Why It Is Not The Right Time To Buy CSI Compressco

I have a neutral stance on CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP). On a positive note, the outlook for natural gas looks bullish, and there is a demand for CCLP's products, as shown by the bookings. Also, gross margin has increased quarter over quarter. However, the substantial leverage worries me. Right now, the company cannot fund the interest expense from its operating income. However, the trend is improving.

Tailwinds

CCLP should be treated as a highly speculative investment. One positive aspect from CCLP is that gross margin has been increasing, with the company posting a record-high compression service margin of 52.7%. Utilization ratio was 89.1%. Gross profits rose to $34.0 million in Q2 2019 from $30.4 million in Q1 2019.

The company's CFO, Elijio Serrano, mentioned that there is still an opportunity to increase the utilization ratio. He said that mid-size equipment is running into the high 80s, and there is an opportunity to get into the low 90s. Brady M. Murphy, interim president, also mentioned that utilization on large horsepower equipment is in the upper 90s already.

One of the tailwinds for CCLP is the possible materialization of new equipment orders as customers plan for their 2020 delivery requirements. Brady Murphy mentioned in the second-quarter 2019 earnings call that the company is in the late stages of negotiating some large international orders. He expects the orders to materialize in Q3 2019.

Another thing that I like about CCLP is that the Q2 2018 bookings for new equipment rose to $18 million compared to $11 million in Q1 2019. Backlog as of June 30 is $60 million. It seems that there is demand for the company's services.

CCLP is also seeing price increases as contracts on the existing power equipment roll over. I believe that it could turn around, given that bookings continue to increase. In the next earnings report, I will be looking at bookings closely.

From a macro view, the story looks bullish for natural gas. The US consumed almost 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in 2018. The primary driver for the rising consumption is the increase in usage for electricity production purposes. Between 2007 and 2017, the number of coal power plants declined from 351 to 219. Conversely, the number of natural gas power plants increased from 767 to 820. I believe that the trend will continue in the future, provided that natural gas prices remain at current levels.

Image created by the author. Data gathered from the EIA

Operational Performance

It is essential to delve into the recent operational performance when investing. My go-to metric is the DuPont ROE analysis. The summary gives you a panoramic view of the company's tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and results in the following tables. All amounts are in thousands unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

At first glance, the return on equity ratio is declining. Now, I want to delve into each of the drivers and discuss their implications.

The tax burden is highly volatile. However, the ratio is close to 1.0, which is consistent with the master limited partnership status of the company.

The interest burden is worrisome because the ratio has been negative for the past six quarters. I will talk about the interest expense in the following section.

On a positive note, the operating income margin has been slightly increasing over the past six periods.

Asset turnover has remained unchanged for the past six quarters, with the trailing 12-month average at 0.15. For the second quarter of 2019, the asset turnover was slightly higher than the average at 0.16.

The equity multiplier is worrisome because it has been trending high, and it is at a sky-high level of 15.1. Since CCLP's financial leverage is high, I will discuss its financial leverage from a long-term perspective in the following section.

In brief, the ROE ratio has been deteriorating in part due to the negative interest burden and increasing equity multiplier, which is a recipe for disaster.

Delving Further Into CCLP's Long-Term Debt

Determining the long-term debt sustainability is very important, because in the event of default, creditors take priority in the claim of assets compared to equity investors. My go-to metrics to determine the long-term debt sustainability are the interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio. The former tells me if the company generates enough operating income to fund the interest expense, and the latter tells me about leverage from the long-term debt perspective.

Regarding the interest coverage ratio, the story looks bearish; however, it is improving. Over the past six quarters, the coefficient has increased from 0.2 in Q1 2018 to 0.8 in Q2 2019. However, it is still below my line in the sand at 3.0.

The debt-to-equity ratio has also been increasing from 7.7 in the first quarter of 2018 to 11.6 in Q2 2019. The primary driver has been the decreasing equity from $82.2 million to $55.3 million. CCLP should focus on increasing its equity so that leverage decreases.

In the earnings call, Elijio mentioned that the company aims to have a leverage ratio close to 4.5 times by the end of 2020 based on EBITDA. When asked regarding a possible distribution increase, Elijio mentioned that the company would weigh between paying down debt and increasing distribution. However, I believe that the company should focus solely on repaying debt and increasing equity. I think that distributions are not a priority within the next two to three years.

In brief, the company's financial leverage is so high that I would not sleep at night comfortably.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

In conclusion

The market outlook for natural gas looks solid. Also, there is a demand for CCLP's products. Another aspect that I like about the company is that margins are improving. On the other hand, I am concerned about the substantial leverage. Currently, the company cannot fund the interest expense from its operating income. However, the trend is improving. In brief, I believe that it is not the right time to invest in CCLP. Instead, we should wait for further improvements in the company's financials to make sure that the ship has turned around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constraints.