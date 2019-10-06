Money Gram International Is Not Going Higher Any Time Soon

MGI may be an acquisition target for one of the up and coming FinTech companies.

MoneyGram International is nearly as old as the FedWire system used by the Federal Reserve built in the late 1930s.

It's interesting that no one is covering this stock. The last article on Seeking Alpha was in May of this year. It seems to be a trend in their business too. The only good thing they have going for them is they are using Ripple. We are bearish on this company and will explain why here in this article. It's not that there are any glaring negative issues that make us not like MoneyGram International (MGI) - it's that there aren't any obvious positives to get excited about. In recent articles we have written about GrubHub (GRUB) and Uber (UBER) there's a lot to get excited about. It seems that most companies will be working on something that's exciting (or at least they say that). But not MGI. Let's take a closer look at this company.

The stock and company financials

See this chart for MGI going back to 2010:

Data by YCharts

Currently the market cap is $245 Million, and they are losing money. Last quarter they had negative Net Income (profit) of -$27M. They operate 347,000 agent offices in the world, and are the 2nd largest provider of money transfers in the world. That's calculated based on the fact that money transfer is their only business (Banks transfer significantly more money than MGI).

They have been losing money for a number of quarters. There isn't anything positive in the financials that would make a good argument to be long this stock. On the other hand, there isn't anything in the financials that is a sign of collapse. It seems to be slowly drifting to zero, waiting for someone to buy it up.

History of the company

MGI has been around for awhile, according to Wikipedia:

MoneyGram International formed as a result of two businesses merging, Minneapolis-based Travelers Express and Denver-based Integrated Payment Systems Inc. MoneyGram was first established as a subsidiary of Integrated Payment Systems and afterwards became independent company before it was acquired by Travelers in 1998.[7][8] In 2004, Travelers Express became what is known today as MoneyGram International.

Founded in 1940, it still feels like 1940 at MGI. History can be an asset, but the FinTech industry is undergoing massive changes, so if MGI is going to survive they need to reinvent themselves.

MGI has been through a lot of ups and downs, such as losing substantial assets in the 2007 financial crisis. It lost more than $1.6 billion from investments in securities backed by risky mortgages in 2008, and the losses led the company to sell a majority stake to Thomas H. Lee Partners and Goldman Sachs in exchange for a cash infusion. Between late October 2016 and January 2017, MoneyGram's shares more than doubled in value. On January 26, 2017, Ant Financial Services Group (Based in Asia) announced a deal to acquire MoneyGram International for $880 million; the deal subsequently collapsed after it was rejected by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

The industry

Unfortunately for MGI there are tons of competitors. Just to name a few; Xoom, CurrencyFair, InstaReM, OFX, PayPal, Remitly, Ria Money Transfer, Transfast, TransferMate, TransferWise, Travelex, Western Union, WorldRemit, XE, Xoom. Then there are small shops that can be only a website like this one we found DiscountCurrencyTransfers.com.

As stated on the website:

The "Cartel" as they are referred to, a.k.a. "The Big FX Banks" Continue to overcharge individual senders of foreign currency by as much as 15% or more. They pay the fines and continue these abusive practices, because, they are so big, they can do what they want. You're probably thinking there's no way out - but there is. We have a solution that can save you up to 90% on foreign transactions.

The barriers to entry are very low, so it's easy for a new company to setup shop and compete. To make matters even worse, banks are feeling the pressure of the competitors so banks are becoming more competitive themselves.

To make this industry even more difficult, many of these companies are investing heavily in Research & Development (R&D) which means they will evolve and be even more competitive. We aren't even going into Cryptocurrency (which opens up the floodgates for even more competition).

Conclusion

Based on the fact that MGI isn't an innovator, just an old war horse with battle scars, combined with the circumstances surrounding the industry, we believe that MGI will struggle to find investors. We aren't going to short it as it looks like a slow grind down to zero. But we would sell it if we owned it, and certainly wouldn't buy it.

We aren't taking a shot at MGI here, actually we're making a suggestion. Find a suitor in a related field and sell the company to them. Ant Financial nearly purchased MGI but the deal was rejected by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. That's the best exit as it doesn't look like a turnaround is possible for this Dinosaur.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.