Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II: Great Monthly Income CEF That Beats The Market

The Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS) is a buy for steady monthly income and a secondary goal of capital appreciation. EOS is 7.8% of The Good Business Portfolio (see my article on 2019 second-quarter earnings and performance review for the complete portfolio list). The fund tries to model the Russell 1000 that is high in the Information Technology percentage at 31.1% with EOS being 2.5% higher than the index, and the Consumer Discretionary sector at 18.38% with EOS being 3% less than the index EOS invests in large- and mid-cap companies and would be a good addition to a portfolio needing more diversification in this category and wants a high tech component.

EOS's fundamentals are reviewed in the following topics:

Yearly income percentage and total return

Company allocation

Covered calls

Distributions

Conclusion

Being in retirement, my goal is to have a steady monthly income without the swings of dividends that are paid on a quarterly or yearly basis. The fund's yearly distribution of 7.2% ($0.0988 per month) return in today's low-interest-rate environment is fantastic.

I calculated the total return of EOS over a four-year-plus nine-month period, starting with January 1, 2015, until year-to-date 2019 - i.e., 58 months in total. I chose this time frame since it included the great year of 2017, the losing year of 2015, and the average year of 2016. EOS outperformed the Dow average by 8.22%. For the 58 months, the Dow's total return was 49.45%, and EOS beat it at 57.67%. EOS does well in an upmarket, but had trouble in 2016 in the manic-depressive market of that year. The 2019 year-to-date total return for EOS is doing 2.6%, better than the Dow at 17.6%, as some of the tech FANG companies are doing well. The economy is moving up going forward, which is good for EOS with its covered call approach to dampen the swings of the market.

Investment Total Return for 51 Months The difference from Dow Baseline Yearly Distribution EOS 57.67% 8.22% 7.2% Dow Baseline 49.45% -- --

EOS's price took a downward spike in late 2018 as did the market, but came back with the market so far this year by 14.72% to date. The five-year price chart below shows the valuation of the EOS portfolio while paying out a steady monthly income throughout the year.

Data by YCharts

Company Allocation

The Eaton Vance website gives a full list of the companies and percentages of each in the fund portfolios for the latest quarter. The table below gives the top 10 companies for the fund and their percentage in the fund. Using price chart data, I calculated the total return of the EOS top 10 companies out of the approximate 64 that the fund owns. Nine outperformed against the Dow average total return of 49.45% over the 58-month test period, and one missed over this test period. The total percentage of the top 10 companies in the fund is shown at the bottom of the table. So overall, the fund has great companies in its portfolio, with 9 of 10 producing a total return above the Dow average over my 58-month test period and only Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) missing but with a recent solid performance over recent quarters.

Company Percentage In Portfolio Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) 8.39% Alphabet Inc. Cl C (NASDAQ:GOOG) 7.29% Visa (NYSE:V) 6.33% Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) 3.66% Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) 3.29% Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) 2.83% Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 2.59 Qualcomm Inc. 2.40 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) 2.33 Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) 1.99%

Total 41.10%

Source: Eaton Vance web site

Covered Calls

The fund sells covered calls for income and downside protection. EOS sells covered calls against 45% of its company positions, with an average duration of 31 days and 4.5% out of the money. Covered calls provide the EOS fund portfolio some downside risk protection and extra income to smooth out the normal market gyrations. The management in using covered calls has the time to use covered call exit methods if the market price goes against it. For EOS, selling covered calls on individual company positions provides a steady income that does well in total return in a strong upmarket and gives some downside protection in weaker markets.

Distributions

Each month, the fund issues a statement saying which part of the distributions comes from short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains, investment income, and the return of capital. It is best to have EOS in a tax-deferred account so that you do not have to handle the tax calculations for the different categories of the distribution, and most of the income is taxable. The EOS distribution for September 2019 had the cumulative distributions for the first nine months of 2019 at 0.0% investment income, 0.0% short-term capital gains, 89.3% long-term capital gains, and 10.7% return of capital. Short-term and long-term gains are normally a significant part of the EOS distribution. The fund does well in a strong upmarket and follows the market in an average market. The fund managers advise against drawing any performance conclusions from the distribution breakdown, but I feel the high long-term capital gains distribution shows the strength of the companies it owns. It does manage the fund payouts to try and keep the monthly payment constant. The payout distribution increased in January 2019 by 13%, showing the fund managers want to keep the distribution a strong reflection of the good companies they own.

Conclusion

EOS is a good income vehicle in a tax-deferred account. It gives a high monthly distribution, which is steady and beats the Dow averages over the test period of 58 months. It also provides someone like me, who generally picks his own companies, an easy means of buying a diversified portfolio of large-cap and mid-cap tech companies without having to research each of them in detail. EOS is a good complement to individual company positions. The fund follows the market in an average market and does well in a strong upmarket. EOS also provides steady income, with the fund price muted both on the upside and downside swings by the covered calls. EOS also sells for a premium of 2.1% (October 3 close), but is made up of a great total return. EOS is 7.8% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be trimmed when EOS hits 9% of the portfolio. We are now in the best quarter for market performance, and now would be a good time to start building a position in EOS on the dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOS, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your research and talk to your financial advisor before making any purchase or sale. I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.