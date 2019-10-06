Oxford Square: Don't Let This Past Quarter Fool You

Previously I have examined Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) twice, taking a cold hard look at their Net investment income, NII, and Net Asset Value, NAV. During this time frame, OXSQ has proactively issued additional leverage in an attempt to boost earnings and repurchased shares on the market. Before diving deeper, let's review the basics of who OXSQ is for any first-time readers.

Business Overview

OXSQ as a BDC invests in loans and CLOs as a means to generate its income. Previously, Oxford Square was called TICC Capital but changed its name to more closely align its BDC and CLO fund - Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC). This process simplifies finding either company and matching them together.

As a BDC, OXSQ can only hold 30% of its portfolio as non-qualifying investments. This is a key difference from any other type of registered investment companies (RICs) which contain CEFs for example. OXLC and Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) hold almost 100% of their portfolios in types of loans that cannot be held over 30% for a BDC. To think of a BDC correctly, a BDC is what is square compared to other quadrilaterals or four-sided objects. Whereas a RIC contains all quadrilaterals. All BDCs are RICs but not all RICs are BDCs. Why is this important to keep straight? Because comparing OXSQ to its sister company OXLC isn't an apples-to-apples comparison, but it's close enough when it comes down to investing for income due to choices made by OXSQ's management.

Source: OXSQ's Earnings Slides

Management has elected to hold CLO equity and debt tranche positions in their portfolio along with primarily first and second lien loans. This dabbling in CLOs should come as no surprise as OXSQ's management reveals that all major players hold nearly identical roles in OXLC's management.

Debt Profile Now

OXSQ lives in the land between interest income and debt expenses. OXSQ is not currently issuing new shares, and their share count has remained steady for a couple of quarters.

Source: OXSQ earning slides

At the end of June, 3-month LIBOR was 2.33% meaning their credit facilities rate was 4.58% - costing OXSQ the least out of their various liabilities.

OXSQ issued out their most recent notes as a driver to boost income, we calculated last article that their new leverage could potentially cut their shortfall by 43%. This means OXSQ is still bleeding every month from its NAV to pay its shareholders. The next quarterly update seemed to prove these assumptions immediate wrong.

Suddenly GAAP Coverage Appeared

Out of the blue OXSQ found GAAP NII coverage for a single quarter.

OXSQ found the ability to generate $0.27 per share GAAP NII for a single quarter. This may lead investors to believe its +13% yield was sustainable, but even with this momentary GAAP coverage, NAV continued its downtrend.

Dropping a total $0.36 per share. Previously NAV had been bolstered by share buybacks reducing total share count even while GAAP coverage was lacking.

Data by YCharts

This quarter, however, OXSQ didn't buy back additional shares. So what caused a simultaneous spike in GAAP NII and drop in NAV? OXSQ received a large paid in-kind payment of preferred shares. This PIK payment counts for as a dividend payment in GAAP but actually does not produce cash flow, but additional shares on the record book. Furthermore, OXSQ saw further pricing pressure on their CLO positions, something CLO investors are not unaccustomed to recently seeing that ECC's and OXLC's NAV dropped during the same quarter. ECC's NAV has continued to see pressures since June and we expect OXSQ's NAV to see further deterioration.

Key Takeaway

OXSQ has continued to see NAV slide as management's dividend payment reduces NAV. Without the large PIK payment, OXSQ's NII would have declined further to $0.13 per share. This is largely driven by their higher expenses and most likely the new positions having not paid any new income.

Investors looking for CLO exposure and desiring to avoid the CLO funds like OXLC and ECC should consider XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) which yields 9.84%. While yielding significantly less, XFLT is covering its distribution entirely and strikes a healthy balance between funds filled entirely with CLO equity tranches and a BDC trying to boost its returns with CLO exposure.

While OXSQ did not make it into our high yield picks, our model portfolio is full of high-quality stocks that produce dependable income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXLC, XFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: High Dividend Opportunities is long ECC, OXLC, and XFLT.