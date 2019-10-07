Oil And Drugs Are Holding The Bull Back

The stock market’s overheated technical condition has cooled off dramatically since last week and the NYSE is in its best condition in weeks. There are, however, two key areas of weakness in the Nasdaq that are keeping this bull market from realizing its full potential: oil/gas and pharmaceutical stocks. In this report I’ll show that while the market has short-term rally potential, both areas must be repaired before the major indices can commence another sustained rally to new highs.

After a rough start to October, things are finally looking up again for stock investors on a near-term basis. Equities rallied at the end of last week based on some welcome news on the U.S. economic front. According to the latest Nonfarm Payrolls report, the U.S. economy added 136,000 jobs in September. This was slightly below economists’ expectations of around 145,000 but also better than expected when accounting for the upward revisions in August and July. The unemployment rate meanwhile hit a 50-year low at 3.5%, while average hourly earnings were unchanged.

In other economic news Friday, the U.S. trade deficit for August widened to $54.9 billion, from -$54.0 billion in July. Exports were $0.5 billion more than July exports, while imports were $1.3 billion more than July imports. Economists worry that trade is becoming a drag on GDP growth, as reflected by the Q3 trade deficit being 0.8% above the second quarter average. Nonetheless, Wall Street was content to overlook the trade deficit news and focus instead on the sanguine jobs report.

The rally in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) which followed the uplifting unemployment number has been mainly the result of short covering. The latest short-covering event was made possible by the extremely “oversold” condition of the market following the recent sell-off. The 20-day price oscillator for the SPX fell into a deeply oversold condition several days ago, which paved the way for the short-covering event.

The oscillator hit a negative 66 reading last week – its most oversold level since the August low – and was still in oversold territory entering the latest week. This suggests that there’s still some additional rally potential ahead in

Source: BigCharts

Not only is the 20-day oscillator still in a favorable position for stocks right now, but investor sentiment is also supportive for equities on a short-term basis. The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index is shown here. This sentiment indicator is flashing a decisive “fear” reading of 32 (out of 100) as of Oct. 4, which means retail investors are still scared and aren’t heavily exposed to equities. It also suggests there’s a fair amount of short interest overhanging the market which can be used to fuel additional rallies. That’s good news from a contrarian perspective since investors’ lack of confidence right now decreases chances of a steep market decline.

Source: CNN

Also worth mentioning is the latest reading in the Composite Gauge, which is my proprietary indicator for “smart money” investor sentiment. This indicator is based on insider buying/selling, the OEX put/call ratio, the SPX 20-day oscillator, and AAII investor sentiment readings. It reflects what informed investors are doing with their money, especially given that the pros are the ones most likely to trade OEX options. For the first time since the August low, the Composite Gauge has entered negative territory as you can see here. This suggests that the stock market is ripe for additional upside in the very near term as the short positions which retail traders built up last month are gradually unwound.

Source: CBOE

A final consideration in our evaluation of the market’s near-term potential is the CBOE Total Put/Call Ratio. This indicator is a reflection of the sentiment of “dumb money” options traders. As can be seen here, this indicator hit its second highest level of 2019 late last week. This tells us that retail traders are very bearish right now and have recently purchased an extraordinary amount of put options. This is typical at a short-term market low, and it means that we can likely expect these bearish traders to scramble to reverse their positions in the coming days.

Source: CBOE

While there’s definitely some additional rally potential in the immediate term, there’s still a lingering problem which has plagued the market in the last few months. This problem has been relegated mainly to the tech sector and involves the unusually large number of Nasdaq stocks which consistently made new 52-week lows. Even in the face of the latest Nasdaq rally, there has been an undercurrent of weakness as reflected in the distressingly large number of stocks still making new 52-week lows.

On Oct. 4, for instance, there were 69 new lows on the Nasdaq even as the major indices were rising. Keep in mind that anything above 40 new lows is regarded as an above-normal reading, hence a sign that some degree of selling is taking place below the market’s surface. It should be noted that there have been three sharp drops in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows in the last three years. The first one was in early 2017, another in early January 2019, and the third in early September (see chart below).

Source: StockCharts

Normally, a sharp plunge in the number of stocks making new lows makes for an attractive buy signal. But the latest shrinkage in Nasdaq new lows in September was short-lived. This begs the question, “Does the lingering internal weakness within the tech sector spell trouble for the broader market?”

The NYSE market has shown a resilient tendency to shrug off tech sector weakness for long stretches this year, so the Nasdaq internal weakness need not necessarily spell doom for the rest of the market. Yet there will always be the possibility of spillover weakness whenever the Nasdaq’s new 52-week lows are trending higher. The above graph not only shows the three major “buy” points mentioned previously, but also the two times when a rising trend in the new lows preceded major weakness in the rest of the stock market. The first instance of a sustained rising trend in new 52-week lows occurred in 2018 in the months before the October-December market plunge. The second instance occurred in the earlier part of this year prior to the mini-panics in May and August.

Soon after hitting a major low in September, the Nasdaq new 52-week lows have since risen sharply and are still well above 40 as of this writing. That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement that the tech sector is in excellent health. It tells us that there are a couple of key areas that need to be repaired before the next “buy with both hands” signal is confirmed. Let’s briefly take a look at these areas.

The first area of weakness is the pharmaceutical/biotech space. Shown below is the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP). As you can see here, PJP is barely above its 52-week low as of Friday. The pharmaceutical stocks as a group are too close to their yearly lows right now for comfort. There needs to be a sizable gap between these stocks and their yearly lows before we can breathe easy again about the Nasdaq intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook. In other words, we need to see a major rally in the drug maker and biotech stocks to let us know that one of the tech sector’s biggest “leaks” has been plugged.

Source: BigCharts

Another major area needing improvement is the energy sector. Many oil and gas stocks are also uncomfortably close to their 52-week lows. Below is the NYSE Natural Gas Index (XNG), which is also still technically vulnerable given how close it is to its 1-year low.

Source: BigCharts

As with the above-mentioned pharmaceuticals, until we see a substantial rally in the oil/gas stocks, the energy sector will continue to be an obstacle to a fresh new intermediate-term upward trend in the major indices. The problem to date is that each time there has been a meaningful short-covering rally, the major indices quickly hit their 2019 trading range highs, then the energy stocks start selling off again. This in turn causes the new 52-week lows to increase, in turn making the broad market vulnerable to yet another mini-panic.

This has been the ongoing pattern for the last several months, and until the two areas mentioned here can break free of their established downward trends, it’s too early to assume that the latest market low is the final one of this year. Simply put, there needs to be substantial improvement in the pharma and energy market spaces to let us know that the danger of yet another bout of selling pressure has finally ended. Until that happens, a measure of short-term caution to temper our longer-term bullish enthusiasm is warranted.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I’m using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as a stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PJP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.