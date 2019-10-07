Shorting Overvalued Cybersecurity Stocks

In recent quarters, I've noticed a spike in investors looking into the cybersecurity (HACK) space. While most investors are looking for stocks to add to their shopping cart, there's also been a decent portion of investors who are hoping to bet against overpriced cybersecurity plays. This article serves as a guide to help protect investors from making the wrong bets.

Misleading Short Signs

1. Inflated TAM

Source: Aswath Damodaran

I've witnessed a lot of investors bet against a cybersecurity stock because they think its TAM (total addressable market) is overstated. This is often a hasty assumption as most cybersecurity segments are still in the budding phase. There is a lot of low-hanging fruit to be picked. And with globalization, it's hard to put a number on how successful a SaaS company can be.

While most stocks won't pass the 3P Test provided by Aswath Damodaran, the downside to failing the 3P Test doesn't kick in until a company starts to reach the maturity phase. For a company operating in a fast-growing tech segment, obsessing over the TAM might be an overkill as most tech plays start by trading on momentum post-IPO.

Data by YCharts

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is a case study in not betting against a niche player solely based on its TAM. Proofpoint is a leader in email security, and its total addressable market is well-defined. However, except for the occasional market volatility, most investors betting on the deceleration of its momentum would have lost money as the company has always found ways to beat on its revenue and earnings guidance since its IPO.

Also, in a low-interest rate market, debt is cheap and easy to access. This makes it easy for startups to use acquisitions to keep their growth story intact. The cybersecurity market is known for a lot of mergers and acquisitions. There were a record 183 cybersecurity M&A deals in 2018, according to Momentum Cyber.

Source: Bloomberg

Lastly, less savvy plays resort to share buybacks using their debt. Share buybacks are known to artificially boost valuation by reducing the supply of shares in circulation. Though, the potency of share buybacks has waned in recent quarters.

2. Lack Of Profitability

This is the easiest way to lose money. Most cybersecurity companies are unprofitable and justifiably so. They start by aggressively capturing market share before focusing on profits. This strategy helps prevent any single player from becoming a monopoly in any segment. There's no point boasting of profits if bigger competitors can use a pricing war to wipe you out due to their larger install base. Most seasoned investors know that, and they don't react to narratives focusing too much on a lack of profits.

Source: Palo Alto

Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) is a perfect case study in the importance of optimizing for market share. Today, Palo Alto commands the largest market share of network security pure-plays. Due to the added brand advantage that comes with this position, Palo Alto can displace competitors during refresh cycles with vendors who only care about brands with more market visibility and penetration. As a result, competitors have to put in more effort to drive down the total cost of ownership of their security offerings in others to favorably compete on price. This negatively impacts their operating margin while making it tough for them to command decent valuation multiples.

3. Congested Niche

This is another area where most investors make mistakes. The fact that a company is going up against all members of FAAMG (Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (OTC:APPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL)) doesn't mean it's doomed to fail. Akamai (AKAM) is a perfect case study of how to stand your ground and succeed in a battle against tech giants. In the worst-case scenario, most companies get acquired at a decent premium. Also, most niche cyber plays are so good at what they do that they can partner with Fortune 500 companies rather than compete against them.

Also, to hedge for the risk of getting sidelined by competitors, niche players are deploying clever business strategies like product diversification and bundling. A lot of network security vendors now offer up to ten product subscriptions covering services such as threat intelligence, DDoS protection, web security, vulnerability management, etc.

Source: Cloudflare

Fortinet lists over 20 different products on its website. Same as Palo Alto and Check Point (CHKP). Cloudflare (NET) recently IPOed with more than twenty different products divided into offering such as security, reliability, and performance. This was done in an effort not to be labeled as a pure CDN player in a CDN market that is overcrowded. As a result, it has been able to command a bigger valuation (market cap of $5 billion) compared to a pure CDN player like Fastly (FSLY) with a market cap of $2 billion.

Part 2

Here are some of the more convincing signs to watch out for when shorting before betting against overvalued cybersecurity stocks.

1. Decoupled Valuation

Data by YCharts

The biggest sign that a cyber play is a short thesis can be found when it exhibits a decoupled valuation. Most cybersecurity companies are initially funded by a close-knit group of venture capitalists with a niche focus on cybersecurity companies. Most of these venture capitalists are ex-founders and ex-CEOs of first-generation cybersecurity companies. Due to their depth of industry knowledge, they scale their valuation multiples in proportion to the industry peer average.

Occasionally, it's not hard to see a cyber play get overbought, as we recently witnessed in the case of CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zscaler (ZS). This is a classic rookie mistake. CrowdStrike and Zscaler are two growth plays (<$1 billion in ARR, >30% revenue growth) with the market cap of value plays (>$1 billion in ARR, <30% revenue growth). In the case of CrowdStrike, it had a market cap higher than Symantec (SYMC). Symantec generates annual revenue of $4.8 billion, while CrowdStrike takes in less than $400 million yearly.

At its peak, CrowdStrike traded at +70% and +249% of its peer average price-to-sales and market cap. Like Warren Buffett famously said: In the short term, the market is a popularity contest; in the long run, it is a weighing machine. CrowdStrike’s valuation has severely corrected since its last earnings report, and it's not clear if we are done at this time.

2. Huge Debt

Data by YCharts

Given that tech companies are currently in vogue, it's a big red flag if a fast-growing cyber play can't find enough equity investors to invest in it. If a cyber play has to resort to the debt market in the early stage of its growth, that's a short signal. This extends to well-established cyber plays. Symantec and FireEye (FEYE) are two notable names that leaped to my mind. Both companies are heavily leveraged with huge long-term debt. Given their decelerating growth narrative, free cash flow has taken a big hit, which has resulted in multiples compression and a dwindling of their cash position.

Also, this has prevented them from making key acquisitions, especially in situations in which these acquisitions can help improve efficiency. Both FireEye and Symantec have since corrected from their all-time high, and they've been stuck in a narrow trading range for some quarters now. It is also interesting to know that both have been exploring the possibility of a buyout. The level of competition in the cybersecurity market doesn't give room for an overleveraged balance sheet in the face of a slumping growth narrative.

While most cyber plays don't set out to have a debt-laden balance sheet, the access to cheap debt and the pressure to keep the growth story intact can lure some companies into expensive acquisitions and huge compensations to retain top talent and drive sales.

Huge Stock-Based Compensation

Data by YCharts

When the percentage of stock-based compensation to revenue is huge, that's a short sign. The cybersecurity industry is in the consolidation phase. This means only the best of breed vendors with solutions that help enterprises lower their total cost of ownership are in favor. Others will have to rely on huge sales incentives and discounts to push their products. The bulk of these incentives come in the form of stock-based compensation. The stock-based compensation inflates free cash flow leading to outsized equity value. In times of macroeconomic volatility, stocks with weak cash flows are often the first to suffer a valuation revision as investors rotate into safe havens.

Conclusion

When establishing if a cybersecurity company is overvalued, I check for three things:

A valuation significantly decoupled from the peer average. Huge debt as a % of equity and huge stock-based compensation as a percentage of revenue. Unclear innovation strategy. Signs that a company isn't using scalable technologies (AI/ML) or pricing methods (discounting).

Any company that satisfies at least two of the three criteria listed above is a perfect short play.

Source: Author (Data from Seeking Alpha)

For quick verification, let's examine the DNA of cybersecurity stocks that have underperformed in recent quarters using the table above.

Need I say more?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.