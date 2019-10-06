SPGSHU: Weak Demand Dynamics And Low Gasoline Cracks Weigh On The Complex

Net speculative bets on Nymex gasoline futures lifted robustly on the past week, yet, the sentiment is slightly skewed to the downside.

Investment thesis

In our last release on the S&P GSCI Unleaded Gasoline Index Spot (SPGSHU), we initiated a bearish view on the ETF, following a weakening of the gasoline fundamental backdrop.

While our view has barely materialized, given that the SPGSHU gained 2.49% since then, our view has not materially changed, given that U.S. gasoline stocks are still in a comfortable surplus, speculative bets on the complex are stretched to the downside and domestic gasoline markets continue to be oversupplied.

With U.S. gasoline storage picture remaining in a comfortable surplus, the SPGSHU Index is still under pressure

During the week ending September 20, gasoline stockpiles advanced marginally, up 0.23% (w/w) to 230.2m barrels, but are down 1.75% on a monthly basis. With these developments, the seasonality of gasoline stocks are in a comfortable surplus, establishing 4% or 8 762k barrels above the five-year average and remaining in a slight deficit compared to 2018 storage, down 2.3% or 5 476k barrels.

Source: EIA

Besides, the gasoline stockpiles will probably remain under pressure for the forthcoming weeks, given that the beginning of the refining maintenance season will reduce the blend's output rate. Yet, the surplus seen in the U.S. storage picture continues to pressure gasoline futures and its proxy, the SPGSHU Index.

Source: EIA

In addition, gasoline price seasonality for the month of October is slightly bearish, with the blend withdrawing 1.4% in the last 10-years and sustaining our bearish view on the complex.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

Speculative positioning

On the other hand, net speculative bets on Nymex gasoline future contracts lifted for the third consecutive month, advancing 10.33% to 56 466 contracts on the week ending September 24, the CFTC shows.

Source: CFTC

While this strong boost is mainly attributable to robust short liquidations, down 6.34% (w/w) to 62 643 contracts, marginal long accumulations, up 0.89% (w/w) to 119 109 contracts contributed to this movement.

Nevertheless, on a monthly basis the sentiment has declined moderately, as long speculator positioning steadied, whereas short bets lifted 7.48%, weighing somewhat the SPGSHU Index.

Besides and even if the sentiment continues to be bullish, short open interest is slightly skewed to the downside, establishing at 16.88% versus a 20-week average of 15.31%.

The blend's supply-demand balance loosens and low gasoline crack spreads indicate a persisting oversupply on the complex

Gasoline prices withdrew sharply in the past month, whereas crack spreads dipped steeply since the end of August, following a steady demand for the motorists' blend that enabled inventories to maintain a healthy level.

Indeed and although gasoline cracks rebounded considerably after the drone attacks on Saudi's oil facilities, the spread quickly returned below the 20-week average of $11.87 per barrel, halving now to $4.29 per barrel and providing little incentives for refiners to increase gasoline output.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

This situation has been caused by a persisting oversupplied market that has not witnessed a significant weekly deficit, since the beginning of January 19. Besides, in the past week, the supply-demand balance continued to loosen (w/w), up 1.79% to 684k barrels per day. Yet and even if demand rebounded moderately over the week, up 4.55% (w/w) to 9.3m barrels per day and that exports of finished gasoline surged 16.33% (w/w) to 805k barrels per day, demand dynamics are still weak in front of an excessive domestic gasoline output.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Furthermore, gasoline and Brent future curves edged significantly lower since the summer close, as demand weakened, with the end of the summer driving season. This, along with a steeper Brent contango curve on short-term deliveries has contributed to send RBOB pricing to fresh lows, which is negative for the SPGSHU Index.

Conclusion

In this context, we maintain our bearish view on the complex, as domestic gasoline storage remains in a comfortable zone, whereas demand dynamics are not showing yet any appreciation signs.

Besides and even if speculators lifted robustly their bets on the complex, net spec positioning is still stretched to the downside for the time being.

Finally and in spite of the recent depreciation of crude oil futures, gasoline cracks are still subdued in the U.S. and the oversupply seen since the beginning of the year is pointing toward further bearishness on the SPGSHU Index.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.