainty and under the proverbial tariff "gun."

Below is the tariff schedule and the breakdown by type of good (the digital scribbles demonstrate how rapidly the situation evolved in August and September - I made the original chart on August 2, had to change it on August 13 when Trump delayed a portion of the September 1 tariffs to December 15, and finally just gave up and started drawing on top of it to reflect the changes):

(Heisenberg)

With the fundamentals and the tariffs addressed, what about last week's price action? What accounts for the grievous two-day slide on Tuesday and Wednesday and the rally into the weekend?

You might recall that on Thursday, I walked readers here through a quick take on how dealer hedging flows and CTA de-leveraging likely contributed to the 4.6% pre-ISM manufacturing-to-post-ISM-non-manufacturing slide in S&P futures. I wrote the following:

This just underscores a point I make all the time, which is simply that if you do not have a firm grasp on how dealer hedging dynamics and systematic flows create the conditions for exaggerated price swings, you are hopelessly in the dark on a daily basis.

On Friday, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic drove it home. Here is an excerpt from a note that started making the rounds at 10:30 Friday morning:

In less than 48 hours, many major markets lost ~5% (nearly an average annual gain). The sell-off unfolded as follows: the ISM miss on Tuesday triggered selling that pushed the S&P 500 lower by 1.2%. Later in the night, significant selling came in futures as the S&P 500 broke through 50- and 100-day moving average signals as well as 1- and 12- month price momentum. This has prompted one of the largest CTA reversals (from long to short) and helped push the market lower. Even more importantly, due to the significant recent increase of put options outstanding, dealers were caught significantly short gamma in both indices. This resulted in selling related to hedging index put options that is likely more important than the selling by CTAs. Technical flows likely drove more than ~$100bn of equities selling in a 48-hour period.

That was predictable. Dealer gamma positioning was negative going into Tuesday and spot was sitting within striking distance of some CTA models' deleveraging levels. Importantly (and readers on this platform sometimes get this confused), this is "technical" selling, but it should be distinguished from "technical analysis." While certain signals from technical analysis inform some model-based selling, you should conceptualize of these dynamics as part and parcel of modern market structure, where quant-based strats and hedging programs exacerbate price action in an environment where liquidity is a function of volatility and electronic market making.

Fast forward to Friday and the same dynamics conspired to push the market back in the other direction. Here's what Marko said in the same note:

Dealers are still short gamma, and both the S&P 500 and Eurostoxx 50 are right below all of the key technical levels breached earlier this week. If the market can move ~50bps higher during the day, it could spark a significant rally driven by the trend followers and the same put options that helped push the market lower earlier in the week.

That's why I mentioned the time stamp on his note - just before 10:30 AM, Friday morning. Here's what happened after that:

(Heisenberg)

As far as what comes next on the systematic flows front, I'm not going to pretend to have run any kind of proprietary modeling on Sunday morning, but I would gently suggest that the binary "crash-up"/"crash-down" scenario outlined by Nomura's Charlie McElligott still has some explanatory value going forward. To wit, from a Thursday note:

The Vol complex / Skew / “Vol of Vol” has already been telling us that we were going to “shock” in one direction or the other in October. These “extremes” in vol signals are representative of the knock-on impacts from Dealers being forced to hedge options they are short in both 1) the VIX Oct Call Wing and 2) S&P March downside (this tenor likely due to knowing the Democratic nominee by then—e.g. Liz Warren Wall Street panic attack).

Long story short, that setup is conducive to re-activating the short gamma feedback loop we saw on Tuesday and Wednesday on any sharp move to the downside or, if the macro environment doesn't produce any more risk-off headlines, the positions behind that setup will decay into expiry, and the concurrent unwinding of hedges (VIX upside and/or S&P downside) may turbocharge a rally. Below, for reference, is a seasonal analog from Charlie which shows the S&P historically bottoms out in mid-October ('1' on the chart is just the start of October and the subsequent numbers are trading days into year-end):

(Nomura)

So, there's a lay of the proverbial land that should satisfy everyone, whether you're a fundamentals-based investor, a geopolitical junkie moonlighting as a market enthusiast or a serious trader looking for clues as to where systematic flows and programmatic buying/selling are likely to push things next.

More broadly, I would remind everyone that in addition to the myriad elephants seated around the back of the room, patiently observing everything going on in the center, the October Fed meeting will now require policymakers to tackle both recession fears and the short-term funding squeeze which rattled money markets late last month.

On Friday, the New York Fed announced a new schedule showing overnight and term repos will continue through November, presumably in order to ensure the wheels stay greased through the FOMC meeting, where we're almost sure to get the details behind "QE-Lite", or, more accurately, "organic" balance sheet expansion aimed at permanently addressing reserve scarcity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.