Gauging The Safety Of B&G Foods' 10% Dividend

I show why the dividend is, in my view, very unsafe.

The stock appears extraordinarily cheap, but it is so for a reason.

The company has long maintained a generous dividend policy, growing its payout by 7.6% per year on average over the last 14 years.

Investment Thesis

B&G Foods (BGS) is a $1.2 billion market cap producer of various food products through household brands such as Green Giant, Back to Nature, Mrs. Dash, Ortega, Victoria, Cream of Wheat, Emeril's, SnackWell's, and many others. The company has always paid a generous dividend and grown its payout at a compound annual rate of 7.6% since its IPO 14.5 years ago. BGS did cut its dividend by ~16% during the Great Recession, but has grown it by ~9% per year since then. Its business model is to cheaply buy struggling brands that don't fit in other companies' portfolios and try to revive them for growth.

Many of BGS's brands are slow-growing, if they're growing at all, which makes regular acquisitions necessary to continue expanding sales and earnings. The company's acquisition-based growth strategy has worked in the past. For instance, it acquired Pirate Brands in 2013 for $195 million and sold it to the Hershey Company (HSY) in 2018 for $420 million - double what it paid for it. However, given the generous dividend payout policy, the acquisition strategy has also led to a continuously growing debt burden, as we'll see. This substantial indebtedness may eventually prevent the company from making further acquisitions or from paying its full dividend.

BGS offers a lofty 10.4% dividend yield, but how safe is that payout? My own conclusion is that, despite being a very cheap, deep value-looking stock, BGS's dividend is very unsafe.

Image Source

Let's start by looking at the stock valuation.

Valuation

By the two fundamental measurements of price-to-sales and price-to-earnings, BGS looks extraordinarily cheap. The P/S ratio last hit its current level in early 2010...

Data by YCharts

...while the P/E ratio is lower than at any point in the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Less impressive to me (and even worrisome as we'll see when we address the dividend) is the free cash flow yield. The FCF yield had spiked much higher during and shortly after the Great Recession, when the stock price was also quite low, than where it sits today.

Data by YCharts

It's noteworthy that the extraordinarily cheap stock price has not been met with a double-digit FCF yield as it did 10 years ago.

Financial Strength

As mentioned previously, the company's acquisitions-based growth strategy, combined with its generous dividend payout, practically ensures continual debt growth. That is exactly what we've seen over the last 10 years:

Data by YCharts

EBITDA has grown since the Great Recession, but debt has grown faster, a trend that is not sustainable indefinitely.

Total long-term debt to EBITDA sits at a very high 8.1x. Though there has been some deleveraging since the sale of the Pirate's Booty brand, this deleveraging is extremely unlikely to become a trend.

Interest coverage is quite weak. Pre-tax earnings coverage of interest expense has fallen to recessionary lows, though its fall appears to have halted for now.

Data by YCharts

TTM net operating cash flow covers interest expenses 1.23 times over, which doesn't leave much breathing room.

The Dividend

Based on earnings, BGS's payout ratio has always been on the high side. Company management believes in rewarding shareholders by distributing most of the profits to them. That's understandable, but this generosity has not left the company much margin of error.

In the last several years, for instance, FCF per share volatility has been quite high and edging downward.

Data by YCharts

From 2010 to 2014, when the stock price was rising at a steady clip, FCF per share regularly covered the dividend. But beginning around late 2016 or early 2017, that changed.

If YCharts data is accurate, BGS's dividend has been higher than FCF per share on a trailing twelve-month basis more often than not in the last three years.

Data by YCharts

If accurate, BGS's dividend payout is 158% of FCF. That is highly unsustainable. Without FCF growth - and fast - that dividend will need to be cut. The only alternatives are likewise bad: raising debt, selling equity shares, or selling assets (brands). Any of these options would be bad for the company's financial situation.

In short, it appears as though BGS's debt-fueled dividend growth streak since the last recession is soon going to come to an end.

Now, some investors may look at the valuation and conclude that the dividend cut is already priced in, and thus that a small speculative position could be merited. Personally, I would advise against this. The dividend cut of 16% during the Great Recession came at a time when FCF coverage of the dividend was actually better than it is now. If management were to cut the dividend in the near future in order to get the payout ratio under 100% of FCF, the dividend would need to be cut by 40-45%.

Conclusion

My wife and I used to enjoy a frozen Green Giant product called Sweet Potato & Cauliflower Veggie Tots. They're delicious, healthy, and go with a variety of dipping sauces. Unfortunately, the grocery stores in our town stopped carrying it (or else the company stopped making it), and now I can't think of a single B&G Foods' product or brand we have in our home.

I applaud the company's pivot toward "better-for-you" brands and products, but in the highly competitive packaged foods space, BGS's mostly second-tier brands are not likely to enjoy much organic growth going forward. Without organic growth, it will be extremely difficult for BGS to dig itself out of its trend toward piling on more debt for acquisitions.

In sum, while I don't take a view on the company's short-term prospects, I view its intermediate- and long-term prospects as poor, even at these depressed stock price levels. Just a few weeks ago, the company announced a huge offering of $550 million in debt at a 5.25% interest rate in order to redeem notes at the lower interest rate of 4.625% and to pay various corporate expenses.

Investors can expect more announcements like this until something breaks and the dividend has to be cut.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.