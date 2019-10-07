KBC: High-Dividend Yield Plus Strong Fundamentals Make It A Good Long-Term Buy

It also has less sensitivity to interest rates compared to peers, which is good in the current ‘lower for longer’ rates environment.

KBC is one of the best banks in Europe due to its large presence in profitable markets and an above-average ROE.

KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSY) is one of the best banks in Europe, as I’ve analyzed in the past. The bank’s strong fundamentals, unique business profile, superior capitalization and profitability plus a high-dividend yield make KBC a great opportunity for long-term investors within the European banking sector.

Business Overview

KBC is a retail-oriented bank, being one of the largest in Belgium and also has a significant presence in the Czech Republic and Ireland. KBC has a market capitalization of about $27 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market, but investors should be aware that its shares have much more liquidity in its main listing in Belgium.

The bank serves almost 10 million clients across Europe, of which about 70% are in its two core countries of Belgium and Czech Republic. Indeed, KBC’s major market is Belgium, which accounted for some 56% of the bank’s net profit in 2018 while the second-largest market is the Czech Republic, representing about 26% of KBC’s net profit.

These two banking markets have a similar profile, with higher levels than usual of banking concentration where three or four banks practically dominate the banking industry. This is a major distinctive factor compared to other geographies, like Germany or Italy where banking concentration is quite low, which leads to lower levels of competition and above-average profitability for established players.

High levels of market concentration are also a barrier to new entrants because it is quite difficult for new banks to gain significant market shares and become a threat to larger players. Therefore, KBC enjoys a very good position in its two core markets, leading to a competitive advantage compared to other European banks over the long term.

Strategy

Regarding KBC’s strategy, it was focused on restructuring following the global financial crisis and a government bailout, which the bank has fully paid back in 2015. Since then, its strategy has changed to a customer-centered business strategy, aiming to be a top name in small countries where it can develop its integrated bank-insurance-asset management (AM) business model.

This means that KBC’s growth path is to establish a strong banking market share and then cross-sell higher profitability insurance and AM products to its customer base. The strategy has proven to be effective so far, given that KBC currently enjoys one of the highest profitability levels, measured by the return on equity ratio, within the European banking sector.

Moreover, this business model also enables the bank to have an above-average exposure to fee-related revenues instead of being highly dependent on revenues generated by net interest income, which is usually the largest revenue line by far for retail banks.

Source: KBC

Taking into account the low interest rate environment in Europe and the prospects of rates remaining at depressed levels for a long time, KBC is one of the European banks less sensitive to Eurozone rates. Additionally, its geographical exposure to higher growth CEE countries gives it better ability to grow revenues through loan growth than most European banks, making KBC one of the few European banks with attractive growth prospects in the short term.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, KBC has a very good track record over the past few years delivering a resilient revenue performance despite rate headwinds, supported by volume growth and its exposure to long rates, as the bank operates mainly in fixed-rate mortgage markets.

Beyond top-line growth, the bank’s earnings were also supported by favorable asset quality trends and good cost control, being other important factors for a high and sustainable profitability compared to peers.

In 2018, KBC maintained a good operating momentum supported by loan growth, higher margins and lower funding costs. KBC’s loan growth was 5% yoy and its net interest margin improved by 5 basis points (bps), to 2%. However, fee income declined in the year due to weak capital markets, which led to lower revenues (-1% year-on-year).

Regarding costs, business growth and higher bank taxes led to operating expenses going up during the year, which resulted in a deteriorating cost-to-income ratio. Nevertheless, KBC’s efficiency ratio was 57.5% in the last year (vs. 55% in 2017), a level that is slightly below the European banking sector average, but higher than compared to the most efficient peers.

Source: KBC

This means that KBC still has some room to improve efficiency, possibly being a support for earnings growth in the next few years. On the credit quality side, KBC has reported very low levels of credit costs because it had too many provisions in Ireland, which has resulted in write-backs in the past couple of years.

This is an exceptional situation that should normalize in the next few quarters, as cost of risk has increased slightly in the most recent quarters, being a small headwind to earnings growth going forward as cost of risk should return to historical levels of about 20-30 bps per year.

Source: KBC

Regarding the bank’s bottom-line, it was flat in 2018 at about €2.5 billion ($2.73 billion) and its ROE was 16%, reporting one of the highest profitability levels in the European banking sector.

During the first six months of 2019, KBC delivered a positive set of results with higher customer loans and increasing net interest income, while the net interest margin declined mainly due to the negative impact of lower reinvestment yields and net fees were also lower than in the first six months of 2018.

The bank had a good cost control with operating expenses practically flat compared to H1 2018, but credit costs increased slightly to 0.12% during the first six months of 2019 due to higher gross impairments in Belgium. Due to these small headwinds, KBC’s net profit in H1 2019 dropped by 6% to €1.175 billion ($1.28 billion) and its ROE was 15.4% during this period.

Going forward, KBC’s fundamentals are not expected to change much even though the bank has better long-term growth prospects than most of its peers due to its strong position in attractive banking markets.

Indeed, loan growth has been above-average recently at about 4% per year, being an important support for top- line growth, but this is likely to slow down in the next few quarters as economic conditions soften and interest rates have come even more negative following the recent European Central Bank deposit rate cut. This means that KBC should report modest bottom-line growth in the next few years but high levels of profitability being a key distinctive factor within the European banking sector.

Capital and Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, KBC has a very solid position measured by its fully loaded core equity tier I (FL CET1) of 15.6% as of June 30, 2019. This is a very good position given that KBC has an above-average capital ratio compared to peers, being another important factor deriving a premium valuation for the bank.

However, regulatory hit to its capital ratio related to Basel IV is estimated at about 1.3% and KBC’s management wants to hold a buffer of 2% to fund potential deals in central Europe; thus there isn’t much of surplus capital despite KBC’s above-average capital ratio.

This means that KBC’s shareholder remuneration policy is expected to remain relatively the same in the near future, which means that its dividend payout ratio target of at least 50% of annual earnings is not expected to change in the next few years.

Over the past three years, KBC’s dividend payout ratio has been close to 50%, even though in 2018 its payout ratio increased to 58% of annual earnings. This resulted in a dividend per share of €3.50 ($3.83), an increase of 16% from the previous year. At its current share price, KBC offers a high-dividend yield of 6.1%, which is attractive and slightly above the average dividend yield of the European banking sector (currently at 5.6%).

Going forward, due to the bank’s superior capitalization and organic capital generation, according to analysts’ estimates, its dividend is expected to increase by about 4.5% annually during the next three years, to €4.00 ($4.37) per share by 2021. This dividend growth should come from a combination of earnings growth and a higher dividend payout ratio, which is expected to be at around 68% by 2021.

Conclusion

KBC is one of my favorite banks in Europe due to its strong position in its core markets, leading to very high levels of profitability that are sustainable in the long term. This makes KBC a European bank with a unique business profile, being therefore one of the best long-term value plays in this region.

KBC is currently trading at close to 10x earnings and 1.34x book value, a premium valuation to its peers’ average (8.5x earnings and 0.73x book value for the European banking sector), a valuation is more than justified by its above-average profitability, capital lead compared to peers and sustainable high-dividend yield.

The bank is also less exposed to the negative interest rate environment than other European banks, being another reason to hold this bank right now within the European banking sector.

