The 5 Major Equity ETFs Held Key Levels At Last Thursday's Lows

The QQQ ETF stayed above its 200-day simple moving average at $180.17 and closed Friday just above its semiannual pivot at $188.63 with its all-time intraday high of $195.55 set on July 26.

The Spiders ETF held its annual pivot at $285.86 last Thursday with its semiannual pivot at $294.72, which was nearly tested on Friday’s strength.

The Diamonds ETF held its annual pivot at $257.94 last Thursday with its semiannual pivot at $272.78, which was still the upper end of its trading range.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF is 22.4% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on Dec. 26 and is 3% below its all-time intraday high of $273.99 set on July 16. Diamonds has a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $266.63 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipping to 70.51 last week, down from 71.61 on Sept. 27. Its annual pivot is $257.94 with its semiannual pivot at $272.78 and monthly and quarterly risky levels at $276.38 and $285.57, respectively, above the all-time high.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF is 25.9% above its Dec. 26 low of $233.76 and set its all-time intraday high of $302.63 on Sept. 19 versus the July 26 high of $302.23 and is 2.7% below the high. Spiders has a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week MMA at $295.11 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipping to 72.23 last week, down from 74.17 on Sept. 27. The annual pivot is $285.86 with a semiannual pivot at $294.72 and quarterly and monthly risky levels at $306.76 and $307.70, respectively, above the all-time high.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The QQQs ETF is 31.6% above its 2018 low of $143.46 set on Dec. 24 and is 3.4% below its all-time intraday high of $195.55 set on July 26. QQQ has a neutral chart with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $188.73 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipping to 65.16 last week, down from 68.14 on Sept. 27. The annual value level is $169.27 with a semiannual pivot at $188.63 and its monthly and quarterly risky levels at $200.59 and $203.80, respectively, above the all-time high.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

IYT is 16.1% above its 2018 low of $155.24 set on Dec. 24 and is 10.1% below its 2019 high of $200.42 set on April 24. The weekly chart for IYT is negative with the ETF below its five-week MMA at $185.34 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading falling to 50.50 last week, down from 54.50 on Sept. 27. Its 200-week simple moving average is $171.10 with monthly, semiannual, quarterly and annual risky levels at $192.99, $193.47, $195.40 and $196.35, respectively, all below the all-time intraday high of $209.43 set on Sept. 14, 2018.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IWM is 18.5% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on Dec. 26 and is 7.4% below its 2019 high of $161.11 set on May 6. IWM has a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week MMA at $151.69 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipping to 53.66 last week down from 54.92 on Sept. 27. Its 200-week simple moving average is $140.98 with semiannual, monthly, annual and quarterly risky levels at $156.14, $157.07, $157.49 and $158.88, respectively, all below the all-time intraday high of $173.39 set on Aug. 31, 2018.

How to use my value levels and risky levels

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on Dec. 31. The original annual level remains in play.

The monthly level changes at the end of each month, the latest on Sept. 30. The quarterly level was also changed at the end of September.

My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in.

To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share-price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years.

The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading, and I found that the slow reading worked the best.

The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00 with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold. Recently I noted that stocks tend to peak and decline 10% to 20% and more shortly after a reading rises above 90.00, so I call that an "inflating parabolic bubble" as a bubble always pops. I also call a reading below 10.00 as being "too cheap to ignore."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.