Marathon Gold's Infill Success, Semafo's PEA, Plus Examining Gold Standard's Technical Mess

It's been a relatively quiet week in the gold juniors sector (GDXJ), with most of the drill results already having come in from the summer drill programs. However, we did get material news out of a few companies this week, namely from Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF), and Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF), and more share price weakness from Gold Standard Ventures (GSV). Marathon Gold has moved over to its flagship Marathon deposit at Valentine Lake, and grades thus far are confirming resource grades from the first set of intercepts. Semafo Gold released its Maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Nabanga Project, with a very modest initial capital estimate of $84 million. Finally, Gold Standard Ventures has failed to hold support and continues to trade in no man's land. In the article, we'll examine the next key support level for Gold Standard Ventures, and shed some light on the news from Semafo and Marathon.

The Gold Juniors Index recently fell 15% from its highs, with some individual miners down over 20%, and some are bucking the trend. As I've hammered home many times, all miners are not equal, and the key is to hold quality among the sector. Despite the 15% drop in the Gold Juniors Index, Marathon Gold has barely budged, down only 5% from its highs. Meanwhile, the weaker names among the sector like Eldorado Gold (EGO), McEwen Mining (MUX), and New Gold (NGD) are more than 20% off of their August highs. Marathon's exceptional performance is not surprising, given that it's the most attractive junior from a takeover target standpoint and the recent insider buying. Let's take a closer look below:

Marathon Gold's Recent Developments

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

Taking a look at the above table, we can see Marathon's new CEO Matt Manson's buying on the left, as well as other directors/insider's buying on the right. Matt Manson acquired 110,000 shares in the past two months at an average of C$1.34, a significant vote of confidence after just taking the helm of the company. Meanwhile, George D. Faught added to his position with a 16,000 share purchase at C$1.36, and Sherry Dunsworth added a massive 300,000 shares to her over a 1-million share position at C$1.06 earlier this summer. Finally, director Douglas Bache bought just over 50,000 shares this month, at an average price of C$1.36. In total, this represents nearly 200,000 shares purchased this month above C$1.30 among directors, at an average price near current prices. Given that the company continues to trade at a substantial discount to peers on a P/NAV basis, the purchases make sense as investments.

(Source: Author's Table)

So why the heavy buying outside of an attractive valuation for Marathon? Drill results in the past two quarters have been phenomenal. The Marathon deposit is the company's flagship deposit holding over half of their resources, with Leprechaun coming in a close second, but receiving much less attention. Summer drilling increased the Leprechaun deposit's strike length and has potentially increased the total ounces at Leprechaun by 40% or more. We will find out in the new resource estimate later this year. My updated estimate for Leprechaun is 1.5 - 1.6 million ounces in total resources, up from the current 1.1 million ounce resource.

The exciting news for the company is that early drilling at Marathon's flagship deposit is also very promising thus far. The deposit currently has a resource of 2.9 million ounces at 1.82~ grams per tonne gold, and recent drill highlights are coming in well above current resource grades. Even more encouraging, the recently released results are from the southwestern portion of the deposit, where has been less drilling done to date. Recent highlights include:

MA-19-430: 29.0 meters of 4.64 grams per tonne gold

MA-19-431: 29.0 meters of 3.38 grams per tonne gold

MA-19-434: 39.0 meters of 2.36 grams per tonne gold

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the drill map above, the southwestern portion of the deposit has seen quite a bit less than drilling (shown by light and dark blue dots). This drilling was done in areas where resources are currently classified as inferred, given the wider drill spacing and lower confidence. The fact that drill results out of this area are coming in at reasonable thickness and above-average resource grades is quite encouraging. Marathon plans to move to the Sprite Zone after Marathon deposit drilling is complete, an area of limited exploration to date.

(Source: Company Website)

If the company can have success in the 'gap' areas of its Valentine Lake Gold Camp, this could end up becoming a behemoth sized project. I continue to stand by my updated 5-million ounce total ounce projection long-term for Valentine Lake, but success at Sprite, Victory, or the gap zone just southwest of the Marathon Pit would have significant positive developments. I continue to see the stock as a hold, and the most attractive takeover target in the sector.

Semafo Gold's PEA

Semafo Gold released a Preliminary Economic Assessment on September 30th for its Nabanga Project, and early results are encouraging. The project envisions an after-tax net-present value [NPV] using a 5% discount of $130 million US using a $1,400/oz gold price. All-in sustaining costs [AISC] are expected to come in at $760/oz, well below the average of $898/oz for mid-tier producers. The project is divided between a ratio of 4:1 between open-pit and underground ounces, with open-pit ounces sporting an exceptionally high-grade of over 6.0 grams per tonne gold. The PEA is currently based on strictly inferred resources of just over 800,000 ounces, and therefore is quite preliminary in nature for the time being. However, early indications suggest that this could be an excellent addition to Semafo's current annual production of 430,000 ounces expected for FY-2020.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The fact that the project is not capital intensive at all with such low start-up costs is certainly a plus. Semafo could easily fund the project given the company's net cash position of $45 M US, and a low debt load of $90 million. Nabanga would come in at slightly higher costs than the company's current cost profile of $725~/oz AISC, but it would do very little do dilute the company's cost profile. This is because the company's current production stands at over 400,000 ounces annually, and Nabanga would only slightly move the needle at 65,000~ ounces per year. Applying a weighted average to the company's current 400,000-ounce production at $725~/oz AISC, and factoring in Nabanga, costs would likely only jump to $735/oz on a company-wide basis. This would allow the company to keep its designation as a low-cost African producer, while also adding $30 million per year in cash-flow from Nabanga.

While I do not own the company currently, the recent news is a positive sign. Ultimately, it's not difficult to see a path to 500,000 ounces of production per year by 2024 for Semafo if Nabanga and Bantou see favorable economics. This is a good sign as it's nice to see the company diversifying away from their Mana Mine. The Mana Mine has had a couple of challenges here in the past few years. This includes the pit-wall failure in August, and the deviations from the mine plan in 2017.

Gold Standard Ventures Breaks Major Support

While the Gold Juniors Index has been busy making new 52-week highs in Q3, Gold Standard Ventures can't seem to catch a break. The company's recently released Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] has been unable to put a floor under the stock, likely due to the slightly underwhelming economics compared to the company's current market capitalization. The PFS projected an after-tax NPV (5%) of $241.5 million, less than the company's market capitalization at the time of $255 million. There are rare exceptions of juniors trading for 1.0x P/NAV or higher, but generally, they're valued in the 0.60x or lower range. For this reason, it does not surprise me that the stock has slid to reflect a more reasonable valuation.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on this recent slide and the company's 278 million share count, the current market capitalization is now sitting at $214 million. This represents a P/NAV of 0.89~, much more reasonable than the 1.05x P/NAV at the time the study was released. It's important to note that the PFS was completed on only 40% of the company's resources and likely sits at closer to $350~ million after-tax with the majority of the resource included. Having said that, we can't value a company on P/NAV based on if's, or future inclusions in a PFS.

I continue to see Gold Standard Ventures as a takeover target in the junior sector, but only at a price of below $0.95 US, until the company can improve its project economics. The project's all-in sustaining costs of $657/oz and production profile of over 100,000 ounces per year are exceptional; it's the valuation that's been the headwind for the stock, unfortunately. If the company's share price continues to languish, I would not be surprised to see a major swoop in on the cheap. The likely suitor may be Newmont-Goldcorp (NEM) with Goldcorp accumulating the stock before being bought out, and Newmont already having Nevada operations. Unfortunately, this wouldn't help shareholders that held most of the way down.

(Source: Company Presentation)

At the current share price of $0.77 US, the company is certainly much less risky than it was near $1.60 per share when analysts were slapping $2.00 price targets on the stock. The problem is that the stock has broken below significant support at $0.84, and the stock is susceptible to further technical selling until it reclaims the $0.99 level on a weekly close.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Short-term resistance comes in at $0.98 on a weekly close, with strong resistance, with the next strong support level coming in at $0.56. This doesn't mean we have to head down to the $0.56 level as there's no support here, but that level is on the table unless the stock reclaims $0.99 on a weekly closing basis. Unfortunately, there are resistance levels stacked above in several places at $0.98, $1.32, and $1.86. For this reason, it's going to take lots of work for the stock to move back into an uptrend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The good news for Gold Standard Ventures shareholders is that the stock remains slightly undervalued at current levels, and is cheap for the first time in 18 months. At a P/NAV of 0.88x based on 40% of its resource and the best real estate in Nevada for gold mining, I would not rule out a takeover if the share price stays under $0.95. The bad news is that the stock continues to remain under technical pressure, and those down on the stock are likely finally beginning to throw in the towel. Given that the prevailing emotion for the stock currently is fear, further downside can't be ruled out. Unless the stock can put in a weekly close above $0.99, the stock will remain susceptible to further selling. A weekly close above $0.99 would at least flip the short-term time-frames and relieve some selling pressure.

To summarize, I continue to see Marathon Gold as a hold, as it's the top takeover target in the junior space based on my criteria. Semafo's PEA improves the company's prowess in Africa but remains preliminary in nature, given that it models solely inferred resources. Finally, for those looking to bottom-fish in Gold Standard Ventures, the valuation is finally beginning to get more compelling. However, with the recent selling pressure, catching a bottom is not always easy and not my preference. I prefer to wait for signs of stabilization and upside momentum, even if that means I don't catch the exact lows. For this reason, I'm still avoiding the stock for now in favor of miners with better technical setups.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGDPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.