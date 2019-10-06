Taking A Stake In PayPal

During a recession, results would of course suffer, but the company has what it takes to make it through.

Source HowStuffWorks.com

PayPal (PYPL) shares have fallen of out favor with investors recently. This has given those waiting for an entry point a chance to enter the stock. While the company did lower its guidance in the last earnings report leading to a sell off, I believe it has been overdone. In the long term the company stands to benefit from the world of online shopping continuing to grow. PayPal continues to offer consumers a safe and easy way to shop online. While competitive threats have grown, the company still continues to find a way to grow at an impressive rate and is coming out with more and more merchant offerings. This in my opinion is the number one competitive advantage that other "payment technologies" don't have and prevents them from being able to disrupt PayPal completely. Investors with a long term time frame such as myself should look at PayPal as a way to invest in the online payments space and the inevitable runway for growth that is ahead. Ultimately, PayPal will if successful become a payments staple and offer returns to shareholders that will become increasingly lucrative. While I typically only invest in companies with dividends, the payments space is one I am willing to forego dividend payments in exchange for greater stock price appreciation.

Performance

PayPal last reported Q2 earnings that beat on the bottom line and missed ever so slightly on the top.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While revenue growth came in at 12% adjusted for currency, earnings growth was an even more impressive 58%, and non-GAAP earnings increased 47%. The company generated an impressive $1.04 billion in cash flow.

PayPal is not a new player in the payments technology space, it was founded in 1998. That being said, the impressive number of new accounts should catch investors attention.

Source: Investor Update

The company saw a 17% increase in new accounts and further more saw more transactions per active account. This means the consumer is using their PayPal account more, despite the new competitive threats. The growth in accounts also leads to the growth in merchant adoption. Knowing so many users have PayPal and probably prefer to use the service, they are more likely to include the payment processor on their websites. Personally, for my own website, I have seen about a 70/30 split between PayPal and credit card processing for payments. There is a small amount of customers who use Amazon (AMZN) Pay as well.

Total Payment volume increased an astonishing 26% on a currency neutral basis as well. This was driven mostly from the in the 70% increase of Venmo transactions.

More importantly, the worry about the eBay exclusive relationship expiring is not as important as one may think.

Source: Investor Update

The company only recognizes 9% of total payments volume from eBay, and this will continue to decline as the company sees growth from other areas. The company has extremely important relationships with many new and established consumer companies such as Uber and Grubhub that are growing rapidly as well. This is important as it puts PayPal again in the face of more consumers and comes back to higher adoption.

Now, while we know the core business is strong and adoption is increasing, the company reduced revenue guidance for the remainder of the year.

Source: Investor Update

Important to recognize, the company actually boosted earnings guidance which is what I personally care about more as the company trades at a higher valuation. Revenue guidance being cut is not great, but this signals the company has become more efficient in generating profit on less revenue which is important. Additionally, the company will inevitably continue to grow revenue despite the slight cut. This cut was attributed to currency headwinds and slower product integration. This is not because the core business is not doing as well as expected.

Lastly, one of the many strengths investors should appreciate about PayPal is that unlike most technology companies, PayPal has a strong balance sheet.

Source: 10Q

The company has cash on hand of $4.9 billion, and with short term investments and other equivalents it has $10.7 billion. This compares to $2.5 billion in short term notes payable. This means the company is in a net positive cash position. This applies a premium to any company in my opinion and especially one with such positive cash flow.

Valuation

While there aren't too many peers close to doing what PayPal primarily does, there is some overlap by payments processors such as Square (SQ).

Data by YCharts

As we can see PayPal trades at a lower forward P/E ratio than all peers except Visa. The company also has the lowest P/S ratio and lowest PEG ratio. Additionally, I expect the company to continue to grow at a similar rate as it has been but improving profitability. As it does this, the multiple being maintained should allow for stock price appreciation. Should the company earn $4 per share by 2021, the company would be trading at 25X forward earnings before accounting for cash on hand. We are not that far from 2020 at this point, so as a long term investor I am starting to look a bit further out to see where this company may offer future value. Beyond 2021 it is hard to predict where earnings may lie to due to various factors such as a recession. However, I believe the company will continue to repurchase shares and increase profitability and ultimately as investors know, increase earnings. This should lead to a higher stock price.

Conclusion

Ultimately, PayPal should continue to benefit from the increasing amount of shopping being done online. While competition is strong, it is evident by the fact the company is still seeing impressive increases in new accounts and number of transactions per account that these competitive forces aren't affecting PayPal much if at all. The company will continue to earn more and as it does I expect it to see a higher share price. The company will also start to see new initiatives such as the expansion into China recently made, and its partnership with Mercado Libre (MELI) the Amazon of Brazil pay off. These offer long run ways of growth that can only continue to build the brand and value that is PayPal. I have started a position and recently added when it dropped under $100 per share as I believe the shares will continue higher in the coming quarters and years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, V, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.