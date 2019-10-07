Low Volatility Stock Momentum Not Over Yet

Time is your friend, impulse is your enemy.” – John C. Bogle

High beta FAANG (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOGL)) stocks were all the rage from 2013-2018, but that momentum has changed. As we come into a world of trade negotiations, tariffs, negative interest rates, and a slowing global economy, investors are looking for less volatility and more stability. As it turns out, over the long run low volatility stocks as measured by the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) handily beat Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB). Since their inception in 2011, low volatility has outperformed high beta by 65%, most of that coming in the past year. In June of 2018 the funds had a similar cumulative return of 88% and 85%, respectively. So, there has been a dramatic shift in the past 15 months away from high beta stocks.

Both funds are structured in a similar fashion. They each own the top 100 stocks in the S&P 500 Index that meet their criteria. Each quarter they rank the stocks in the S&P 500 Index based on their volatility over the past 12 months. SPLV buys the 100 least volatile stocks while SPHB buys the 100 most volatile. This strategy implies that recent volatility patterns will continue in the short term. Unfortunately, Invesco does not limit sector weights at all. So, each fund can make large sector bets during the quarter, which can change from quarter to quarter. For instance, the Low Volatility currently has 28% in Utilities, 22% in Financials, and 19% in Real Estate. Whereas, High Beta is heavily weighted toward Technology with 44% of the fund invested in the sector.

SPLV’s sector weightings directly play into the Lead-Lag Reports expectations of Utilities, Financials, and Real Estate, benefiting from current monetary policy and economic trends. “I’ll continue to bang the drum that the financials represent one of the highest potential areas of the market right now. I expect inflationary pressures to rise as the Fed keeps cutting rates which in turn should steepen the yield curve and improve bank margins from lending activity.” (September 30, 2019 Lead-Lag Report) Low-volatility stocks tend to be more interest-rate sensitive than high-volatility stocks due to the high debt levels of REITs and Utilities.

SPLV offers a 2% dividend yield which has helped it compared to the 1.4% yield of SPHB. They each carry the same expense ratio of 0.25%, which is below average for this category of ETFs. As expected, the standard deviation varies greatly between the funds. SPLV has a 5yr annualized standard deviation of 9.37, while SPHB is 19.53. Looking at their Sharpe Ratio, which tells you how much investment return they get for each unit of volatility, SPLV is at 1.35 and SPHB is at 0.34. So, for all the added volatility SPHB takes on, it does not produce positive investment returns in an equal ratio. Low volatility tends to be a better predictor of greater return in a negative market, than positive return in an upward moving market.

Some might expect SPLV to be full of low-P/E, value stocks but the weighted P/E of the portfolio is 22.7, while SPHB has a P/E of 19.1. The P/E of the S&P 500 Index is 20.4. This discrepancy is due to the rise in price of the low volatility stocks over the past few months, which is a trend that should continue in the near future given economic conditions, but not forever. As the Lead-Lag Report says, “Value and growth stocks have performed about the same over the past two weeks, but low volatility continues to outperform high beta stocks by a wide margin.” It is not too late to take advantage of this trend by considering SPLV.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the "Follow" button up above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That’s why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn’t enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I’ve managed to become an award-winning author, and I’m sharing all of my data analysis with you right here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.