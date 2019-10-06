Dominion Energy Is About To Offer A Decade-High Dividend Yield Of 4.9%

Thanks to the recent interest rate cuts by the Fed, utilities have enjoyed a breathless rally this year. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) has rallied 24% this year and is now standing at an all-time high. As a result, its dividend yield has dropped to 2.9% and hence it has become hard for income-oriented investors to identify attractive yields in the utility sector. Nevertheless, although Dominion Energy (D) is trading close to its all-time high, it is likely to offer a decade-high dividend yield of 4.9% as soon as it announces its next dividend hike, which is expected in January.

The reasons behind the rally

The steep rally of utilities has resulted primarily from the shift of the Fed to a dovish stance this year. Lower interest rates make it hard for investors to identify attractive yields for their capital and thus they render the dividends of utilities more attractive. Consequently, the stock prices of utilities benefit from lower interest rates.

Moreover, as most utilities carry excessive amounts of debt, they have to refinance a great portion of their debt. This is the case for Dominion. The company has more than doubled its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables), from $34.3 billion in 2012 to $69.1 billion now. This amount of debt is about 28 times last year’s earnings and hence it is certainly high. Therefore, as Dominion will have to refinance most of its debt, it will greatly benefit from the recent cuts in interest rates. To cut a long story short, lower interest rates provide a double boost to the stock price of Dominion, as they result in lower interest expense and a more attractive dividend.

Growth

Like most utilities, Dominion is a slow-growth stock. More precisely, the company has grown its earnings per share at a 4.9% average annual rate over the last decade. However, the most valuable feature of the stock is the consistency of its growth; about 65%-70% of next year’s earnings are expected to come from its regulated utility business, which involves reliable rate hikes year after year.

Moreover, Dominion will benefit from some synergies from its recent acquisition of SCANA. Furthermore, Dominion has a promising pipeline of growth projects, which aim to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions and will also enhance its earnings. For instance, the company intends to build the largest U.S. offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia. This $7.8 billion project will deliver 880 MW of energy by 2024 and 2,600 MW by 2026. While it will take years for this major project to contribute to the results of the company, its contribution will be significant. Overall, Dominion expects to grow its earnings per share by more than 5% per year in the upcoming years.

Dividend

Dominion has a relatively high payout ratio, which currently stands at 88%. In addition, the company has posted disappointing free cash flows over the last decade. To be sure, its free cash flows became positive only last year, after nine consecutive years of negative free cash flows. As dividends are funded from free cash flows, this is certainly a concern. It is also worth noting that interest expense consumes 58% of the operating income of the company.

On the bright side, the payout ratio is high but not extreme for a utility stock, particularly given the reliable growth trajectory of Dominion. Thanks to its sustained growth model, Dominion is likely to continue raising its dividend for years. It is also remarkable that the company has grown its dividend at an 8.9% average annual rate in the last five years, much faster than most of its peers.

Given the promising growth prospects of Dominion and its shareholder-friendly management, I expect the company to raise its dividend from $0.9175 to $1.00 per quarter in January for a 9.0% raise, which will be in line with the hikes in recent years. In such a case, the stock will be offering a decade-high dividend yield of 4.9% from January.

Data by YCharts

Resilience to recessions

As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade, many investors do not take the risk of a recession into consideration in their investing decisions. However, such an investing strategy is likely to prove disastrous whenever the next recession shows up. In fact, most investors suffer from poor long-term returns due to the losses they incur during the short periods of bear markets.

Like most utilities, Dominion is resilient to recessions, as energy consumption is hardly affected during rough economic periods. To be sure, in the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, the earnings per share of Dominion fell just 13%. The stock is thus ideal for those who seek a high current dividend yield and defensive behavior whenever the economy takes a turn for the worse.

Final thoughts

Due to the steep rally of the utility sector this year, it has become hard for investors to identify utility stocks with attractive dividend yields. Dominion is an exception to this rule. The stock is now offering a 4.5% yield and is likely to offer a 4.9% yield from January, when it announces its next dividend hike. Therefore, income-oriented investors who seek attractive yields and resilience during recessions may consider purchasing Dominion, particularly if the stock incurs a modest correction from its current stock price.

The only caveat is the poor free cash flow of the company, which results from its hefty investments on growth projects. At some point in the future, Dominion will have to reduce its capital expenses so that the cash flows from its past projects exceed its investment in new projects by a wide margin. Investors should closely monitor the free cash flows of the company in the upcoming years in order to make sure that the dividend does not come under pressure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.