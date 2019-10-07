Kroger: Competition Is Fierce

We'll be sitting on the sidelines keeping tabs on the Kroger story, and looking forward to the company's November Investor Day.

But it's much too early to tell how things will play out - as a result, investors should be cautious.

For the past several years, Kroger (KR) has been moving forward with its Restock Kroger initiative in an effort to turn itself around. Since 2015, shares are down nearly 40%. The company continues to see fairly healthy growth across its portfolio of grocery stores, yet an increasingly competitive landscape has deterred many investors.

Source: Kroger

Just yesterday, it was reported that the company would be laying off hundreds of workers across its family of stores. As management proceeds to re-evaluate team structures at the store level, it is apparent that plenty of effort is being allocated to streamlining costs.

We've long been optimistic, but with sales growth stagnating, an increasingly competitive landscape, and rapidly shifting consumer habits, Kroger is undoubtedly facing an uphill battle. Fears still loom overhead, with many investors questioning whether or not Kroger will be able to get back on top. Although shares may appear cheap, trading at just ~12x forward earnings (well below peers), the company's discounted valuation is justified in our eyes.

That's not to say all is bad. We do see some interesting segments within the business which boast attractive qualities. Yet although there may be potential here, it's much too early to get a good grasp on where things are headed. We'll be keeping tabs on Kroger from the sidelines, but would not be investors today.

Kroger Pushes Forward

In 2017, management announced Restock Kroger, a plan which would see Kroger investing heavily in the customer experience (store designs and technology), as well as its own associates. Since then, there have been positive results. Higher employee retention and strong sales growth in digital are all net positives to the Kroger story. However, management has noted that some efforts are playing out over a longer than expected time frame. This affected prior estimates, such as the 3-year $400M incremental operating profit guidance.

Source: QuickFS

Compared to 2017, sales are up a meager amount. Since 2017, sales have grown at a compounded rate in low single-digit territory. In the past year, Kroger generated ~$121 million in sales, up 60 basis points year-over-year. In its most recent quarter, revenue of ~$28.2 billion fell short of analyst estimates by roughly $170 million. Identical store sales increased by ~2.2%, topping analyst estimates by 40 bps.

Digital Sales Growing Quickly

On the other hand, digital sales posted year-on-year growth of ~31%. Together, pick-up and digital sales grew in the mid-30% range. As of its most recent quarter, Kroger's digital reach now extends to ~95% of customers. With more and more consumers projected to spend on online grocery delivery, Kroger's digital channels seem to boast bright growth prospects.

Source: GlobalData

This past summer, Kroger announced plans for a new fulfillment center in Georgia in partnership with Ocado. The $55 million warehouse is over 330,000 square feet and will leverage technology to automate processes. This Ocado Shed is the first of 20 expected to be opened in the next few years. On the company's Q2 earnings call, management noted that:

What's so exciting about Ocado is that their model to deliver to customers is significantly less costly than our existing model... So not only will sheds accelerate our ability to provide customers with a seamless experience, they will also help us to do it in a much more cost effective way. Source: Q2 Earnings Call

As many may know, providing customers with a seamless experience is key. The upcoming roll-out and integration of Ocado Sheds into Kroger's shopping experience will not only position Kroger to better compete with peers on price, but on convenience as well. With digital sales seeing tailwinds from shifting consumer habits, and management zeroing in on these trends with Ocado, we are fairly optimistic on this segment of Kroger's business and are excited to see how it develops.

Cost Optimization Remains a Priority

Source: QuickFS

When it comes to costs, management has been focused on driving them down. With lower-margin pharmacy revenues coming into the picture in Q2, margins saw some headwinds. In the Q2 call, management mentioned how loyal pharmacy customers were, also touching upon the strong spend in the area. Going forward, this is an area investors should pay attention to.

On top of pharmacy, healthcare and pension costs continue to be a burden on Kroger's bottom, further placing the company at a disadvantage to peers. Strong performance from fuel in the quarter offset headwinds - in Q2, gross margin came in just over 30 bps compared to the same quarter last year.

When it comes to the company's balance sheet, Kroger has done a good job at maintaining its net leverage. In Q2, management noted that net total debt was reduced by $1.3 billion, with net debt to EBITDA down at 2.5x vs. 2.6x in Q2 of last year.

Comments on Valuation

When comparing Kroger to peers, the company trades at a relatively low multiple. On a forward-looking basis, shares are trading at what seems to be an attractive ~12x multiple. Peers in the space trade at a median of ~18x. Excluding net debt, the company’s enterprise value is pinned at roughly ~13x operating profit. This is slightly lower than peers which are valued at a median EV/EBIT multiple of ~15x.

Source: QuickFS

Of course, the multiple isn't everything. Comparing the qualitative aspects of each company - such as growth prospects and performance metrics - are just as (if not more) important. Many may point out that Kroger's low multiple is not justified given strong growth in digital sales, etc. Yet the largest players in the space - Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Target (TGT) - are all offering delivery service. The shopping experience at these alternatives is quite competitive, with both Walmart and Target holding significant market share.

As a result, we believe that Kroger's discounted multiple is reasonable. Although the company does turn up strong performance and attractive prospects in some areas, the same could be said about its peers. Going forward, we'll be keeping tabs on Kroger (focusing on digital sales and pharmacy) while also monitoring shifts in the competitive landscape. With its Investor Day coming up in early November, we look forward to a slew of insights in the grocery space as well as the company - but for now, we'll be on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.