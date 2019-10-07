Macy's Is On Sale

Macy's has paid down debt over the last several years. Macy's is likely to soon announce an accelerated share buyback with some of that cash flow.

Macy's (M) is a declining American retailer that is facing serious headwinds in its traditional business, and formidable competition online. While remaining profitable, the company has immense square footage within lower-tier malls that are likely to produce declining comps over the long term.

The company will likely have to close many locations in the coming years and seriously overhaul its physical locations. This means that the future Macy's will likely have less revenue than it had a few years ago. Nonetheless, Macy's is currently profitable and returning a significant amount of earnings back to shareholders in the form of a dividend that is now roughly yielding 10 percent.

Despite the tough road ahead, Macy's has the potential to survive and also incubate future brands. For example, Bluemercury continues to grow and has the potential to one day be spun-off of Macy's. In any case, such longer-term aspirations are not being factored into today's pricing, which has been in a state of virtual free-fall. This trend was only exacerbated by Macy’s confirmation of market expectations through the lowering of its 2019 EPS guidance by about 5 percent. This appears more than priced in.

Macy's is likely to become an activist target

Macy's continues to be slow to close stores and monetize real estate, which may make it an activist target. Macy's has far too many locations in lower tier malls that are doing poorly and which will have probably already seen their best days. Macy's has also been slow to reduce this mall footprint, which is likely to be an issue. Nonetheless, locations will be closing on them and it is probable that Macy's will soon accelerate the process.

This needed loss of perhaps several hundred large retail locations is part of the reason that Macy's is likely to have declining total revenues even if its new and online businesses flourish. This is a nightmare for Macy’s, which will have to layoff thousands and sustain negative PR about more of their stores closing. If the company does not deal with the issue soon, activists may appear and use it and the languishing stock price as a sign of the need for change.

Jeff Gennette became the CEO of Macy’s after Terry Lundgren retired in March of 2017. He also replaced Lundgren as chairman. Lundgren's retirement now appears exceptionally well-timed. In any case, Jeff Gennette holds both the CEO and chairman roles, and this is an issue that activists often point at as a problem.

Given Macy's poor performance, it is likely that the board should be doing a better job of overseeing management. There is a very strong argument to be made that Gennette would probably have to give up one of those two positions, if not both, upon any serious activist move upon the company. Both the board and management must be keenly aware of the potential for such claims, and so it is reasonable to expect to soon hear of measures by Macy's that will support stock prices.

Macy's is likely to increase its share buyback this quarter

Macy's cut its dividend during the great recession, but began increasing it just a few years later. Then, around the end of 2015, stopped the trend of annual dividend increases, and instead decided to focus on reducing long-term debt. This reprioritization of cash flow has resulted in reducing Macy's long-term debt by greater than $2 billion.

Before then, Macy’s was a stock repurchaser too, but repurchases also halted in 2016, as it attacked that debt. It is very likely that this use of cash flow will very soon reorient towards stock repurchasing. Macy's already has over $1.5 billion remaining on its existing buyback authorization.

A dividend increase is possible too, but less likely. The most probable move here, with Macy's stock languishing at levels roughly in line with prior aggressive stock repurchasing is for Macy's to announce the resumption of its repurchasing, and likely to increase the remaining size of the authorization by about $1 billion.

Macy's is likely to meet or beat guidance this quarter

While the future of retail is hazy, there are certain things we do know are likely to happen in the near term. This quarter is the most important quarter to retail, with the vast majority of sales occurring between Thanksgiving and Christmas. This time also tends to produce coverage of retail activity, and often is a time of general strength for retailers.

Here, if Macy's is not proactive with either its operational performance or an aggressive buyback, it is likely an activist will get proactive for them. For this reason, it is likely Macy's shares will find some support this quarter.

Since Macy's already reduced its guidance, it is reasonably likely the company will meet or beat that reduced near-term guidance. If it cannot do so, a shakeout of current management is probably needed and all but guaranteed. Given the strong decline in Macy's shares over the last year, and the general concerns regarding retail, the company is well primed for a holiday rally.

(Source: Chart by TradingView with added graphics by Zvi Bar)

Macy's is going to shrink and many stores will close in the coming years, but the company still makes a profit and pays a significant dividend. Shares are down about 75% from their highs and seem to have bounced right off the 10% yield mark on that dividend, which may be where bottom fishing support is coming into the stock.

Macy's dividend is well covered by the company's earnings, and it is likely Macy's will soon announce an aggressive share repurchase program. Moreover, the company appears oversold and any positive information may induce a rally. Further, the company is likely to meet or beat guidance this quarter. For these reasons, it appears that Macy's presents a favorable risk/reward profile in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in M over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.