Seeking Alpha
Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Conflicting Advice (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

One of the most confounding investor experiences occurs when one hears conflicting advice from really sharp analysts of the bullish and bearish persuasions.

But financial advisors can’t afford to embrace one point of view, no matter how smart its originator is, because of their duty to their clients to manage risk.

Advisors need to understand and act on behalf of client goals, which require clarity and demand satisfaction, unlike transient market mood swings.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher (click the highlighted links).

One of the most confounding investor experiences occurs when one hears conflicting advice from really sharp analysts of the bullish and bearish persuasions.

This podcast (5:53) argues that being bullish or bearish is a shallow profession. Advisors need to understand and act on behalf of client goals, beating a path toward satisfaction of those goals despite constantly shifting markets and incessantly contradictory opinions.

Invesco SA For FAs Sponsored by