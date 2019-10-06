Comstock Fundamental Bulls Subdued By Bearish Natural Gas Price

The month of September was fantastic for the oil and gas E&P firm Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK), as good news on an acquisition of new leases sent the stock soaring to new highs. Before the spike, the price of CRK held a resistance level around $7.50 that was met in early March, prompting a return to its 52-week low near $4.17. However, a series of strong trading days on the good news sent CRK past its resistance to its 52-week high of $10.70. The spike has cooled a bit and is approaching the $7.50 price level again with most expecting it to hold there. It seems likely that a range will develop in the $7-8 with the bullish fundamental news subdued by low energy prices.

From Finviz

The market moving news for CRK were comments by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a 75 percent owner of the company, praising CRK's newest Covey Park acquisition as "one of the best positions of leases" in the natural gas drilling industry. His optimistic presence suggested to a Seaport Global analyst that the shale company would have unique access to his funding and prompted him to reiterate a Buy rating with a higher price target of $11, up from $8.

The completion of the Covey Park acquisition was highlighted in CRK's 2019 Q2 report and will start to affect the operations in the third quarter by July 16th. The acquisition includes over 1.1 Bcfe/d of production on about 374,000 acres. Those acres include about 2,000 net drilling locations making CRK the leading driller in the Haynesville Basin. In 2019 Q2, Covey Park reported 694 million cf/d of production which will more than double the 416 million cf/d the company did in the same quarter.

The newly acquired operations are not just raw acreage, but actually an already efficiently producing entity with operating cost per unit that mirrors CRK's own assets. At its peak, CRK's operating cost per million cubic feet equivalent was $0.84 and has dropped 22.7 percent to $0.65 in the latest earnings report for 2019 Q2. Covey Park's current reported cost per unit is about $0.72, but this includes G&A costs while the $0.65 doesn't. Investors should expect the newly combined entity to see slightly higher costs as acquisitions can cause a bump in costs, but in the long run, the expectation should be those synergies will be realized as CRK has a good track record.

From EIA

Managing costs has become important because of the chronically low natural gas prices that have plagued CRK and the industry for some time. The Henry Hub natural gas spot price struggled in the third quarter of the year stalling below $2.50. More recently, after recovering from a spike in tandem with crude oil as a result of the attack on Saudi production, the spot price has trended close to $2.25. The US Energy Information Administration's projections for natural gas suggest that there's no relief on the horizon. September forecasts for Henry Hub spot price were $2.55, $0.20 lower than the August forecasts, with supply being "sufficient" to satisfy demand.

The price changes come on the back of growth worries that are expected to dampen consumption. September projections of overall liquid fuel consumption were decreased 100,000 b/d to just 900,000 b/d, the seventh consecutive month in a row. US natural gas consumption growth specifically is expected to decelerate dramatically into 2020. Projections suggest growth from 2018 to 2020 will average 1.64 Bcf/d a year much lower than the 2017 to 2018 increase of 7.75 Bcf/d a year. All the while, supply will continue to grow at a more or less constant pace.

From Natural Gas Intelligence

CRK's current realized price is near the bottom of the current price range at $2.29, which is probably a little lower than what it should be. In the last quarter, Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEMKT:GDP) saw realized prices of $2.35 in a depressed Haynesville price environment. Its CEO also noted that the company has hedged about 70 percent of its volume at $2.89, suggesting that he sees near $2.50 prices for longer. CRK, being the largest player in the Haynesville basin, should shoot for something similar. However, it's likely that with the new acquisition, the company will underperform on realization.

Instead, the company is looking to bolster free cash flow by cutting general/administrative (G/A) costs after taking on more debt. Natural Gas Intelligence points out that G/A costs are planned at $30 million, which is half of what both CRK and Covey Park reported previously. Cash flow in 2019 Q2 came in at $23.6 million, but also included $72 million in borrowings. The hope is to get to $100 million annual cash flow in 2020, so there is work to be done. It's likely that if CRK wants to be stubborn about its free cash flow target, it will have to stay defensive since natural gas spot prices are unlikely to budge.

Even if CRK is forced to stay defensive, it has a great asset in Jerry Jones who has proven himself to be committed to financing the company. With the company now leading in the Haynesville basin, it should have room to grow the bottom line when prices increase as Jones has insisted upon. With that in mind, CRK is likely to remain around the $7-8 level it's currently at with bearish sentiment in spot prices reducing the chance for another spike. If energy fundamentals do improve, investors should make note because this industry leader will have the chance to be more growth aggressive with results that should send the stock higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.