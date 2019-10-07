Why Cleveland-Cliffs Looks Good For 2020

Picking value sectors when October markets promise sharp sell-offs and rebounds is fraught with risk. Should the economy weaken and hurt metal prices, then the resource sector will continue underperforming when markets inevitably bounce back. Why, then, should investors buy iron ore supply company Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)? One reason is that markets have a short-term memory and forgot that the iron ore miner reported strong Q2 earnings and revenue. Since August, markets turned their attention to a weak steel price outlook for the downside view.

When seven analysts have an average price target of $10.71, 45% above the recent closing price of $7.38, investors should consider starting a position in CLF stock. Cleveland-Cliffs is a frequent chat topic on the DIY (do-it-yourself) value investing service.

Strong Second-Quarter Results

As CLF shareholders already know, Cliffs reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 as revenue grew 4% Y/Y to $743.2 million. Key accomplishments include a $129-million, or 13 million common shares, repurchase in the period. This reduces the total common share count by 10%. CEO Lourenco Goncalves summarized the sentiment for the iron ore stock succinctly:

While the New Normal in iron ore is here to stay, the absurdly low prices for steel in the United States are just a temporary thing, and we should see higher steel prices going forward.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs press release

Cliffs will need to aggressively buy back shares, especially after the stock fell from an $11-high following the Q2 report to sub-$7 in September. Bears continue to attack CLF stock by holding a 33.3% short float. The company enjoyed a realized revenue of $113 per long ton. Higher iron ore prices and pellet premiums were offset by lower hot-rolled coil steel prices. Lower index prices for HRC also weighed on last quarter’s results.

The company forecast sales and production volumes of 20 million long tons. It expects the average price of mining and pelletizing revenue in the range of $109 to $114 per long ton. This is $1.00 higher than the range provided last quarter.

Opportunity

Bringing the HBI facility in Toledo, Ohio, online will enable the company to output at levels that match growing demand. And by raising the funds to build the facility without growing net debt, maintaining the plant will not strain Cliffs’ balance sheet. Cliffs continues to serve the United States market and do so in an environmentally friendly way as it produces steel. It makes the U.S. the only country in the entire world that is using 100% pellets. This reduces CO2 emissions and other pollutants in producing sinter. Conversely, China pollutes a lot more. The pile of sinter feed needs to be sintered, which generates plenty of CO2 emissions.

Unfortunately for CLF shareholders, falling iron ore prices are hurting the stock price. Markets do not care about rewarding the stock valuation just because Cliffs processes iron ore output at a lower environmental footprint.

Source: Business Insider

Data by YCharts

The stock is rising and falling alongside iron ore prices. But management is rewarding its loyal shareholders by buying back stock and paying a regular dividend that yields 3.25% ($0.24 a share). Vale’s (NYSE:VALE) need to generate cash and to sell at lower profit margins is hurting CLF stock.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

YTD, Cleveland-Cliffs does not get to match the 17% returns from the S&P 500 (SPY). So, the YTD drop of 3.5% is a setback for 2019. But as 2020 approaches, investors need only wait for steel prices to rebound modestly. After CLF stock was added to the S&P 600 index, mutual funds purchasing the stock should help lift the company’s market capitalization above the current $1.97 billion levels. This volume of purchasing could create a temporary short-squeeze and may lift the stock price.

The real returns on this metal stock will come over time. The company is highly levered but continues to demonstrate its ability to manage interest payments. So, when metal prices recover, so too will CLF stock.

