PHYS: A Trillion Reasons To Buy Gold

It seems rather astonishing that despite the supposedly strong economy that the United States has enjoyed over most of the past decade that the financial condition of the federal government continues to deteriorate. In fact, it has arguably gotten worse over the past year as will be shown in this report. There are also no signs that this situation is likely to get better anytime soon. This is something that is frequently overlooked when many people manage their finances, but it should not be, because the effects of a deteriorating federal balance sheet will have very wide-reaching effects on both the value and stability of the economy and the businesses that operate it. It is for these reasons that allocating a portion of your portfolio to real assets, such as gold, is generally a good idea. One of the easiest ways to gain this exposure to gold is purchasing shares of the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS), which has a number of advantages over other gold funds as will be discussed in this article.

The Federal Government's Deteriorating Condition

It is unlikely that anyone reading this is unaware that the U.S. national debt is gigantic. This is something that we occasionally hear pundits or government officials talk about, but for some reason, it is not discussed as often as it should be. For this reason, many people do not realize how bad it has become. As of October 1, 2019, the first day of the new government budget year, the total outstanding government debt was $22,622,684,674,364.42. That is not a typo - the total federal debt is now more than 22 and a half trillion dollars. That is more than 22 times the market cap of Microsoft (MSFT), currently the largest corporation in the world. It is also quite a bit more than the entire annual economic output of the United States (about $20.5 trillion in 2018).

This alone may not mean much to many people. However, please consider that on October 1, 2018, the total federal government debt was $21,606,948,183,180.23. That means that the U.S. national government borrowed $1,015,736,441,184.20 over the past year. In other words, the government spent all of the money that it collected in taxes and then spent an extra trillion more. This is pretty close to the kind of borrowing that we saw when the government was trying to alleviate some of the worst effects of the financial crisis a decade ago. The difference here is, of course, that by most measures the economy was as strong last year as it has ever been. This begs the question then what the spending level will look like when spending ramps up to combat the next recession, which may begin relatively soon. It should also be noted that tax receipts are currently at record highs so it does not appear that the federal government is borrowing money to offset cyclically low revenues. In fact, this reality may make it very politically difficult for the federal government to fix this problem through ordinary budgetary discipline.

One of the defining characteristics of debt is that the borrower must pay interest to the lender. This is as true for the federal government as it is for any other household or institution. As interest is calculated as a percentage of the borrowed amount, these interest payments will increase as the amount of outstanding debt does, all else being equal. We actually see this in the federal spending figures. In the just-ended budget year, the federal government spent $540 billion in interest on the national debt. This was the highest figure ever and interest rates are still at historically low levels, despite the efforts of the Federal Reserve to raise them. This is one reason why I doubt that interest rates will ever be returning to the levels that we saw in the early stages of this century because doing so would have a devastating effect on the federal budget.

This bodes well for gold going forward when we consider that interest rates incentivize borrowing and thus money creation by banks. This is exactly why central banks lower interest rates when a recession strikes as the goal is to incentivize borrowing and spending and have this higher level of spending restart the economy. However, this process also increases the amount of money in the economy, which results in inflation. We will discuss the implications of this more in a moment.

The already discussed budgetary situation is bad enough, but current projections are that it will get worse over the coming years. According to the Congressional Budget Office, federal government budget deficits are expected to increase rapidly this year and over the next four years. While the deficit is expected to remain stable thereafter, it will still be at a very high level relative to the economy historically:

Source: U.S. Congressional Budget Office

It is important to note that these projections assume that there will be no recession in the near future, which would increase government spending on things like unemployment insurance. This scenario seems rather unlikely as we are already seeing signs of a recession, as already noted, and recessions are not exactly an unusual event for the economy to encounter. Either way, though, we can clearly see that the national debt will continue to increase going forward and with it spending on interest assuming that rates remain stable. As we have already shown, the federal budget is currently strained with rates at historically low levels. Thus, the Federal Reserve will likely have an increasing amount of political pressure to reduce rates further as the rising debt continues to increase interest costs.

Interest Rates And Inflation

As already discussed, the reason why central banks lower interest rates during a recession is to incentivize private actors to borrow money and pull spending forward to today in an attempt to restart the economy. This also has the effect of expanding the money supply since the newly borrowed money is essentially created out of thin air. We can very clearly see this by looking at the M2 money supply of the United States, which has clearly grown at an accelerated rate ever since the Federal Reserve cut rates in response to the Great Recession:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

There is no reason to believe that low interest rates will not have the same effect during an economic expansion as they have during a recession. Thus, since the Federal Reserve will likely be forced to keep interest rates low going forward for reasons that we have already established, we can conclude that the money supply will keep expanding at a historically high rate over the coming years.

An expansion of the money supply is the cause of inflation. This comes about because there is an ever greater amount of money chasing after a limited quantity of goods and services and so the buyers of these economic goods bid up the prices. In effect, with a greater amount of fiat currency (U.S. dollars in this case) moving around the system, the value of each unit of currency measured in terms of what it can acquire goes down.

Gold and other real assets actually benefit from this, however. This is because the quantity of gold is relatively fixed (it does increase, but relatively slowly at only 2,500-3,000 tonnes annually) and cannot be created out of thin air like fiat currency can. Thus, as an ever-growing supply of fiat currency chases after a fixed quantity of gold, the price of gold should increase. This allows gold and other real assets to protect your wealth against the loss of value in terms of what the fiat currency that will possess will buy. This can be especially important when planning for things like a multi-year retirement as the loss of purchasing power over these kinds of time frames that an investor would otherwise suffer is quite significant.

About The Sprott Physical Gold Trust

There are a number of ways that an investor can use to add gold to their portfolio. These methods include buying the actual metal from a dealer, purchasing an exchange-traded product like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), or even buying gold futures. While many fans of gold, myself included, would argue that buying the physical metal is the best way to add it to a portfolio, this is somewhat inconvenient for many investors. The Sprott Physical Gold Trust is the second-best way, however, and it is far superior to any of the exchange-traded funds.

The primary reason for this is that the Sprott Physical Gold Trust stores its gold in a fully-allocated account at the Royal Canadian Mint. This is in stark contrast to the exchange-traded funds, which hold the metal in an unallocated account. An allocated account means that the fund actually holds title to specific serialized bars in the custodian's vaults. An unallocated account works differently as there is no title to any specific bars. Instead, what the exchange-traded funds own is essentially an agreement from the custodian bank to provide a certain amount of gold. This results in these funds having a degree of counterparty risk that PHYS does not have.

In order to reinforce the fact that it actually holds title to the precious metals that it claims to, PHYS has made its shares fully redeemable for the metal. Basically, an investor that collects enough shares to equal a London good delivery bar can exchange the shares for a bar from the fund's vault. One London good delivery bar contains 350-430 troy ounces of gold so obviously it takes a lot of money to do this, but it should still reassure investors that PHYS shares actually do represent the gold that they claim to. It is worth noting that none of the ETFs have this option.

Valuation

One of the more interesting characteristics of PHYS comes from the fact that it is a closed-end fund and not an ETF. Thus, it can sometimes trade at a discount to its net asset value. This can be advantageous because it means that means that we are essentially acquiring gold for less than its fair market value in such a scenario. That is in fact the case right now as the fund has a net asset value of $12.21 per share but only trades for $12.09 per share as of the time of writing. This is a 0.98% discount and it is always nice to get gold at a discount.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the financial position of the United States federal government continues to deteriorate and this trend shows no signs of reversing anytime soon. This looks likely to result in a quickly growing money supply as the Federal Reserve will be unable to raise interest rates too much or it risks blowing up the federal budget. At some point, this seems likely to cause a loss of dollar purchasing power so it is a good idea for investors to hold real assets like gold as a hedge. The Sprott Physical Gold Trust offers a number of advantages over other gold funds and is perhaps the next best thing to holding the actual metal. The fact that it is currently trading at a discount is a nice bonus. As such, it may be worthwhile taking a position in the fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.