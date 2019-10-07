The Asset Allocator: Conflicting Advice (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher (click the highlighted links).
One of the most confounding investor experiences occurs when one hears conflicting advice from really sharp analysts of the bullish and bearish persuasions.
This podcast (5:53) argues that being bullish or bearish is a shallow profession. Advisors need to understand and act on behalf of client goals, beating a path toward satisfaction of those goals despite constantly shifting markets and incessantly contradictory opinions.