U.S. Services PMI - Both Measures Agree On Slowing Growth

Unfortunately, both are showing a decline in growth. Not a recession, not at all, but a general slowing in the growth rate.

Fortunately, the two measures for the services sector agree, less confusion for us then.

This month we had a disagreement between the two different PMI measures for US manufacturing, one a decline, one a rise.

The services sector is vastly more important than manufacturing

Sure, all too many of us get teary eyed when thinking about manufacturing. Real jobs where people make things that can be dropped on feet. Exactly the sort of labor that allows the blue collar stiff to earn a middle class wage.

This never was really true but never mind - it was only true of some heavily unionized sectors. The thing we really do have to remember is that manufacturing is only some 10% of the national economy these days. Services is some 80% - this is the sector that matters.

Thus, we should pay much more attention to indicators about the services sector.

The services PMI

As explained before, we're looking for something that tells us what will happen. In order to make something - this is true of services as well - it's necessary to buy the stuff that it's going to be made from. So, if we go ask the people doing the buying this month for what will be made next month, we''ll get a good idea. A pretty accurate reading in fact of what people are going to be producing that next month.

Thus, purchasing managers' surveys.

The PMI problem

In the US, we've got two different groups doing such surveys. The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) and IHS Markit. This month their readings for the manufacturing sector were distinctly different:

Note the difference here, we've not only got a different reading, that manufacturing is still expansionary, but we've also got the news that things are getting better, not worse, in US manufacturing. It cannot be true that both statistics are correct.

IHS, rather than ISM, is correct here to my mind and manufacturing is still expanding, not shrinking. IHS think so too but that's to be expected, that they think they're right.

Fortunately, we've not got that problem with services.

ISM services PMI

We have those numbers:

“The NMI registered 52.6 percent, which is 3.8 percentage points below the August reading of 56.4 percent. This represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector, at a slower rate.

Sure, and we'd like it to be higher. But it is still expansion.

However, a narrowing breadth of growth is not a sign that the expansion is headed to its grave. As long as the labor market is chugging along and consumers do not pull back significantly on spending, the expansion will have the strength to endure for at least a few more quarters.

And:

(US services PMI from ISM and Moody's Analytics)

IHS Markit services PMI

We also have the competing measure of the same thing from IHS Markit:

September data indicated only a slight increase in business activity across the U.S. service sector, with the expansion constrained by the slowest monthly rise in new business recorded since data collection began in October 2009. Subsequently, firms reduced their workforce numbers for the first time since early-2010. Business confidence also remained subdued amid ongoing economic uncertainty. On the price front, input costs fell for only the second time in the series history. Firms also cut their selling prices in an effort to remain competitive. The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit U.S. Services Business Activity Index registered 50.9 in September, in line with the earlier 'flash' figure and up slightly from 50.7 in August, but nonetheless signalled one of the slowest increases in output for over three years.

And:

(US services PMI from IHS Markit)

So, no conflict

Unlike with the manufacturing PMIs, we've got both indicating a general slowing of growth and both showing that we've still got growth. Of course, we'd like to see more of that growth, but we can't have everything. At least we've not got a conflict over survey methods or panels to contend with, as we did with the other numbers:

The surveys use different panel structures: ISM data are based only on ISM members, and as such are likely to only reflect business conditions in larger companies, with small- and medium-sized firms under-represented. In contrast, IHS Markit's survey includes an appropriate mix of companies of all sizes (based on official data showing the true composition of manufacturing output).

The more general view

Services are by far, far the largest part of the US economy. Thus, growth here is the largest contributor to the overall business cycle as a whole. We've still got that growth which is the main thing that concerns us here:

In all, weaker growth in the non-manufacturing sector was to be expected because the U.S. economy now faces several headwinds. The trade war is raising input costs for many industries. The tight labor market is making it difficult for businesses to expand as qualified workers become increasingly scarce. Consumer spending is slowing as confidence erodes and fiscal stimulus has largely faded.

Yes, all true. But we're still not in recessionary territory, not yet.

My view

As I've been saying for some months now, it's difficult to see any actual recession on the short- or medium-term horizon. Sure, we might have new information at some point - some further outbreak of trade nonsense say - but from what we can see right now there's just no useful indication.

Thus, we need to be concentrating on microeconomic investment factors, not macro.

The investor view

As ever, we're trying to see what we can do to time the business cycle. The usual answer is going to be "no turning point today" simply because turning points are the exception, not the rule. Once we've determined that we've got that usual answer then our attention needs to be to specific situations and companies. It's things like product lines, management teams, new technologies, which are going to make the difference, not some change in the general conditions of the economy.

That is, having looked at macro and found no likely great and immediate change we're left with microeconomic investing decisions. Thus, that's what we should concentrate upon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.