AbbVie-Allergan Merger - Don't Worry About Debt, AbbVie Is Still A Buy

Introduction

Allergan (AGN) released the prospectus for its merger with AbbVie (ABBV) on September 17. Allergan shareholders will vote on the merger on October 14. AbbVie shareholders will not automatically receive this document because AbbVie is issuing less than 20% of its currently outstanding share count in the merger. This means that AbbVie shareholders will not get to vote. Nevertheless, I would highly recommend AbbVie shareholders download and read the prospectus. Following the merger, Allergan shareholders will receive $120.30 in cash and 0.866 shares of AbbVie for every Allergan share they hold currently. AbbVie shareholders positions will be unchanged.

I previously analyzed the forward outlook for AbbVie as a merged company in June, in the article “AbbVie And Gilead – 2 Different Strategies To Improve Growth”. At the time, I made my own assumptions about loss of revenue from Humira and gains from sales of new products going forward. The merger prospectus provides an alternate forecast from Allergan management for both Allergan and AbbVie performance out to 2024. Management’s forecast was more conservative than the one I made in June for 2020-21 but more optimistic in the out years. Still, the projected cash flow for the merged company allows the company to pay off $17 billion of debt by the end of 2021 with continued debt pay down and resumed share buybacks possible in 2022 and beyond.

The forecast in the prospectus can also be used to value AbbVie post-merger. Even if there is no multiple expansion beyond AbbVie’s current 11x free cash flow, the company would still have a price target of $97 in 2020 and $128 in 2024. That makes AbbVie a buy at its current level of $75.

Management Forecasts from the Merger Prospectus

Allergan management provides forecasts for both companies’ revenue, EBITDA, and unlevered free cash flow on pages 59-60 of the merger prospectus. For the Allergan side, there is a low estimate assuming 3.5% growth and a high estimate assuming 5.1% growth. These are shown in the table below. I also add in pre-tax merger synergy benefits and interest expense along with tax impact on these items assuming a 21% marginal rate. This produces a levered free cash flow estimate for the merged company. The merger synergy benefits come from the “$2 billion pre-tax synergies by the end of year 3” mentioned during the merger announcement. The 2020 interest expense comes from the annualized pro forma combined income statement for 2019 on page 105 of the prospectus and I assume starting net debt in 2020 is $85 billion which is the pro forma combined net debt shown in the balance sheet on page 104. I assume a constant average interest rate going forward as the debt is paid off.

Data Source: Merger Prospectus

As you can see, stand-alone AbbVie revenue continues to grow through 2022, then starts to decline with loss of exclusivity for Humira in the US in 2023. AbbVie’s newer products, especially Skyrizi and Rinvoq in Immunology and Imbruvica and Venclexta in Oncology continue to grow revenue but do not completely replace Humira sales. Allergan’s projection for their side of the deal shows growth every year. The prospectus does not give any details on the sources of this growth, but Allergan’s pipeline contains several promising candidates. In the Neuroscience area, they are developing new drugs to treat and prevent migraines as well as expanding their depression treatment Vraylar to other indications. In the Gastrointestinal area, they are developing drugs for NASH and gastroparesis. Allergan continues to focus on the aesthetics and eye care areas as well.

Source: AbbVie Merger Investor Presentation

Based on the free cash flow forecast, AbbVie can continue increasing its dividend while delivering its stated intent at the time of the merger announcement to pay off $15 to $18 billion of debt by 2021. The table below shows that with a 3% per year increase in the dividend, the company has cash to pay back $17 billion of debt in the next two years. This would get the company to a debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5. In 2022 and beyond, AbbVie should be able to continue increasing the dividend, paying back debt of $6 billion per year, and have cash left over to buy back shares. The debt/EBITDA ratio can get below 2 by 2024.

Data Source: Merger Prospectus

Valuation

The merged company will be a hybrid of conventional pharmaceutical and biotech. In the table below I compare pre-merger AbbVie and Allergan to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Amgen (AMGN), and Gilead (GILD). These are large companies with slow 3-5 year forward EPS growth as estimated by analysts. The three comparables have a price to free cash flow multiple of 14-15. Despite similar growth rates, AbbVie currently has a lower P/FCF of 11 and Allergan has a P/FCF of 12.7. Even assuming no multiple expansion following the merger, the price target for AbbVie based on the management FCF forecast is $97 in 2020 and $128 in 2024. If the P/FCF multiple can increase to 15 in line with peers, that would imply a share price of $132 in 2020 and $174 in 2024. At a current price around $75, AbbVie is still a buy. More speculative investors who have excess cash to invest until the merger closes may wish to buy Allergan, as I discuss in the article “AbbVie Shareholders Can Earn 17% On Excess Cash Through Merger Arbitrage”.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha company pages

It is important to remember that Allergan management is the source of the projections used here. While they are as qualified as any outside analyst to make projections given all the uncertainties surrounding new drug development, they do have a vested interest in seeing the merger completed at the best price. Skeptical investors may wish to dial back cash flows in the out years, but there is room for the free cash flow forecast to drop by $5 billion per year in 2022 and beyond without impacting dividend growth or debt pay down. Also, even with the optimistic forecast, growth slows to a crawl again in 2024, meaning management will again need to ramp up R&D or get back in the market acquiring new drug rights or whole companies.

Conclusion

The merger prospectus issued by Allergan provides a 5-year forecast that is useful in evaluating a post-merger AbbVie. The company should be able to pay off $17 billion of debt in the two years after the merger as indicated in the merger announcement. Beyond 2021, cash flow is sufficient to continue paying down debt, increasing the dividend, and even buying back shares. If the market does not give the merged company any multiple expansion, AbbVie should still be worth $97 in 2020 and $128 in 2024. With a price to free cash flow multiple closer to its still low-growth peers, this range goes up to $132-$174. I am continuing to hold AbbVie and Allergan in my portfolio and I continue to recommend AbbVie as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.