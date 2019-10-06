Boost Your Portfolio Income With An 11% Stable Yield From KNOT Offshore

Business overview

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) is an MLP listed since 2013 operating vessels focusing on the shuttle tanker segment. These ships are designed to transport oil from offshore oil fields to onshore refineries, often from harsh climates (the North Sea and Russia) or specific remote locations (Brazil) where the construction of a pipeline is not a feasible option. Thus, shuttle tankers are also referred to as "floating pipelines": ships typically operate under a period charter, which is a non-volume-based contract. Most vessels are built according to the charterers' precise requirements and used on specific oilfields.

Since the IPO, the ships' utilization rate has been 99.7%, excluding scheduled downtime for maintenance and docking. The current fleet counts 16 vessels, placing KNOP as the second-largest owner of shuttle tankers behind Teekay Offshore (TOO). However, KNOP Sponsor KNOT owns 16 more ships, so the combined group is effectively the number one player. Unlike Teekay, which has a diversified exposure that includes FPSO, FSO, and towing vessels, KNOP is a pure-play on the shuttle tanker profitable market niche, a small fraction of the shipping market with less than 100 ships in operation globally.

Demand and supply remain balanced, with order book exclusively fulfilled to replace scrap candidates or serve new projects, ensuring the market remains in equilibrium and profitable for its participants. This fact was confirmed by CEO Gary Chapman as recently as in the last KNOP earnings call:

"In our sector to date, there has been no speculative ordering of tankers by vessel owners."

The life span for these vessels is quite strict at 20 years: initial fixed contracts for the dropdown fleet are typically six years, with 14 years available for contract options. The current KNOP fleet has 3.2 years remaining fixed contract duration, with 4.4 additional years options on average. Because of the particular configuration, customers have strong incentives to exercise the options on vessels' contracts.

A good portion of KNOP customers are trustworthy, investment-grade oil majors like Equinor (EQNR), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Exxon (XOM) and Eni (E)

KNOP sponsor is Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS, a 50/50 owned JV between Norwegian Trygve Seglem's privately-owned TS Shipping Invest AS (TSSI) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYC line), a public company in Japan and one of the largest and oldest shipping companies in the world. KNOT's track record has been good so far, with the partnership managed in an equitable way to minority partners, which I view as the necessary pre-requisite for any investment in the shipping space.

Latest results and distribution

During the Q2 earnings presentation, the company delivered another solid quarter, with revenues totaling $70.9 million. The increase vs. the previous period where revenues stood at $70.6 was attributable to the higher fleet utilization (100% vs. 99.8%) and one extra operating day. Operating income declined slightly, but remained close to $32 million. Vessel operating expenses were higher in Q2, but the company justified the matter as a timing issue and some extra one-off costs. In the quarter, it secured the renewal of its unsecured revolving credit facility for USD25 million for further two years. It is worthy to note the company has now no refinancing due until June 2022. It did not experience significant challenges, unlike some shipping peers, partly thanks to KNOP's careful execution, and partly thanks to NYC line ties with the Japanese banking sector. The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is often the agent used for the placement of new senior notes. Interest rates have been in a downtrend, with the new $100 million senior secured term loan facility being renewed last year at 2.1% + LIBOR vs. the previous issue at 2.5% + LIBOR.

The company has three potential dropdown candidates, showcased in the earnings presentation. Unfortunately, there are somehow limited chances for KNOP to purchase these additional vessels for the moment. KNOP clearly states on its website that while its initial strategy was to increase distributions per unit by executing accretive acquisitions of new shuttle tankers from its sponsor, MLP and shipping markets have become more challenging since 2015.

As a consequence, KNOP has focused on maintaining a stable and sustainable distribution with an ample coverage ratio, which hit 1.5x last year. In March, former CEO John Costain reiterated in a statement that Knutsen NYK prefers to see an increased coverage through investments and deleveraging rather than increased dividends. For this reason, KNOP has been a "boring company." The difference between FCF and distribution goes straight to pay down debt, and during the last three quarters, the company retired over 70M of debt. The company has yearly debt installments of $85 million that can be repaid using the difference between cash flow of about $40 million vs. distribution payments of $20 million per quarter.

Reasonable value

Even if the business is sound, I should address readers' primary concern on whether KNOP as an investment can be a BUY at the current price. Valuation based on yield in the shipping sector has demonstrated to be a tricky exercise, especially when considering the slate of distribution cuts unitholders have seen recently in the space. I feel, therefore, more confident using a different set of valuation techniques in this case, starting from EV/EBITDA.

After 2015, the average KNOP EV/EBITDA multiple has been 10x, and the company has dipped significantly below this level only during the end of 2018 sell-off. The multiple seems appropriate for a low-growth, stable cash flow business, and such multiple would imply an upside towards $22-$23 per unit. Investors find a similar result when also considering the price-to-book ratio. Now 15% off the average of 1x, an upward movement towards 1x P/BV would, by definition, still not assign any premium to the company.

Interestingly, the approach based on multiples converges with the radically different methodology (revolving around ROC) used by a fellow contributor in his article about KNOP. While the publication is from the beginning of the year, I see nothing meaningfully changed in the meanwhile. Also, the sponsor has shown discipline with new unit issuance. Historically, KNOT has issued units when the share price has hit this level, which means the sponsor itself has valued the company within this range. While no slam dunk, investors seem to have the opportunity here to secure a couple of points of extra yield with a simple buy-and-hold approach, earning 11% on their investment vs. a long-term fair return in the 9-9.5% range.

Concerns

KNOP has been attractively priced for a while now, with the market showing no signs of interest in the name despite its excellent track record and high-yielding distribution. In my opinion, KNOP's worst problem is the name's association with practically everything the market hates. Few examples? MLP. O&G. Shipping. South America/Brazil. It sounds like the perfect recipe for investors to hit the panic button and rush to the exit door, no questions asked. However, most of the problems associated with these words are not real concerns for KNOP investors.

For one, the company is an MLP, but investors do not receive a K-1 at tax time. KNOP is headquartered in Aberdeen, United Kingdom, and issues the 1099 form. Even if currently despised by investors, oil is still a pillar of the global economy. There is no point denying the obvious: the world is transitioning towards cleaner energy sources, but this change won't be nearly as dramatic as Mr. Market wants people to believe. O&G long-term prospects are in decline, but this is a problem affecting primarily growth E&P names, not an income pure-play like KNOP.

When it comes to shipping, the company pays dearly its association with a lot of dubious investment ideas that have burned retail shareholders badly. TOO (and the parent Teekay) is one of these, but the list is long and growing. To name them all would be a fun exercise to do, but I'd like to keep the article within a reasonable word count. Long story short, association with all the shipping wealth destroyers' stinks, but while this is no KNOP's fault, I see no short-term solution to fix this. The company will need to keep on with the good work and hope for the best.

Conclusions

Shipping is a tough sector, but considering the whole of it uninvestable seems a bit myopic. In a world of low-interest rates, during the recent past, shipping companies have attracted retail investors with high yields. Only too late shareholders have found out these payouts were, however, unsustainable. With an equitable sponsor, operations within a small market niche, ample coverage ratio, and prudent capital allocations, there are reasons to believe KNOP has set itself apart from the vast majority of these yield traps. Trading at an 11% distribution, KNOP yields about 2% more of what could be considered fair for this kind of business, and therefore believe shares are attractive to income investors at these levels.

On the downside, growth prospects are increasingly unlikely. In the short-term, investors' phobia of the shipping sector and the unpopularity of the MLP structure might continue to depress the share price to some extent, preventing the partnership from proceeding with further dropdowns. In the long run, the shift from oil to gas and alternative energy will drive opportunities away. Exxon's 5.0% yield, near 20 years' high, is there to testimony there is an increasing divergence of opinion among bulls and bears. Longs foresee an incredible opportunity through mean reversion; skeptics argue a paradigm shift has already occurred, and market efficiency reflects the change in the share price. The arguments may or may not have merit, but important thing is I see limited consequences for KNOP investors. Regardless of these longer-term prospects, I am inclined to rate KNOP as a buy for income purposes, with a $22 price target and a generous distribution for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.