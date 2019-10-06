Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Continued Deceleration

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Construction Spending

While growth in overall construction spending remains dismal (see chart below), there was some light at the end of the tunnel for residential home building, which rose 0.9% in August. Non-residential spending continues to decline, down 0.4% in August, due to commercial building. The only bright spot here continues to be spending on highways and roads. Total construction spending declined 1.9% year-over-year, which extends a streak of annualized declines that we haven’t seen since leading into the last recession.

PMI and ISM Manufacturing Indices

IHS Markit’s manufacturing index (PMI) posted a small increase to 51.1 in September from the August reading of 50.4. A level of 50.0 is the line of demarcation between expansion and contraction. This edges us slightly higher from the lowest readings we have seen from this survey of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector since 2009. A small upturn in new business and production to clear backlogs was the impetus behind the improvement last month. Yet, foreign demand continues to wane, as export sales slump due to the trade war, according to survey respondents. Spare capacity is starting to develop, which does not bode well for future employment.

The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Index has consistently been stronger than Markit’s, but not anymore. This number shocked the market, as a reading of 47.8 for September is clearly in recession territory. This is the second consecutive month of a reading below 50.0, and it was the worst reading since June 2009.

The main catalyst to the deterioration in this indicator is export orders, which have plunged and is a direct result of the trade war.

PMI and ISM Non-Manufacturing

HIS Markit’s Non-Manufacturing (PMI) Index shows a slight improvement in September to a reading of 50.9 from 50.7, but this headline in the report says it all –

This survey history goes back ten years, and when new business growth slows, we typically see an end to new hiring. As such, hiring saw its first monthly contraction since February 2010. Business confidence is also near its weakest level in survey history. Export orders fell for a second month in a row and are at the weakest level since this data series became a part of the survey in 2014.

ISM Non-Manufacturing Index ….

While a reading of 52.6 for September is not that bad a number, the significant decline from August’s level of 56.4 was a shock to the market and approximates the lows we saw in 2016. The new orders sub-index fell from 60.3 to 53.7, and the employment sub-index fell to 50.4, which corroborates what we saw in the Markit survey.

September Jobs Report

According to the BEA, payrolls increased 136,000 in September, below the consensus estimate of 145,000, but the prior month was revised upward by 38,000. Private sector payrolls rose just 114,000, as the government added 22,000 jobs. This comes after the government added 45,000 jobs in each of the two previous months. These are predominately census workers hired for the 2020 census, but they are temporary positions. The headline number is weaker than it appears.

The unemployment rate declined to 3.5%, as the pool of available workers supposedly fell by 545,000, but something isn’t adding up. Wage growth is decelerating, while it should be accelerating if these statistics are accurate. Average hourly earnings were unchanged, resulting in a 2.9% increase year over year, which is down from 3.2% last month and a peak of 3.4%. This does not bode well for the current rate of consumer spending growth.

Conclusion

None of these economic data points on their own indicate that we are in a recession, despite the manufacturing sector, or headed for one. What they do indicate is that Trump’s trade war is wearing heavily on a debt-driven expansion that is long in the tooth. The manufacturing sector is in recession, but it only accounts for 12% of economic activity. Job losses will result from this contraction, and we are starting to see indications that this is bleeding into the service sector. If we start to lose service sector jobs, then we may realize slower rates of consumer spending growth. Wage growth has been stagnant for more than a year now.

Consumer confidence will be key moving forward. If consumers feel uncertain and insecure about the future, they may hold off on the purchase of big ticket items. This hesitation can feed on itself, resulting in a further slowing in economic activity. The political turmoil we find our country in right now does not help the situation. Remember that recessions are not recognized until they are near over. The next one will be no different.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.