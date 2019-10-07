Norfolk Southern Remains A Sell

If the economy turns down then transportation could get hit first.

To say U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth would be an understatement. Sans more stimulus, the economy will decline at some point. Transportation stocks like Norfolk Southern (NSC) could be the first to get hit. In September, U.S. rail traffic and intermodal units fell 6.4% Y/Y. Through the first 39 weeks of the year, combined U.S. traffic and intermodal units fell 3.9% Y/Y. Norfolk Southern and competitors could be vulnerable to further declines in rail traffic.

In Q2 2019, the company's freight revenue of $2.93 billion rose 1% Y/Y. This was a sharp departure from the 5% increase in Q1. Freight volume fell 4% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") increased 5%.

Revenue from Agricultural products rose 7% on increased feed shipments. It was aided by a 3% rise in volume and 4% rise in ASP. Chatter suggests China has restarted purchases of U.S. soybeans. This could help the outlook for the Agricultural sector in Q4 2019 or the first half of 2020.

Coal revenue was flat on a 6% decline in volume and a 6% increase in ASP. Demand continues to be negatively impacted by lower natural gas prices and a rise in alternative energy. Coal will likely face headwinds over the next few quarters. Metals & Construction revenue rose 1% on a 5% drop and volume and 6% increase in ASP. Automotive revenue fell 1% due to a decline in U.S. light vehicle production. Automotive and Coal could create the biggest headwinds for the company going forward.

The following chart illustrates Norfolk Southern's rail traffic during the quarter. Total carloads fell 4% Y/Y. Intermodal represented 54% of total carloads and it experienced a 4% decline. Coal, a key product for the company, experienced a volume decline of 6%. Every segment experienced a decline in carloads except Agricultural. The trend could continue unless the trade war with China comes to an end.

Norfolk Southern offset the decline in volume with a 5% increase in price. The price hikes were broad-based; the largest increase was in Paper/Clay/Forest (up 8%), while Coal and Metals, Construction both saw 6% increases.

Rising ASP may have masked the deterioration in the company's rail traffic, which was consistent with falling traffic for the entire industry. How long can Norfolk Southern maintain price hikes amid a stagnant economy and potential competition from trucking?

Improving Operating Ratio

Competitors like CSX (CSX) and Union Pacific (UNP) have been keen on garnering efficiency gains. I assumed their cost cuts were designed to grow earnings and buoy their share prices. Maybe these companies know something we do not. Maybe their actions portend a protracted downturn in the transportation sector.

Last quarter, Norfolk Southern improved its operating ratio to 63.6% from 64.6% in the year-earlier period. Management has been cutting headcount to help contain costs. Average rail headcount was down about 1,500 versus the year-earlier period. The biggest improvements came in purchased services and fuel costs. As a percentage of revenue, purchased services declined 50 basis points. At $418 million it is the company's second-largest expense item. Fuel costs declined 70 basis points due to lower fuel prices and decreased consumption.

Operating income grew 4% on the improved operating ratio. Norfolk Southern must continue to cut costs if it wants to maintain or grow operating income. CSX and Union Pacific have operating ratings at or below 60.0%. There could be room to improve the company's operating ratio, but it will likely be driven by more headcount reductions.

Valuation Is Declining

With an enterprise value of $56 billion, NSC trades at nearly 11x run-rate EBITDA (first half EBITDA annualized). This is down from an EBITDA multiple of 13x at Q1 2019. In my opinion, the transportation sector could be extremely vulnerable to a contraction in the global economy. This could hurt Norfolk Southern's top-line growth and earnings. That said, at 11x EBITDA NSC is still likely overvalued given the potential headwinds it faces.

Conclusion

NSC is down 5% Y/Y and will likely fall further. Sell the stock.

