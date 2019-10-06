Everything Investors Need To Know About Microsoft's New Surface Products

Microsoft is returning to the mobile phone space with the Surface Duo, which stands a far better chance at success than previous Microsoft mobile phone attempts.

Introduction

Microsoft (MSFT) revealed new surface products at an event in New York on October 2. The focus this year was on design. A revamped surface laptop and surface pro lineup releasing later this month made appearances, as well as a couple of brand new dual-screened devices set for release in late 2020. The new products illustrate that Microsoft continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, while companies like Apple (AAPL) fall somewhat behind.

Microsoft Surface Website

Surface Pro Lineup

The Surface Pro lineup got two new devices. The Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro X. The Surface Pro 7 features USB-C and faster processing and graphics performance than its Surface Pro 6 Predecessor, while the Surface Pro X is a new device with many of the same features, but is aimed at higher-end power users. The Surface Pro X features a new Surface pen magnetic storage compartment inside the keyboard that charges the pen. The device comes in at just 7.3 mm thick. It's also lightweight and meant to be easily transported and held and operated with one hand.

Overall, these new Surface Pro products are approximately what was expected. It appears Microsoft is now committed to an annual refresh of the Surface Pro, and are simply perfecting the form factor and design now. Faster processing speed and slight redesigns continue to be the norm for the Surface Pro lineup.

Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft also unveiled the Surface Laptop 3 during the event. This device follows Apple's Macbook with a larger trackpad and has the standard processor upgrades. In the presentation, Microsoft pushed the sleek, elegant design of the device and promoted features like the always-on display, which lights up instantly when the laptop is opened. The laptop features both USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as fast charging. It comes in both 13.5" and 15" models. The laptop starts at $999 undercutting the MacBook Air by $100, and the MacBook Pro by $300.

The Surface Laptop 2 got solid reviews, and subtle improvements to the Surface Laptop 3 (like USB-C and a larger trackpad) should once again keep reviewers happy. Overall the Surface Laptop, in my opinion, will be a success.

Surface Accessories

On the accessories side, Microsoft revealed a brand new slim Surface Pen and Surface Earbuds during the event. The Earbuds are a brand new product from Microsoft that compete against Apple's Airpods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds. While the earbuds won't be a game-changing product from Microsoft, they do provide some more choice for consumers looking for higher-end wireless earbuds. The new Surface Pen is solid, but also won't be a flagship product. It appears Microsoft is continuing to make progress on the accessories side, but nothing here will be a driver for Surface sales.

Surface Duo and Surface Neo

Finally, Microsoft revealed two brand new products. The Surface Neo and Surface Duo. These devices will be released in time for holidays 2020. These Surface devices are both dual-screen devices that push the boundaries of devices today. The Neo could be described as a two screened tablet, while the Duo is essentially a smaller two screened phone. The Neo runs on an operating system that Microsoft is calling Windows 10X, while the Duo runs a modified version of Android. Fortunately, unlike previous Microsoft phone attempts, the Neo should attract users because of Google's (GOOG) Android operating system.

Source: Microsoft Surface Neo Website Page

Source: Mircosoft Surface Duo Website Page

The Duo and Neo are fascinating devices that put Microsoft at the leading edge of hardware innovation in the phone and tablet space, but that doesn't mean they'll succeed. Microsoft has had its fair share of product launch failures in the past. That said, with Satya Nadella at the helm along with his previous strong track record on Surface products, I think Microsoft stands a real chance at gaining some market share in the phone space with the Duo.

One Key Device Missing

Microsoft came out all guns blazing with their new and refreshed devices this year. They're clearly challenging competitors like Apple and pushing for innovation in hardware. However, there was one device I was expecting that did not make the cut. That device would be the Surface Book 3. Not to be confused with the Surface Laptop, the Surface Book products are robust full laptop-like devices that still feature a removable screen, unlike the Surface Laptops. The Surface Book 2 was, in my opinion, the perfect product between a full laptop and a tablet.

Source: Microsoft Surface Book 2 Website Page

The Surface Book 2 was released in November 2017, thus I, and others, thought for sure there would be a refresh of this device. Unfortunately, there wasn't. While I've seen some speculation about a spring refresh for the Surface Book, it may also be possible that Microsoft is killing this device (although I'm not sure why), as there are relatively few rumors and absolutely nothing official from Microsoft about a Surface Book 3. This was my personal favorite Surface device, and I know myself, along with others, are disappointed not to see a now 2-year-old device get an update.

Surface Sales And Microsoft Stock

Microsoft reports Surface sales under a category called Devices. This category includes Microsoft Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices, thus is not solely Surface products, however, I would expect the majority of this to be Surface sales. One can safely use this category to assess how Surface products are doing.

Source: Graph created by the author with data from Microsoft filings

The company's devices category still makes up a tiny portion of Microsoft's overall revenue, accounting for less than 5% of total revenue in fiscal 2019. The category had decent revenue growth of 18.7% in fiscal 2019 year over year. The chart above illustrates a pattern trending in the right direction - upward to the right.

Overall I remain bullish on Microsoft's Surface lineup and expect growth to continue in fiscal 2020 and 2021 as the Duo and Neo release for holidays 2020. Microsoft entering the dual-screen phone market is potentially a big step for the company if they can find success with the Duo. That market represents a huge opportunity for Microsoft.

Data by YCharts

Satya Nadella has done a fantastic job bringing Microsoft back to growth since taking over the CEO role in 2014. Venturing into the cloud, along with hardware has made Microsoft the largest company in the world by market capitalization. The company is continuing to invest and take risks with products like the Neo and Duo, and I think the company has continued growth in the Surface space for at-least two more years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSFT, AAPL, GOOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.