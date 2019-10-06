Putting Newmont Goldcorp On Our Radar

We want to see how the combined entity performs going forward before making a decision on the name.

Image Source: Newmont Goldcorp. Corp. – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NEM), the product of a ~$10 billion merger between Newmont Mining Corp. and Goldcorp Inc. that was completed earlier this year, is one of the largest gold miners in the world. The gold miner is targeting $365 million in annualized pre-tax synergies by the end of 2021, which will support its future free cash flow growth prospects. Shares of NEM yield 1.5% as of this writing on a forward-looking basis. Newmont Goldcorp trades at a discount to the midpoint of our intrinsic value estimate, which stands at $41 per share of NEM (derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow forecasting process), as the company’s stock trades at ~$38 as of this writing. We’re keeping the gold miner on our radar as expectations for additional interest rate cuts and other monetary policy stimulus around the world continue to grow, which behooves gold prices seen through SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) climbing higher year-to-date. However, we first want to see how the combined entity performs before making any big decisions on the name.

Analyzing Expected Synergies

The aforementioned $365 million in pre-tax run-rate cost saving synergies relating to the merger are expected to be generated through G&A savings (removing corporate-level redundancies created as part of the merger), supply chain efficiencies (utilizing scale to drive down procurement costs), and full potential improvements (de-bottlenecking efforts at mining operations yielding incremental upside). Newmont Goldcorp sees these endeavors and others helping reduce sustaining capital expenditures from ~$1.05 billion in 2020 to ~$0.6 billion by 2025, which will further enhance its long-term free cash flow prospects.

Image Shown: Substantial cost saving synergies played a key role in encouraging the merger between Newmont Mining and Goldcorp. Image Source: Newmont Goldcorp – IR Presentation

Around 90% of Newmont Goldcorp’s reserves are located in the Americas and Australia as of September 2019, and the gold miner has exploration ventures on six continents searching for new resources to develop. That includes Newmont Goldcorp’s strategic equity investments and its exploration joint ventures. As you can see in the graphic down below, the gold miner is actively searching for new economical growth opportunities in Australia, Japan, Canada, the US, Finland, Sweden, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Ethiopia, and elsewhere.

Image Shown: Newmont Goldcorp is very active in the gold and other precious metal exploration arena with operations all over the world. Image Source: Newmont Goldcorp – IR Presentation

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) and Newmont Goldcorp had their Nevada mining operations enter a joint-venture back in March 2019, with Barrick controlling 61.5% of the JV and Newmont Goldcorp retaining the remaining interest. This JV is expected to unlock ~$5.0 billion in synergies over a twenty-year period (net present value of expected synergies under consensus commodity price estimated discounted at a 5% rate), including an estimated $0.5 billion in annual pre-tax synergies during the first five years of the JV being created. Please note that the JV produced roughly four million ounces of gold in 2018.

Newmont Goldcorp's Financial Trajectory

With these positive catalysts in mind, please note that Newmont Goldcorp does come with a degree of risk given its leverage. Here’s an excerpt from our two-page Dividend Report covering potential threats to its payout:

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, Newmont Goldcorp had $6.1 billion in total debt and a cash position of $1.8 billion, creating a sizable net debt load of $4.3 billion. Newmont Goldcorp's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 1.5x at the end of the second quarter, and its refinancing activities are supported by its investment grade credit rating (Baa2, stable outlook). A good chunk of its total debt load comes due in 2021-2023 (~$2.5 billion in total), some or all of which will likely need to be refinanced. If gold prices were to deteriorate, that could put tremendous pressure on Newmont Goldcorp's financials. Scale and cost synergies can only do so much for a gold miner.

On the positive side, Newmont Goldcorp’s free cash flows are expected to be quite impressive going forward. Note the very favorable impact higher gold prices will have on its expected free cash flows in the graphic below. For every $100 per ounce change in gold prices (relative to the $1,200 per ounce benchmark provided by management), Newmont Goldcorp sees its free cash flows rising by ~$0.45 billion on an annualized basis. Comex gold futures trade north of $1,500 per ounce over the next twelve months as of this writing. Additionally, please keep in mind the company benefits from lower oil prices, as well as its free cash flows are currently supported by Brent futures trading well below $60 per barrel over the next twelve months as of this writing.

Image Shown: Newmont Goldcorp is a major beneficiary of the rally in gold prices. Image Source: Newmont Goldcorp – IR Presentation

While Newmont Goldcorp benefits to a lesser extent to the rally in silver prices, with Comex silver futures trading between ~$17.50 and $18.00 per ounce over the next twelve months, that plays second fiddle to the performance of gold prices. iShares Silver Trust (SLV) rallied year-to-date along with SPDR Gold Trust.

Going forward, Newmont Goldcorp expects its all-in sustaining costs for gold production to drop from $975 per ounce in 2019 to $935 per ounce in 2020 as depicted in the two pictures down below. Additionally, please note Newmont Goldcorp expects its gold sales to grow materially in 2020 versus 2019 levels.

Image Shown: A look at Newmont Goldcorp’s expected all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced in 2019. Image Source: Newmont Goldcorp – IR Presentation

Image Shown: A look at Newmont Goldcorp’s expected all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced in 2020, keeping in mind management is targeting lower unit costs and higher total ounces of gold sold on a year-over-year basis. Image Source: Newmont Goldcorp – IR Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

There’s plenty to like about Newmont Goldcorp, save for its elevated leverage, and we are keeping this quality gold miner on our radar. However, we want to see how the combined entity performs first before making any decisions on the name. We caution that shares of NEM will be highly influenced by gold price movements in the short term, and that it will take some time for expected cost synergies and other sources of upside to filter down to its financial performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.