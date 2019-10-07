Golar LNG: Read The Annual Report Before Investing

Golar is only for those who like to take bets and stomach total loss for high upside potential.

When you look at the countries Golar is doing business in, the debt and the shipping exposure, you’ll understand why it is priced like this.

But with industrial operations of such scale, things rarely go as planned. I describe 6 risks related to Golar that might have a big impact on its future and returns.

I am looking into the shipping sector and when analysing a list of stocks, I always take a look at the articles published here on SA. Apart from one article discussing Golar LNG’s (GLNG) debt, most articles are pretty bullish and many of the comments show surprise as GLNG’s stock didn’t really go up over the last year.

Golar’s bullish thesis

The bullish thesis is pretty simple:

GLNG is involved in industrial projects that should lead to high contracted cash flows in the future while the stock price reflects the market not seeing the industrial projects, and only seeing the old LNG ships.

Source: Golar LNG

The expected earnings from 2023 onward should be around $510 million that make GLNG a very intriguing investment as the current market cap is just $1.2 billion. Apart from the high potential 2023 earnings, the earnings stream should be there for a long time and there are many possibilities for higher future earnings too, including a spin-off of the shipping business or getting a contract for trains 3 and 4 of the FLNG Hill Episeyo that are now idle.

Source: Golar LNG

So, the story is very enticing, we could have $500 million in earnings per year, where $250 million of that is already contracted and there is high possible upside from further growth, new contracts and the shipping business. The $500 million in earnings should possibly result in $250 million of free cash flow after taxes and interest payments. Sounds great, right?

Golar’s risks

It all sounds great until you start reading the Annual report. Reading the annual report is something that few do, but I urge all investors to always read the annual report in detail before investing in a business. Here are my notes from reading GLNG’s annual report. What is interesting is that you will not see these things in the investor’s presentation of the company.

Source: Golar’s 2018 Annual Report

Risk 1: “We cannot guarantee that our agreement with BP will progress favorably.”

Golar entered into a deal with BP Mauritania Investments Ltd (“BP”) for the charter of the FLNG unit, the Gimi, to service the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field. Mauritania is a country where the UK government advises against traveling due to terrorism and political unrest.

Risk 2: “If there is a delay or default by a shipyard or if a shipyard does not meet certain performance requirements, our earnings and financial condition could suffer.”

GLNG depends on shipyards executing on schedule. Further, the GIMI conversion had to be finished mid-2018 and it is still not done. So, there are always delays with such industrial projects.

Risk 3: “Due to the locations in which we operate, a number of our current and potential future projects are subject to higher political and security risks than operations in other areas of the world.”

The operations of Golar Hilli Corp. in Cameroon under the Liquefaction Tolling Agreement are subject to higher political and security risks than operations in other areas of the world. So, we already have Mauritania and Cameroon.

Risk 4: Train 1 and Train 2 of the Hilli Episeyo have a sole offtaker, Gazprom. What if someone, that we will not mention here, but one that likes to bully the world with sanctions, decides to put sanctions on Russian companies operating in the Atlantic? Just a risk.

Risk 5: “We cannot guarantee that the conversion of the Golar Viking and the accompanying agreement with LNG Hrvatska will progress favourably”

LNG Hrvatska is a company created to develop an LNG project in Croatia.

Ok, Croatia as a EU member is perhaps less risky than other countries but the situation when it comes to developing the LNG floating plant in the town of Omisalj is far from certain. The mayor of the city is strongly against such a construction and is using every possible trick to stop the construction. As I am from there, there are many ways you can stall such things for a very long time. Building inspections are on site and if they find irregularities, the building can be stopped, at least for a while. If the political environment changes, the thing can even be cancelled. If all goes well, the terminal is expected to be in operation in 2021, but binding bids have only been received for 20% of the capacity. It is against logic to buy LNG when Gazprom has its pipelines coming into the area and delivering cheaper gas. So, another risk where the Croatian company could default and GLNG would suddenly find itself with a costly conversion.

Risk 6: “The principal currency for revenue and operating expenses is Brazilian Real for CELSE.” So, GLNG has its debt in US dollars but revenues, or supposed future revenues in Brazilian reals. I don’t think I have to spend my time explaining the risks of such financial structures.

The above are just 6 risks that are related to GLNG. It is not said the risks will ever materialize. But putting those into an investing perspective will perhaps paint a better picture of why GLNG stock is performing as it is performing.

Conclusion and investment thesis

The above can be summarized by saying that GLNG is doing business in Cameroon, Mauritania, Senegal, Croatia and Brazil. Plus, it has exposure to the always-volatile shipping industry.

When you summarize the risks that Golar is exposed to; from geopolitical, currency, leverage, shipping sector to operational risks, I think a 20% potential return on investment is a fair valuation for GLNG. Therefore, I would say GLNG is fairly priced at a market cap of $1.2 billion. If the company reaches $250 million of free cash flow that can be distributed to investors through dividends, the return on investment for current investors would be 20%. When investing in such projects and countries, given the 4-year waiting time before GLNG reaches its expected high earnings level, it is a fair return.

Anything can happen, but GLNG is definitely not a sure bet with huge certain upside. It is a risky bet with many moving parts. You have to see whether you can sleep well and have your money in GLNG. If it is part of a clear, diversification strategy where you know you will lose 100% of your investment on some plays, then it is ok to consider GLNG as a part of your speculative portfolio. But, if you can’t stomach to see any of your positions go down 100%, you better stay away from GLNG, no matter the potential upside.

If you enjoyed my risk-averse approach to investing, please consider following. It is not easy to find great businesses at a fair price that are exposed to positive long-term structural tailwind, but by looking, I find them here or there. GLNG could be such a business, but the risks are too high for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed – imperfect and often subject to change – are not intended nor should be taken as advice or guidance. The Sven Carlin Stock Market Research Platform is not an investment advisor or financial advisor. The Sven Carlin Stock Market Research Platform provides research, it does not advise. The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed by the author.