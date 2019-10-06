Adding More General Dynamics On The Pullback

I now have General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin in the portfolio for a well-rounded investment in the defense space.

Shares currently trade off their 52-week high, and the dividend was just raised.

General Dynamics shares have pulled back enough for investors to get another opportunity to add shares to their portfolio.

Source

General Dynamics (GD) is primarily known as a producer of defense equipment. The company has an aerospace division, combat division, marine division, information technology division, and a mission systems division. Each one complementing each other in enhancing technology and offerings to provide superior products. As a producer of military equipment, the company benefits from strong defense budgets and awarded military contracts. However, the stock can be swayed if the defense budget is viewed as being cut. While some investors would consider the stock an industrial, I consider it less so due to the need for its products no matter the economic state of the country. As the shares trade far from their 52-week highs, and down from recent levels, we take a look to see how the company is performing and if the valuation makes sense to start a position at these levels.

Performance

General Dynamics recently reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company saw growth in every almost every operating segment except for IT systems. This helped it grow 4%, but the decline in IT actually lowered the overall revenue growth quite a bit. "Aerospace" saw growth of 12.7%, "Combat Systems" saw a nice increase of 8.1%, "Information Technology" saw revenue decline 11.6%, "Mission Systems" grew 11.3%, and "Marine Systems" saw a nice gain of 7.2%.

Operating margins continued to expand which helps drive profitability growth faster than revenue growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

These strong results would usually lead a stock to new highs and certainly create strong stock performance. The company is seeing growth of high double digits, thanks to many contract wins and a strong backlog. This allows management to use its strong free cash flow to enhance shareholder returns.

As the company continues to report strong results, it was able to raise its guidance for the year.

Source: Investor Presentation

The backlog has remained stable at $67.7 billion. This should give investors the confidence that even with a lower contract win rate, the company can still deliver excellent results. The company has announced several contract wins in the last few months, which I expect to contribute to the growth in backlog.

Taking a look at the summary of operations, we can see the company has been steadily reducing the shares outstanding.

Source: 10-K

GD repurchased over 12% of the shares outstanding since 2014. This helps enhance earnings growth as well and thus increase the share price. As of the most recent quarter, 6.4 million shares remain authorized for repurchase, approximately 2% of total shares outstanding. The cash position has steadily declined and debt has risen, which investors should keep an eye on. As the company continues to generate record cash flows, it should be able to continue to return cash to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.

So far the company has reduced shares outstanding for the year by another 2.5%.

Data by YCharts

The company continues to maintain excellent debt levels as we can see below.

Source: 10-Q

Long-term debt now stands at less than $9 billion, and total debt stands at almost $14 billion. This debt is mostly fixed rate, and much about 25% of it is due in the next two years.

We saw the company announce a 9.7% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.02 per share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is the 21st year of consecutive dividend raises, making it an attractive dividend aristocrat for dividend investors.

Arguably 2018 was a very strong year, and repeating that would require expanded capacity which the company may not currently have. This puts the forward multiple at a bit under 15x. So let's review if the valuation is fair at this time.

Valuation

Compared to peers, General Dynamics does not appear expensive.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the forward P/E, it's close to being the cheapest. It also has the lowest P/S ratio, and its yield on a TTM basis is not far from the top. With shares trading below most peer valuations and fundamentals showing strong momentum, shares may be offering some value.

Taking a look at the five-year historical trading averages for shares, we can further see if they offer a good value.

Source: Morningstar

From what we can see above, it appears shares are trading at a discount compared to their average for quite a few metrics. Currently, shares trade less than they have for P/S, P/E, P/B, and forward P/E. We also see the company is offering a lower PEG ratio than normal alongside a higher earnings yield. This would make shares appear to be undervalued compared to their own history. I typically look for a discount of about 10% from the average to become interested; currently, this is present.

Lastly, I check to see if shares offer a higher-than-average yield. This would imply undervalued shares, especially from a dividend aristocrat which just reported a record year of results.

Source: YieldChart

Since 1995, the average yield has been about 1.96%. Currently, with a yield of 2.33%, shares are offering an above-average dividend. This has happened less than 28% of the time in the last 24 years. Investors should recognize this as a potential opportunity to pick up shares at an opportune time. With 21 years of raises, it is likely the company will continue to raise the dividend in the future, which more than makes up for the relatively small yield.

Conclusion

General Dynamics' shares seem to offer value compared to peers. While the market has been in rally mode, GD's shares have not seemed to participate. Investors can take the opportunity to start a position, and should the market pull back, they can add to the position. With below-average valuations, record earnings, and an above-average yield, shares seem to be offering value. I typically look for a higher dividend, but am willing to wait given my time frame and the company's dividend history. Going forward, the company will be reliant upon a strong defense budget and a favorable political environment. That being said, for investors looking for a defense play for their portfolio, General Dynamics seems to be the way to go. I have recently added shares to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.