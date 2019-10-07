Medifast: Excellent Track Record With Flawless Balance Sheet

The global weight management market is forecasted to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

Medifast, Inc. (MED), a leading health and wellness company, continues to flout expectations, with the bottom-line earnings relishing a hefty increase owing to both revenue growth and a clean balance sheet. Recently, the company's shares have fallen through the floor presenting a great opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolio in the health and wellness sector.

Medifast is a leading health and wellness company that manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. The company operates on a D2C business model and claims to have been recommended by over 20,000 practitioners.

Industry Exposition

The health and wellness market is rapidly expanding as people of all ages drain discretionary money into the betterment of their health. Based on a market research report, the global weight management market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 269.2 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

The prevalence of obesity has skyrocketed around the world over the past three decades with the World Health Organization estimates that 1.9 billion adults are overweight, out of which about 600 million are obese. A research report by Future Market Insights, predicts that this epidemic will claim nearly half of the world’s total adult population by 2030.

The weight loss and obesity management market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of obesity. The rising epidemic of obesity presents a major challenge to disease prevention across the globe. It is estimated that by 2030, 38% of the world’s adult population will be overweight and around 20% will be obese. This obesity epidemic is more prevalent in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions where food import is quite high.

Growing health consciousness amongst consumers and surging occurrences of chronic diseases due to poor fitness management are among the chief determinants driving the global weight management and health wellness market.

Financials

MED has held a strong streak of extremely robust growth over the years and is anticipated to grow its earnings by almost 25% in the coming years. The company has a flawless balance sheet, pays a 3% dividend with a payout ratio of less than 45%, and best of all has no debt.

The company has been increasing its revenue by 33% over the past 5 years and that growth does not seem to be softening in the near future. For the last fiscal, the company stacked up revenue of $501 million, implying a whopping 66% annual growth.

The company has had a history of outpacing analyst estimates. The recent earnings report was no exception. Medifast's Q219 results unveiled both top and bottom-line beat. Earnings vaulted 50% to $1.75 per share. Revenue grew 59.5% from the year-ago period to $187.1 million. Management raised its 2019 forecast for the second straight quarter, this time projecting revenue of between $730 million and $750 million which stood between $720 million to $740 million previously. The outlook also involves pushing into new geographies and increasing the company's digital footprint. Keeping in mind, the company's impeccable track record and projected expectations MED is unquestionably a bang for the buck.

Valuation

MED is trading at a forward P/E of 14.87x, which is cheap considering its strong growth expectations. Its PEG ratio of 0.2 is well below the industry average of 15.59.

Coming to competition, where its peer's earnings are sinking, Medifast’s earnings per share are running at a breakneck speed.

Looking at the fundamental metrics coupled with high growth estimates, I think it is safe to conclude that Medifast is clearly ahead of the pack. The company's high profitability ratios are a further testament to its high-quality business.

On a DCF basis, the shares are considerably undervalued at a 57% discount to future cash flow value.

Looming Recession

Services like weight management providers are dispensable in the face of an economic downturn and therefore companies like Medifast will falter in case the impending recession occurs. Medifast's zero net debt will be a saving grace in this scenario safeguarding the company against bankruptcy. Besides, the company will benefit from its substantially strong cash flows that will help pave the way for eventual growth.

Conclusion

Medifast is a company with resilient fundamentals and aggressive growth prospects. The stock is inordinately undervalued and with immense upside potential. In a nutshell, Medifast Inc is by far the most solid bet in the health and wellness business domain.

