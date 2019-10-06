Trinity Industries: Continue To Avoid

At the time I wrote my last piece on Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN), it was trading just under $20. I suggested that it was overpriced at that point by about $5. Since then, shares have dropped about 15%, and the October options I suggested people sell at that point are about to expire worthless, having last changed hands at $.05. Since then, the company has reported earnings, so I thought I’d look in on the name again. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I’ll leap right to the point. Although Trinity has come down significantly since my “avoid” article, earnings have also dropped, so, basically, the same situation persists. Thus, I recommend that shareholders continue to avoid the name until the firm shows signs of a turnaround. That said, I think there’s another options play here that I think will be as profitable as my first.

Financial Snapshot

As I stated in my earlier article on this name, this is clearly a cyclical company. For that reason, timing buys is critically important in my view. For example, both revenue and net income were lower in 2018 relative to 2014. The reason I find this stock interesting, though, is the fact that management seems to continue to treat shareholders well. Specifically, over the last three months, management has returned an additional $66 million to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividend payments ($44 million from buybacks and $22.2 million from added dividends). These returns to shareholders have stemmed the share price slide, but it speaks to a quality management that controls what it can. This brings the total that management has returned to shareholders since 2014 to just over $1.1 billion ($786.7 million from buybacks and $353.3 million in the form of ever growing dividends). That said, the payout ratio is growing near what I consider to be (to paraphrase the animated character Archer) “danger zone”, currently at 58%. Thus, it is likely the case that the dividend increases we’ve seen over the past several years may start to slow.

This is especially likely when we tour the capital structure here. Long-term debt has grown ~14% from the same period a year ago, which I consider troublesome. In my view, it doesn’t help shareholders all that much to borrow from creditor Peter to pay shareholder Paul. Note that interest expense has climbed 31% from the same period a year ago. In my view, this must inevitably impact future dividend and stock buybacks.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve tried to come up with different ways to express this idea for the benefit of you, dear reader. I’ve pointed out that the stock that trades in the public markets is often disconnected from the fortunes of the underlying business that it’s supposedly a proxy for. I’ve written that the more you pay for something, the lower will be your subsequent returns. I’ve opened up to readers and said that my social life has suffered because I go on about this so much. I’ll just say it again simply. The stock that we buy in the public markets is governed by sometimes irrelevant forces (central bank activity, sudden changes in mood of the analyst community echo chamber, etc.). For that reason, I need to spend some time looking at the stock itself.

In my previous article, I lamented the fact that the stock here is trading near highs not seen since 2012. Per the chart below, it could be argued that the stock is trading at a record high on a PE basis. This is enough to keep me away from the name at these levels.

Source: Gurufocus

I also want to measure the level of optimism or pessimism embedded in the shares of a stock in order to gauge the level of optimism or pessimism embedded in a given name. I want to do this to ensure that the market isn’t too excited about a company that I’m considering buying. The reason for this is that if the market assumes perfection from a company, the shares will inevitably fall when the company fails to deliver absolute perfection. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shareholders, for instance, know something about this phenomenon. The way I measure the level of optimism at present is to employ the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book, “Accounting for Value.” Penman walks investors through how they can use a standard finance formula (and the magic of grade 9 algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) formula that the market must be assuming about future growth. At the moment, the market assumes a growth rate of ~-6% in perpetuity for Trinity Industries. That is the level of pessimism I like to see when there’s no evidence that the underlying firm isn’t going bankrupt. For that reason, Trinity remains on my radar. I just don’t want to buy at this price. Thankfully, the options market creates an alternative.

Options As Alternative to the Interminable Waiting

An investor who didn’t follow my lead before and simply waited for shares to drop has missed out on the options premium. Worse, in my opinion, the ratio of price to value is essentially unchanged. This example leads me to tentatively suggest that sometimes impatience pays off.

The June 2020 Trinity puts with a strike of $13 are currently bid-asked at $.85-$1.00. If the investor simply takes the bid on these, and they are subsequently exercised, they will be buying the shares at a price ~28% below the current level. I consider this to be a reasonable entry price here. Combined with the $.30 premium earned on the first trade back in June makes this a successful return on capital for the year.

Conclusion

I think Trinity is a fine, cyclical company with a management team that obviously treats shareholders well. The problem I have with the company is the same as the one I had $5 ago. In the absence of some external event, the shares will likely fall further from here because the relationship between income and price remains as unattractive as ever. Thankfully, just like last time, there is an alternative to the tedium of waiting. An investor can make some premium now in what I would characterize as a "win-win" trade. If the shares rally, they simply keep the premium. If the shares languish, they'll be obliged to buy this company at a very decent price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I remain on the sidelines, I'll be selling the put options mentioned in this article over the coming week.