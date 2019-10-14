Retirement Advisor: The Reluctance To Spend (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
Kim Blanton writing on the Squared Away retirement blog notes that the problem of retirees’ reluctance to spend affects the rich, middle-class and poor alike.
This podcast (5:05) argues that the root of the so-called retirement-savings puzzle is a fundamental economic insecurity. Advisors’ job is to provide that security. We discuss the academic solution – annuities – as well as other approaches.
